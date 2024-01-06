Adine Marc: Where is Ervil LeBaron’s Daughter Now?

With Hulu’s ‘Daughters of the Cult’ delving into the tale of polygamous Mormon fundamentalist leader Ervil LeBaron through the eyes of his own children, we get a docuseries unlike any other. After all, it comprises not only exclusive interviews but also archival footage to really underscore how a single man managed to break every bound of extremities for the title of God’s true Prophet. Amongst those to thus have been affected by him was his daughter Adine Marc LeBaron — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her as well as her current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Adine Marc?

Although Adine was born to Anna Mae Stephens Marston and Ervil Morrell LeBaron as their youngest of seven in Mexico, her upbringing was far from happy, safe, or stable for more reasons than one. That’s because she was technically one of over 50 counting her half-siblings, was brainwashed into believing her father was Lord’s last real mouthpiece, plus grew up running from the law. She obviously didn’t know it at the time, yet the reason she frequently hopped from one place to another across the US and Mexico with part of her family was that their adults were wanted by the FBI.

Adine’s father had reportedly ordered quite a few killings before she was even an adolescent, resulting in the authorities catching on and them having to endure numerous raids or be on the lam. There was even the fact she was taught to use firearms relatively young not just for self-defense but also in case there was ever a need – most of Ervil’s kids were trained in this when not working for his second in command Dan Jordan at an appliance store in Colorado. She, alongside most of her full siblings, usually belonged in the latter category as they stuck together with their mother as well as Dan for strategic reasons despite his alleged ill-treatment of them.

“We were supposed to be special,” Adine candidly expressed in the aforementioned original production. “We were supposed to be the chosen ones [as children of Ervil the Prophet]. Yet if we were so chosen, why were we suffering so badly [at the hands of our own.]” Fortunately, though, she managed to get out of their cult — masked as the Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God — at a good age, enabling her to have some formative real-world experiences. In fact, it appears as if she was around 13 when she managed to get away shortly following the deaths of her father Ervil in prison in 1981, plus Dan from an unsolved yet assumed cult-related assassination in 1987.

Where is Adine Marc Now?

“I always wanted to become a nurse,” Adine, who was conceived while her father was detained in a Mexico jail cell, admitted in the show, “but my life was set out for me by religious doctrine. So I didn’t think I was smart enough. I didn’t think that was possible. But now, as an adult, I became a nurse, and I recently also became a master gardener. If that little girl could just see me now…” She actually earned her Associate’s degree in nursing from the Salt Lake Community College in 2007, following which she gained a few years before pursuing her Bachelor’s in Nursing Science from Weber State University.

Adine completed her studies back in 2015, and since then, she has served as an Emergency Room Registered Nurse plus a Cardiology Registered Nurse at Intermountain Healthcare. However, today, this proud Salt Lake City, Utah, resident is a Clinical Documentation Integrity Registered Nurse at the US Department of Veterans Affairs — she was promoted to this position from that of a Utilization Management Registered Nurse in 2022. Moreover, from what we can tell through her social media platforms, this master gardener even has a blog by the name of Swear Words Included, where she truly expresses herself without holding back. It’s also imperative to note this now 40-something-year-old has since reconnected and is quite close to some of her fellow cult-deviated siblings, as seen above.

Read More: Mark Chynoweth: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?