Hello Tomorrow Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In its eighth episode, Apple TV+’s ‘Hello Tomorrow’ takes a turn for Jack Billings, stabilizing things for him just when it looked like he would lose it all. In the previous episode, his customers stormed the officer demanding an explanation or their money back. Herb and his wife escaped people’s wrath by throwing money at them. The deal with Elle fell through, and the Space Sheriff was still on the loose. Luckily, all these things get tied up, but Jack loses some of the closest people to him. Here’s what the ending of this episode means for him. SPOILERS AHEAD

While looking for Buck Manzell, Jack and Shirley have a heart-to-heart, leading to Jack spilling more than he intended. Shirley realizes she had been kept in the dark as Jack confesses that there was never a Stan Jenkins. It was all Jack, but he hoped to turn around his lies and deliver everything he promised to his customers. He hopes Shirley will join him as a partner, but she is done with him. After slapping him a couple of times, Shirley bids him goodbye.

Meanwhile, Buck Manzell makes his way to the launch site, where a rocket from the Moon is launched for return to Earth. This is Walt’s rocket, one he uses to ship cargo back and forth. When Buck sees it, he believes it to be the Gargon mothership and decides to destroy it. To the customers at Brightside office, the rocket is a sign. Herb uses it to show his customers they were wrong for doubting them. A rocket is coming back to Earth with the people who were vacationing on the Moon. He offers to take them all to the launch site so that they can see it for themselves.

With Shirley gone, Jack has to deal with Buck himself. He chases the old man to the launch site and realizes that Buck is going to the launch pad. The rocket will land any minute now, and Buck will die. Jack puts his life on the line, trying to convince Buck to leave the pad and run to safety. He succeeds in the nick of time. Walt witnesses all this, but luckily, the view of the pad is hidden from the customers.

Outside the fence, Herb and the customers, including Myrtle, wait for the rocket to land. On seeing it, all of their doubts are washed away. They were told there were no condos on the Moon and no rocket would take them there. However, a rocket in front of them says otherwise, and they consider upgrading their condos. This is excellent news for Herb, as he has managed to turn things around monumentally. Just a couple of hours ago, the angry customers were ready to kill him. But now, they are prepared to give more money to him.

As a cherry on top, Jack comes out of the facility right on time with Buck Manzell. Everyone thought he had been living on the Moon, which was one of the reasons why they bought the condos. The news about Buck running around killing robots in Vistaville shocked some people, fuelling their doubt. But now, when they see Manzell coming out of the facility where a rocket has just landed, they return to believing everything that Jack had told them. All of this is so convincing that even Myrtle starts to wonder why she ever doubted them in the first place. Lester tries to tempt her with the violations he found, but she is no longer interested in that. Now, the possibility of her going to the Moon is real, and that’s all that matters to her.

The rocket and Buck’s return to Earth convince Elle that Jack has everything under control. She refused to sign the deal when the news about Buck broke, but the lies are still intact. So, she signs the deal, giving Jack the only thing that he needs to turn his lies into reality. Now, he has the money as well as a rocket. He tempts Walt to join him. Now, all he needs is the real condos on the Moon, and all the fairy tales he spun for the people would become true.

In the previous episode, Joey figured out that Jack was lying to everyone about the true nature of Brightside. He is angry with Jack for roping him into a con, but he decides to give Jack another chance when he receives an apologetic message from him. Jack tells him he has signed the deal to turn things around for them, and they can go legit this time. With nowhere else to go, Joey decides to hear out Jack. When he reaches the office, he finds Shirley packing her things.

Shirley realizes that Jack has managed to sweet-talk Joey once again. She is tired of Jack’s lies and doesn’t want Joey to get caught up with him. So, she tells him that Jack is his father. This is a huge shock to Joey, who hated his father for leaving him and his mother all those years ago. It also infuriates him because Jack has been lying to him this whole time, showing that all Jack cares about is himself. Instead of telling him the truth, Jack acted as Joey’s well-wisher.

The following day, Jack arrives at Joey’s doorstep with great news. He hopes that Joey will become his partner in this new venture. But when Joey reveals that he knows the truth, Jack’s hopes are dashed. He knew that Joey hated him for leaving, and he’d hoped to earn enough goodwill with his son before telling him the truth. But now, with everything out in the open, Joey makes it clear that he will not forgive Jack anytime soon and will certainly not become his partner.

