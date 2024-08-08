Heather and Drew Collins: Where Are Elizabeth Collins’ Parents Now?

It was July 13, 2012, when the world turned upside down for one extended family as cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey vanished from Evansdale, Iowa, without a trace left behind. However, as explored in HBO Max’s ‘Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Eliabeth?,’ it was the way they were found dead deep in a wooded area on December 5 of the same year that hurt them the most. After all, not only was it not the way they wanted to find them, but the case also remains unsolved to this day, with Elizabeth’s parents, in particular, struggling to deal with the same in more ways than one.

Elizabeth Collins Had a Great Childhood

Born on July 31, 2003, to long-term high school sweethearts Heather Cook and Drew Collins as one of their four children, Elizabeth June Marie Collins honestly led a happy life. That’s because she not only had her brother KElly, her sisters Amber and Callie, and her adorable dog Gus by her side at every step of the way, but she also had her extended family as they all lived nearby. The truth is that hailing from a small town also enabled her parents to have a sense of comfort over her rolling around in the area, so they did [n’t mind her not going out on bike rides and explorations either.

Therefore, it was perfectly normal when Elizabeth and her 10-year-old cousin Lyric decided to go on a bike ride on July 13, merely weeks before her 11th birthday, with a plan to return soon. However, even after hours passed by, there was no sign of either girl, dribbling their caretaker at the time, maternal grandmother, Wylma Cook of Waterloo, to immediately contact both sets of parents. Hence began an extensive search for the kids, just for the family to soon realize they’d had to call 911 because there was no way either bubbly, extroverted, yet unwaveringly kind girl would rebel by simply not coming back on time.

Elizabeth Collins’ Disappearance Shattered Her Parents

According to their own accounts in the documentary series, Heather and Drew processed the disappearance and death of their daughter quite differently. While the former internalized a lot of her feelings since she had three other kids and their entire household to look after, the latter got so emotional he essentially let it consume him. The first few weeks and months were still relatively okay for him since he focused on finding her, but each day got harder and harder for him without her there even though he had his job, wife, and three other kids to keep him busy.

In the end, according to Heather and Drew’s own accounts, things boiled over to such an extent they used to constantly argue, and he ended up becoming aggressive towards materialistic items, too. Even the littlest things could set him off, he conceded, so there was once a time he thrashed their living room and another that he went to the backyard and thrashed it too. He was filled with deep pain and anger which he couldn’t cope with in a safe manner, driving HEather to file for divorce in 2017. Their divorce was soon finalized in an amicable manner.

Heather and Drew Collins Continue to Keep Elizabeth’s Memories Alive

Even though Heather and Drew’s divorce was finalized fairly quickly, they both knew their priorities had to be their remaining kids, so he went on to do his best to be there for them and show up no matter what. Hence began a great co-parenting relationship between this duo, which they consciously maintain to this very day for Kelly, Callie, and Amber – they both now do seem extremely close and proud of their three kids. Apart from that, from what we can tell, they are both still based in Iowa, too, doing their best to keep her daughter’s memories and case alive.

While Drew is doing his best to keep a line of communication open with law enforcement officers, he and his ex-wife have also since established the Elizabeth Collins Foundation. He serves as this 2022-established non-profit organization’s President, whereas his ex-wife serves as its secretary, with their goal being to help other families of missing people by partnering with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers to bring awareness to cold cases in hopes of garnering new tips and leads.

“It’s the first thing you think of in the morning and the last at night. For me, it’s very fresh. Doesn’t seem like 10 years,” Drew candidly said in late 2023. “I can’t think of anything that’s been harder in my life than losing Elizabeth. You’re trying to make sense out of the something that is very senseless. I look at those little girls and I think, ‘How could any normal human being hurt those little girls?'” He has since also expressed that he won’t ever stop looking for answers because his daughter and niece do deserve justice.

