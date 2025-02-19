Hell’s Kitchen Season 23: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Gordon Ramsey returned as the host and judge in season 23 of ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ the popular reality cooking competition. With the theme of the season being “Head Chefs Only,” it showcased a fierce contest between 18 exceptionally talented chefs, with the prize being a $250,000 cash prize and the esteemed position of head chef at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut. Each contestant faced intense challenges and dramatic eliminations, besides displaying exceptional culinary artistry. With the high bars set by the host and simmering flavors all around, it left the audience wanting more.

Kyle Timpson is Gearing Up to Make Huge Strides in the Culinary World

Kyle Timpson, a native of Dennis Township, New Jersey, has created a new path in the culinary world with this victory and was the first out gay man to win this competition. His path was marked by creativity, passion, and expertise, combined with his interest in this world since childhood. He started refining his skills at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts and worked for several renowned establishments before joining the show. In 2021, he moved to Philadelphia to work as a chef at Moshulu, which is deemed Philly’s most iconic restaurant, and he worked there for three years. With his victory, he was selected as the head chef for Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, in which he has to oversee a team of culinary experts and curate a menu featuring chef specials or signature dishes.

Kyle has built a strong social media platform with over 36k followers and has his own YouTube account where he shares glimpses from his ‘Hell Kitchen’ watch parties and moments from the show. He also has his own merchandise store and accepts private bookings and partnerships via his email. He was one of the most grounded contestants on the show and has maintained close friendships with most of his cast members. With the win in hand, we believe Kyle will soon take his well-deserved position and provide his fans with the specialties that he can bring forth with his unmatched talent.

Hannah Flora Has Her Own Merchandise Store and Website

Celebrated for her creative plating and bold flavors, she showed significant culinary strides, which helped her gain the runner-up position in the prestigious competition this season. She was an executive chef at Mizner Country Club until April 2022 before joining Addison Reserve Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida, first as a chef and then as executive sous chef. At the end of the show, she has returned to her position and is known for her unique and innovative approach to fine dining. Currently, she has a personal merchandise store, ‘Fart in a Skillet,’ which sells high-quality full, colored embroidered aprons and hats, and a website through which her fans or individuals looking for services of her culinary expertise can contact her.

With 14k followers, the runner-up has garnered a considerable fanbase who looks forward to her updates on what her next ventures and steps are.

Simultaneously, she also maintains a private social media page, which we believe reflects a more personal side of her. In December 2024, Hannah participated in The Culinary Crusade hosted by the restaurant Ravish off Ocean and was the winner by dazzling the judges with her skills. From attending interviews with Goldderby to The Paul Castronovo Show by Big 105.9 FM, she has been achieving it all. Besides the closed kitchen doors, she loves spending time with her friends, is quite close to the cast members, and often joins them for deep discussions on their time during the show. Above all, she has ensured that her health is not compromised at any cost and always works out to keep her fitness in check.

Egypt Davis Runs Continues as a Banquet Chef and is a Loving Father

Egypt Davis, also known as “The Bizzy Chef,” was the third contestant to be eliminated in the finals. He is from Chicago, Illinois, and has been the executive banquet chef at The Country Club at Mirasol since April 2021. He is leading his private dining service, ‘The Bizzy Kitchen,’ which prepares meals from small gatherings to special events. His service website also contains the chef’s personalized recipes, which can be booked based on the chosen date and time. The former participant is also gradually growing his social media presence and offering his followers knowledge of what he is up to. Additionally, he shares recipes of simple dishes with his own twist, such as scallops tied with chives and apricot chicken with sweet potato and pumpkin flan.

Egypt had been quite indulged in interviews followed by his exit from the show, with Reality Derby being one of the notable ones where he openly discussed why he felt like no one among the cast members ever really warmed up to him. The star chef currently lives in Florida with his family and has a thirteen-year-old daughter whom he absolutely adores. In July 2024, he celebrated his daughter’s birthday at the refined Pan Asian restaurant Echo Palm Beach with a contemporary vibe. From bringing her to his kitchen to teaching her how to cook dishes, the father-daughter duo is an all-time favorite. However, the chef loves to keep his private life under wraps, which is visible from the way there are no further updates on his family, except for his daughter’s birthday post.

Whitney Thomas Performs Several Pop Dining Events

Chef Whitney Thomas finished in 4th place and had taken the first step towards her career with inspirations stemming from her grandmother’s kitchen. Hailing from Reidsville, North Carolina, she has held several prominent positions in Carolina’s culinary world and turned out to be one of the few black women who has successfully led restaurants as Executive Chef roles at Church & Union Charlotte, 5Church Atlanta, Fahrenheit Charlotte, and the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte. Following her exit from the show, the star chef participated in a “Hell’s Kitchen” watch party and even a Q&A at Foxwoods Resort Casino on January 30, 2025, with her fellow contestants Kyle Timpson, Joseph Tartamella, and Uri Elbaum. Despite the proof of her skills on television, she had to face negativity with questions surrounding her gender.

Whitney raised awareness about her condition, PCOS, on her digital platform during this time and also openly talked about her sexual preference as a lesbian. She promptly stated that it was not something a woman should be ashamed of, and she was baffled that so many people could be harsh and negative even in this period. She also did not refrain from expressing how other of her cast members were also misgendered. Currently, the North Carolina native is a private chef and has also done several pop-up dining events. She has fostered a strong friendship with Kyle and Amanda from the show and loves to spend her time in the company of her family. With support from her mother, Jennifer Galloway Thomas, and her siblings, she has continued to flourish both in her career and in terms of personal growth.

Brandon Kerr Provides Private Dining Service and Has Married the Love of His Life

With notable expertise and resilience, Brandon Kerr succeeded in securing his place among the top 5 contestants. Hailing from Arvada, Colorado, he started his career by washing dishes at the mere age of 15 and was first working in Charleston, before he joined his best friend in Colorado to rebuild a restaurant in Olde Town Arvada. There, he co-founded Stone Cellar Bistro, aside from being the executive chef, and focused primarily on using fresh and organically sourced ingredients to make their dishes. Through her social media, he shares tips on cooking and fermentation, apart from sharing the captures of the delicious foods that he prepares, and also promotes his private dining services. In 2024, he married the love of his life and his partner, Briana Kerr, and they have been living in marital bliss ever since, making it more evident with his display of affection at every possible moment. He also traveled to Europe with his friends and maintained an amicable relationship with former contestant Joseph.

Amanda Currie Spends Her Time Showcasing Her Fusion Flavors to Her Fans

At 39 years of age, Amanda Currie was the oldest contestant of season 23 and was a native of Trinidad and Tobago before she moved to Orlando, Florida, at just the age of six. She started experimenting in the kitchen by the age of 11, and even when she was attending film school, her passion for cooking did not dim even by a fraction. Currently, she is Executive Chef at Oceanic, which is located in Pompano Beach Pier.

In October 2024, she had the chance to appear on NBC 6 South Florida Live to take a journey through her cooking process and was interviewed by ‘Savoir Faire’ where she discussed her roots to competing in the show and dove deep into discussing her passion for Floribbean cuisine. In her personal life, Amanda is extremely close to her father and often refers to him as her “best friend,” and she had lost her brother 21 years back, the grief of which she still carries to this day. When she is not in the kitchen, the star chef prefers to spend her time with her furry baby dog. She shares glimpses of the foods she has made on her social media and sneak peeks at her journey in the contest.

Joseph Tartamalla is the Head Chef at Felina and Focuses on Personal Growth

Joseph Tartamalla, AKA Joe, originally from Staten Island, New York, finished 7th place this season after challenging dinner service at the fish station. Currently living in East Rutherford, he previously worked as a chef at Allegory, Executive Sous Chef at Park Hyatt New York, and Chef De Cuisine at The Plaza before starting his position as head chef at Felina, which is a renowned restaurant in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Throughout his career, he has continued to climb the ladder of culinary positions based on his zeal and sheer skills. After his appearance on the show, he has continued to be active in his community and has been in touch with his fellow competitors. He also appeared for an interview on ‘The Third State Podcast’ in January 2025 and discussed the signature dish he prepared for the show’s host in detail. From what we gathered, the star chef will be cooking a le carte menu at Black Sheep Bar & Provisions in March 2025 as a part of his special appearance. Apart from his professional endeavors, he maintains a strict workout routine and has evidently made sure that nothing compromises his physical stability.

Ann Marie Stauber

With over a decade of experience at hand, Ann Marie Stauber arrived at ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and did not back away from showing her dedication to the craft and faced all the challenges head-on. Since April 2023, she has been working as the Corinne executive chef at LeMeridien, overseeing the restaurant’s kitchen operations seamlessly armed with her extensive understanding. When she is not spending her time cooking, the once-contestant prefers to indulge in traveling and spending time with her friends. She is a paw parent to her dog Theo and has formed a deep bond with her other fellow competitors. Marie is living the life of her dreams, from enjoying her time hiking on the beautiful Lost Lake Trail to having a blast on the annual snowboarding trip with her sister, Laura Synder.

Brittany Fanning Has Moved to New Zealand to Grow a Mexican Restaurant Brand

Chef Brittany Elizabeth Fanning was born and raised in Eustis, Florida, and grabbed everyone’s attention with her bold culinary choices. She started her journey in this profession when she started helping out in the concession stands of the local basketball grounds. Following her departure from the show, the Eustis native moved to New Zealand to serve at a Mexican restaurant chain, Gringas. Here, she will play a pivotal role in expanding their brand further in this country. In addition to these endeavors, she also participated in a celebrity chef pop-up at Ironworks Steaks and Fine Cocktails in Tavares, Florida, and provided the locals with the taste of refined culinary artistry.

Lulu Elizaga Has Her Own Website and Provides Leadership Guidance

Lulu Elizaga impressed both the judges and the audience from the beginning with her rich culinary heritage. Hailing from Puebla, Mexico, with 10 years of experience, she made history by being the first contestant from the country on the show. In 2021, she was appointed as the chef at Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, Florida, where she had the chance to collaborate with James Beard Award-winning Chef Hugh Acheson. Her journey concluded in the 10th position, and she is currently working as an executive chef at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. She launched her website in September 2024, where she provides leadership guidance and shares her recipe. The same month, she moved to Costa Rica and now embraces her new life’s serenity. She also loves to travel with her friends and has visited Lisbon in April 2024. She is also the proud mother of her pet dachshund, Olly.

Anthony Vo Indulges Himself in Volunteer Work and Stays True to His Roots

Chef Anthony Vo first realized his love for cooking when he was 16 and prepared Thanksgiving dinner at his grandparent’s house; his grandmother, a hospital chef, further inspired his culinary journey. He is from Sacramento, California, and is the executive chef at Sonrisa Senior Living in Roseville, California. He also maintains his own Cameo account and occasionally volunteers, with the most recent being in November 2024. He has also not forgotten to remain faithful to his roots, which was evident when he visited San Juan High School to meet with his culinary teacher, Sandi Coulter. The Sacramento native’s cooking skills became quite well-recognized and was featured in the Sacramento Bee and Sacramento Business Journal. The former contestant has been focusing on utilizing his skills and committing to senior living and cuisine since he looked after his grandmother due to her medical condition.

Meghan Ellis is the Co-founder of Taste: Savor the Flavor

Meghan Ellis was born and raised in O’ahu, Hawaii, and was the first contestant from the state to participate in ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’ The Hawaiian arrived with over 20 years of experience and had caught the audience’s attention with her signature prawn dish. Since June 2022, the Hawaiian native has been serving as the executive chef of Kapolei Golf Club Restaurant. She is also the co-founder of the brand Taste: Savor the Flavor, which is a venture that specializes in providing catering, special meal preparation, and personal chef services. In January 2025, she received a special honor in the presence of her esteemed city council members for her appearance on TV to represent the state. She fosters a strong bond with her mother, Carol Belmondis, and also revels in the love of her girlfriend, Jennifer Li, along with their two furry dogs, Hana and Lani.

Magali Ort’s World Revolves Around Cooking and Her Husband

Magali Ort is originally from Hartford City, Indiana, and is just 28 years old and was the youngest contestant this season. Before participating in ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ she worked as the executive chef at BakerStreet Steakhouse in Fort Wayne and continued to do so after the show concluded. The 28-year-old has been instrumental in creating unique dining experiences and has recently done one in February 2025 in collaboration with her former co-contestant, Michael Lovano. Recently, she also interviewed for the ‘NEI Pioneer Podcast,’ sharing her experience on screen and cooking under the scrutiny of the famous chef Gordon Ramsay. While talking about her personal life, it is essential to mention that she absolutely adores her husband, Kyle Ort, who she married back in January 2021. Since then, the couple has continued to bask in their happy bubble filled with love along with their pet cat. She is also close to her best friends, loves spending time outdoors, and is an avid lover of goth music.

Michael Lovano Continues to Revel in His Passion For Cooking

Michael Lovano, a native of Hudson, Ohio, finished in 14th place this season and shared that his love for culinary creations emerged when he was just five years old. He learned to cook by watching his mother and grandparents prepare dishes and chose it as a profession while studying at the University of Acron. He started working at Cleveland’s renowned Lola Bistro until its closure in 2020. In 2024, he joined Medina Country Club and has continued to work there even after the show’s conclusion and he was also invited to appear on the TV show ‘New Day Cleveland’ in October.

Apart from this, the Ohio native is now the Ambassador for the brand Certified Angus Beef and collaborated with his co-contestant Magali Ort at BakerStreet Steakhouse in February 2025 to prepare a fabulous 6-course Mediterranean experience. Michael is also living the time of his life with his partner. From what we believe, the couple started dating back in 2021 and has been going strong ever since, and the duo has never missed a chance to spend their time with one another and make precious memories.

Corbin Emilio Runs His Own Private Dining Service

Corbin Emilio’s interest in cooking began when he was introduced to the kitchen by his mother at just eight years old. Hailing from Appleton, Wisconsin, he was the owner and executive chef of Ambassador, a well-known restaurant in Appleton, before appearing on the show and ended up selling it in October 2024. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, the Appleton native returned to the other two businesses he owns, namely Ukiyo Private Kitchen and Vegan Nightmare.

Most recently, he was featured in an interview on the podcast ‘It’s Your Neighbor’ and was also a part of the 20th San Diego Food + Wine Festival in November 2024. Besides this, Corbin is also active on his social media and has been sharing different recipes of dishes that he prepares with his followers for a long time. Recently, he started a video series, ‘Sauces That Slap,’ where the culinary expert teaches how to make the tastiest and most popular sauces at home. From what we know, Corbin has a pet dog he is extremely fond of and was quite close to his grandparents, especially his grandfather, who had shaped a huge part of his life.

Uri Elbaum Maintains a Prominent Social Media Presence

Uri Elbaum, originally hailing from Buenos Aires, had established himself in Long Branch, New Jersey, and gained prominence as the executive chef for Jersey Shore Orthodox Rabbinate, operating four kosher restaurants in the Deal, New Jersey area. Some of these restaurants with which the 28-year-old is associated are The Butcher’s Steakhouse, Smash, and Primavera Bar & Restaurant. During this season, Uri experienced back pain, which led to his early departure from the show just on the third episode. Beyond his time in the kitchen, the chef loves to share his culinary expertise on his digital platform, starting from his knife techniques and glimpses from his kitchen. It is pretty evident that he is very close with his co-workers since he often posts funny content that is shot with them. In his pastime, he prepares dinner for his precious pet dog, Simon, and spends time with him.

Shant Halajian is an Executive Chef and the Owner of a Spice Brand

Shant Halajian left the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ in the third episode when he got injured, tore his rotator cuff muscles, and had to be hospitalized. Originally from Aleppo, Syria, the participant moved to Glendale, California, and had spent his time in the kitchen since childhood, transforming the dishes made by his mother into restaurant-worthy batches. Choosing to chase his passion, he joined the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) in Los Angeles. From there, the Syrian native proceeded to his career working in a three Michelin Star restaurant, Eleven Madison Park, and landing an externship at The French Laundry. Currently, he is a corporate executive chef at Dreamhost and owns the food and drink brand Mr. Flavor. During the time on the show, he was engaged to his fiancé, Naira Panosian, and finally married the love of his life in November 2024 in the picturesque backdrop of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Amber Evans is a Private Chef and Caterer

Chef Amber Evans, hailing from San Diego, California, was the first individual to be eliminated in episode 2 of this season. However, it was not her first time on reality TV since she was previously featured in season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She has continued advancing in her culinary career for over 12 years and has worked in several restaurants. After finishing high school, she started her journey in the kitchen world by attending San Diego Culinary Institute. Amber is a private chef and caterer who runs her own business with her devoted husband, Craig Evans. The couple celebrated their 6 years together in September 2024 and are paw parents to their three furry cats: Cecilia, Stella, and Tajin. In October 2024, she interviewed for the podcast ‘Chefpreneur,’ which discusses helpful tips for cooks and chefs and how they can set up their personal business.

