Hayden and Abigail Catt: Where Are Ex-Bank Robbers Now?

Involved in a series of bank robberies in Texas, the young Hayden and Abigail Catt, especially the latter, hardly knew what was right and wrong. Their story is highlighted in the episode titled ‘All in the Family’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ along with several interviews with the Catt family known for committing a number of robberies between 2010 and 2012. While Scott Catt opens up about how he convinced his kids to break the law with him, Abigail also answers some questions after serving her sentence and getting released from jail. Well, let’s take a look at all the details surrounding the robberies and find out where Hayden and Abigail Catt are.

Who are Hayden and Abigail Catt?

Hayden Catt was born in the early 1990s while Abigail “Abby” Catt was born a couple of years later, seemingly in 1994, both to Ronald “Scott” Catt and Beth Catt. Growing up in Dundee, Oregon, the two siblings supposedly formed a close bond with each other. Soon, in 1997, they lost their mother to breast cancer. Right after that, their father found it difficult to cope with the loss and consequently, struggled with substance and alcohol abuse. Despite the hardships and struggles of their single father, Hayden and Abby were allegedly well taken care of and loved by him. They went on summer vacations, mainly to amusement parks across the country to ride roller coasters.

Both the siblings attended McMinnville High School as honor students. Soon, they became important members of the swimming team, following in the footsteps of their father Scott, who was president of the McMinnville Swim Club board of directors. Hayden’s interest in swimming had him qualified for the high school state swim meet but by the age of 17, he got into drinking, so much so that he started blacking out regularly. On the other hand, Abby, by the age of 15, lost interest in swimming and got along with the drinking and partying crowd. When she refused to listen to her father, she ended up in another school and took online classes.

Soon, Hayden allegedly realized that he was gay and was struggling to find a way to tell his family. Finally, a year later, he came out to his sister and his father, both of whom were accepting of his orientation. After Hayden graduated, he worked as a hotel bellman throughout the week and a tour guide on weekends, driving people around to see the wineries. In 2010, he was approached by Scott who revealed that he worked as a part-time bank robber on the side. Even though he explained to Hayden all the intricacies of the next robbery, expecting him to help his father out, Hayden got cold feet and was too scared to even leave the house. With their father moving to Houston, Texas, for work in January 2012, Hayden relocated to Hawaii to work at a resort hotel and Abby moved in with her grandmother.

In the following months of 2012, Abby and Hayden decided to join their father in Texas. They lived together in the Nottingham Place apartment complex in the suburb of Katy in Houston, Texas. It didn’t take long for Abby to land a job at Victoria’s Secret at the Katy Mall while Hayden tried to get a job as a hotel concierge. Sooner rather than later, Hayden decided to join his father and help with the bank robberies so that he could get some money to attend college. In need of a getaway driver, the father-son pair managed to convince Abby to fulfill that role for them.

On August 9, 2012, the Catt family perpetrated their first robbery together at a Comerica Bank in Harris County. Despite the siblings’ nervousness, they executed the robbery exactly as planned, bringing home a total sum of about $70,000. Their second robbery took place on October 1, 2012, at the First Community Credit Union in Katy. Hayden and Abby were sent to the Home Depot to purchase two orange safety vests for pulling off the robbery disguised as a part of the construction crew that was working on a road nearby. The Catts were able to execute this robbery smoothly as well, bringing home about $30,000 this time.

In the meanwhile, due to the police’s thorough investigation of the First Community Credit Union robbery, they were able to notice the newness of the orange safety vests Hayden and Scott wore that day. Thus, they managed to trace the purchase of the vests to the Home Depot where the Catt siblings were identified buying the vests. Thus, on November 9, 2012, Scott and Hayden were arrested at their apartment while Abby turned herself in after a few hours.

Where is Hayden Catt Now?

A year after his arrest, on November 13, 2013, Hayden Catt pleaded guilty and was given a ten-year sentence in prison for his active role in the robbery of the First Community Credit Union. Having served his sentence in Hightower Unit Prison in Texas, Hayden was seemingly released in 2022. Ever since then, he has supposedly kept his private life under wraps and away from the media.

Where is Abigail Catt Now?

Abigail Catt, on the same day as her brother, on November 13, 2013, was found guilty of one count of aggravated robbery. But following her plea, she was sentenced to five years in prison. After spending two years and 11 months of her five-year sentence at Fort Bend County Jail, she was granted parole on September 11, 2015, under the condition that she remain in Texas. However, she was put behind bars yet again for over a year due to parole violations. After that, her life started to change for the better as in 2019, she was expecting her first child with her then-boyfriend.

