Heavenly Delusion Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Heavenly Delusion’ or ‘Tengoku Daimakyou’ episode 12 titled ‘Outside of the Outside,’ the Takahara Academy’s ceiling begins to crumble and its walls begin to crack open as they are attacked by some outside force. Meanwhile, Maru and Kiruko find a city that has its own Ministry of Reconstruction and a separate monetary system. There they learn that Robin is still alive and Kiruko manages to even set up an appointment with him. However, she does not realize at the time that her old friend may not really be what she thinks of him. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tengoku Daimakyou’ or ‘Heavenly Delusion’ episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Heavenly Delusion Episode 12 Recap

On the day of the test, most students are eager to finally learn what the test is all about. Meanwhile, the people running the facility are a bit concerned as most of Mina’s systems are down. All of a sudden, the students are startled by a sudden tremor and rush toward the housing area. Moments later, something breaks through the ceiling of Takahara Academy and enters the facility. Everyone starts running to find a safe spot while the students struggle to make sense of what is happening.

Elsewhere, Maru and Kiruko end up finding an entire market as they look for their next destination. It turns out that people have created a city with their collaborative effort to ensure that they use their available resources wisely and rebuild society one step at a time. However, the monetary system in the region is also different from other places as the currency Maru and Kiruko are carrying does not really work there.

Maru and Kiruko learn that they can earn five tokens each if they get themselves registered. As they go to the Ministry of Reconstruction, the duo are officially registered and receive their coins. Since the organization handles the data of all the citizens in the region, Kiruko shows them Robin’s photo to enquire if they know him. It turns out that he is called the chief by the people there and he accepts an appointment with Kiruko. Later, Maru learns that Kiruko wants to go alone to meet Robin, so he decides to stay in the room they have rented.

When Kiruko meets Robin, it is an emotional moment for her. The two discuss what they have been through since they parted ways. Later that evening, as Kiruko comes out of the bathroom after taking a bath, Robin asks her to come to a room. There he makes Kiruko question who she is as Haruki’s brain inside her head. Meanwhile, he inappropriately touches Kiruko’s naked body and tells her to watch in the mirror what he does with her.

Heavenly Delusion Episode 12 Ending: What Do Children From Takahara Academy Find Outside the Facility?

After the ceiling of the facility begins to fall down, the children take cover in the building. When they reunite, Mimihime advises everyone to go to the poolside as she feels that is probably the safest place in the facility. Meanwhile, she wants to check something. Shiro and others realize that she has probably noticed that she can now go to the outside of outside, so she probably wants to go and check. Instead of going to the pool, some of her friends decide to join her as well. Kona reassures them that he will take of the kids in their absence.

As Mimihime and her friends approach the wall, they are naturally skeptical and apprehensive of what they might witness. When they finally escape the outer wall of the facility, they are shocked to find themselves in the middle of a dense jungle. Since they have never witnessed anything like it in their lives, they struggle to make sense of it. Mimihime is unable to grasp the idea of the seemingly endless blue sky above her head and thinks that the ceiling outside is just too high. However, she and her friends are just mesmerized by the natural beauty of the world that has been kept hidden from them all their lives.

