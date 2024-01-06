Heber LeBaron: Where is Ervil LeBaron’s Son Now?

Cults, notorious for their charismatic leaders and unconventional beliefs, often leave a trail of devastation in their wake. An illustrative example is the cult founded by Ervil LeBaron, who established the Church of the Lamb of God, marked by its radical doctrines and propensity for violence which is the subject of ‘Daughters of the Cult.’ Following Ervil’s demise in prison, the group fractured into three distinct factions. One of these splinter groups, led by Ervil’s son William Heber LeBaron and based in Mexico, gained notoriety for its brutal activities and criminal exploits, shedding light on the grim aftermath of captivating leadership within such enigmatic organizations.

Heber LeBaron Founded the Kingdom of God

William Heber LeBaron, one of the 54 children of Ervil LeBaron, the founder of The Church of the Lamb of God, grew up within a fundamentalist Mormon polygamous group. Infamously marked by internal violence, the group orchestrated numerous murders, both within their ranks and against rival factions. Ervil LeBaron’s imprisonment for the murder of another cult leader, Rulon Allred, culminated in his death in 1981. While incarcerated, Ervil authored ‘The Book of the New Covenants,’ which served as a guiding scripture for his followers, albeit containing violent and depraved ideologies. Particularly notable within the text was the “hit list,” a compilation of individuals Ervil wished to see dead

Heber LeBaron, much like many of his siblings, experienced a childhood marked by constant relocation, from Denver to Colorado, ultimately settling in Mexico. Upon Ervil’s death when Heber was just 20 years old, he came into possession of ‘The Book of the New Covenants.’ Growing up within the confines of the cult, Heber, devoid of perspectives beyond the teachings of the self-proclaimed “Prophet” Ervil LeBaron, embraced the book as his life’s singular purpose. Despite senior members distancing themselves from the book’s teachings, Heber considered them traitors and proceeded to establish his faction known as the Kingdom of God (KOG). The primary objective of this group was to carry out the hit list outlined by his father, Ervil, solidifying Heber’s commitment to the cult’s violent legacy.

Heber led his Kingdom of God group with notorious affiliations, aligning closely with the mafia and encouraging his followers to engage in theft and various criminal activities. Alongside six family members, also part of the Kingdom of God, Heber traveled to Utah to meet Dan Jordan, Ervil’s former right-hand man who had not embraced the teachings of ‘The Book of the New Covenants.’ Jordan, driven by a desire for free labor, accepted them, but during a deer-hunting family camping trip, he was fatally shot. Although there were no eyewitnesses, Heber and his brothers were suspected of being involved in Jordan’s murder.

The mounting dread surrounding Heber reached its peak with the infamous “4 o’clock murders: on June 27, 1988, precisely at 4 p.m. This incident involved Ervil’s former followers, including Duane Chynoweth and his 8-year-old daughter Jennifer, Eddie Marston (Ervil’s stepson), and Mark Chynoweth, a devout follower who had distanced himself from the group. All of them received calls summoning them to various obscure locations under the pretense of work. Upon arrival, they were each confronted by different individuals disguised in a uniform blue suit, hat, and glasses, only to be fatally shot. All the members of the group knew that it was Heber and his men who had carried out such a heinous crime but justice was still a long time away.

Heber LeBaron is in Prison Now

Nearly a decade elapsed before individuals from the cult began to speak out about Heber LeBaron’s complicity in the murders and other criminal activities. The breakthrough in prosecuting him came when Richard LeBaron, Heber’s younger half-brother, and Cynthia LeBaron decided to testify against him in exchange for their protection. This testimony provided law enforcement with the evidence needed to build a case against Heber. Subsequently, he was tried alongside a few other members of his group, and he was ultimately found guilty in the participating in the four murders that occurred in 1988.

In May 1993, Heber was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole along with Patricia LeBaron and Douglas Lee barlow. Reports indicate that he has since embraced Christianity and expressed remorse for his actions within the cult. Heber remains incarcerated in the federal prison, serving his term.

