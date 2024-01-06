Mark Chynoweth: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Mark Chynoweth, a committed follower of Ervil LeBaron and his group, embraced their teachings and even married one of LeBaron’s daughters. However, he became one of the targets in the shootings orchestrated in June 1988. His story is explored in ‘Daughters of the Cult,’ shedding light on the events that altered perceptions about him and ultimately made him a target of the very group to which he had dedicated his life.

How Did Mark Chynoweth Die?

Mark Chynoweth’s family joined the LeBaron sect when it was led by Joel LeBaron, later following Ervil when he separated from Joel’s group in 1972. The entire family, including Mark, were dedicated followers of Ervil and his newly established Church of the Lamb of God. Mark’s sister, Rena Chynoweth, was proposed for marriage by Ervil when she was just 16, claiming that Ervil had received a divine revelation instructing him to marry her. The Chynoweth family became closely integrated into Ervil’s sect, with Mark playing a significant role as Ervil’s confidant, even participating in various murders, including that of rival fundamentalist leader Rulon Allred. He had also married one of LeBaron’s daughters, Lillian LeBaron.

On June 27, 1988, 36-year-old Mark Chynoweth, the owner of an appliance store in Houston, Texas, received a call requesting a washing machine delivery. Choosing to send his brother Duane for the delivery along with Duane’s 8-year-old daughter, Jennifer, Mark stayed at the shop. At approximately 4 p.m., a man clad in a navy blue suit, a hat, and sunglasses entered the shop, targeting Mark with three gunshot wounds to the head. Simultaneously, his brother Duane and young niece Jennifer were also shot by an individual dressed similarly. In another location near Irving, Eddie Marston, another sect member, faced the same fate. This coordinated series of murders became infamous as the “4 o’clock murders.”

Who Killed Mark Chynoweth?

Contrary to the stereotypical behavior within the sect, Mark Chynoweth was described by fellow members in the documentary as remarkably different. Despite being married to Lillian at a young age, Mark did not engage in polygamous relationships or groom her. Instead, he cared for Lillian from childhood, and they were regarded as an exemplary couple within the community. Raising a family together, Mark demonstrated love and care for his kids, standing out as a positive figure among the group. Despite his close association with Ervil, Mark’s involvement in the killing of Rulon Allred, the rival group’s leader, was motivated by the group’s pursuit of property and women. Mark faced trial for this murder but was ultimately acquitted.

While imprisoned, Ervil LeBaron penned his thoughts in what became known as the ‘Book of New Commandments’. Filled with violent ideas and proclamations, this text included the controversial concept of “blood atonement”. In this context, Ervil listed approximately 50 individuals whom he believed had wronged him and should be killed. Targets included those who left the group, rebelled against it, or even questioned its authority. As the list reached senior leaders like Mark Chynoweth, he disagreed with its extremity and distanced himself from the group. Mark opted to live separately with his wife, Lillian LeBaron, and their children, signaling a growing divide within the sect.

In contrast to other households in the group, Mark Chynoweth’s daily routine stood out. The most notable difference was Mark’s choice not to embrace polygamy, a requirement for being treated and accepted as a “celestial body” in the sect. While some individuals in the group disassociated themselves from Ervil’s extreme writings, the concept of “blood atonement” reached Arturo LeBaron, Ervil’s appointed successor. Arturo passed this idea to a faction of Ervil’s family residing in Mexico. When Aaron LeBaron assumed leadership of the sect, following a brief stint by William Herber, he deemed it time to fulfill his father’s wishes encapsulated in the violent doctrine of “blood atonement.”

Aaron LeBaron embarked on a mission to carry out the violent directives outlined in the ‘Book of New Commandments,’ leading to the aforementioned simultaneous murders of four individuals on June 27, 1998, including Mark Chynoweth. Aaron had asked some members of his sect such as Cynthia LeBaron to keep an eye and report to him and it was Heber LeBaron, Aaron’s elder brother, who had pulled the trigger, killing Mark. In a series of crimes, Aaron orchestrated the killing of Dan Jordan, a significant and influential figure in the group. Although news of the murders circulated rapidly, law enforcement faced a challenging investigation due to the absence of concrete evidence. The case lingered as a cold case for years until, eventually, Heber was given a life sentence in 1993 and Aaron LeBaron was apprehended and sentenced in 1997.

