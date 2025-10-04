Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Cast: Where Are They Now?

For nearly two decades, Fox’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ has kept the audience hooked with its high-pressure cook-offs and the fierce judgment of Gordon Ramsay. Season 24 raises the bar even higher with the Battle of the States. For the first time, the top 20 aspiring chefs who are stepping into the kitchen were chosen from a pool of 50 contestants. Each of these 50 contestants was picked from their respective state. The ultimate prize for them remains the same: a life-changing head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in the Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a $250,000 grand prize.

Anthony Leonard is a Chef With a Strong Connection to His Family

Anthony Leonard originally hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has established a reputation for himself in the kitchen. Not only does he own his own food truck, Fomo, but he also showcases his cooking skills as a Chef de Partie at Cobble Hill. Beyond his professional endeavors, his life is deeply tied to the people he loves most – his family. They have always played a central role in his life and cheer him on every step of the way. Anthony is especially close to his parents, Shawn and Naomi. He and his mother often refer to each other as their “twin” and set out to enjoy their time together at different festivals.

Anthony also maintains a close bond with his brother, Braxton, and the family frequently gets together to go on vacations. In March 2025, he jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, with them and made sure to create lifelong memories that he can always treasure. Anthony also embraces life with open arms and enjoys every moment, which was highlighted by his visit to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May. Aside from that, he also spends his free time exploring new restaurants with friends, further feeding his adventurous palate.

Ellie Parker Celebrates Women’s Voices in the Culinary Industry

Ellie Parker has been working as the Executive Chef at Main St. Provisions in Las Vegas, Nevada, since January 2025. Her professional Instagram account highlights both her skills and passion. Throughout her career, she has achieved numerous milestones. On March 31, 2025, Ellie dedicatedly participated in the MAPP Gala, co-hosted by the Women’s Hospitality Initiative, and celebrated the impact of women in the industry through drinks, food, and powerful conversations. In the following month, she also joined more than 30 renowned Las Vegas chefs and bartenders for the Vegas Unstripped event.

Ellie’s year continued with new opportunities, including her attendance at the “By Women For Everyone” culinary event, which supported the noble cause of empowering women in the cooking industry. While her professional life is vibrant, she prefers to keep certain aspects of her personal life more private. However, we do know that Ellie is quite close to her younger brother. It was further highlighted by the fact that she raised funds with her restaurant for type 1 diabetes, which was inspired by her younger brother, who was also diagnosed with the condition at 10 years old. Behind the scenes, Ellie shares her journey with her soulmate, Brandon Costa, but has chosen to keep the details of her relationship out of the spotlight.

Lisa Rivera is a Chef de Cuisine and a Proud Girl Mom

Lisa Rivera’s culinary path began as Chef de Cuisine at Pacifica Del Mar, Inc., before she eventually took on the role of a Chef Instructor. Since August 2025, she has been working as Chef De Cuisine at The Victorian at Hill Street restaurant. Her career also reflects her artistry, primarily through her Instagram presence, which serves as a gallery of her food creations, including tuna carpaccio, New Zealand lamb, and many more. However, behind her professional accolades lies a personal life that is filled with warmth and love. In September 2025, she flaunted her cooking skills on Fox 5 San Diego. Additionally, Lisa was interviewed by Chef Steven Alvarez about her experience on the first episode of the show, which she described as “wild.”

Apart from this, Lisa’s world revolves around her soulmate, Steven Alvarez, and her daughter, Sophie. She takes pride in being a “girl mom” and never misses a chance to express her love for Sophie. Together, the family enjoys memorable times, whether it be sharing meals or visiting the stadium. One of their most recent visits was to Dodger Stadium in June 2025, where they cheered for their favorite team from the sidelines. Moreover, she fosters a close bond with her brother. Lisa’s home had also been filled with the joyful presence of her beloved pup, Quorra. Unfortunately, the chef faced a massive heartbreak in June 2025 when Quorra passed away, leaving a void in life.

Elaina Ruth is Thriving as a Culinary Instructor and Private Chef

Elaina Ruth earned a Bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts and completed chef training at The Art Institutes in 2016. She honed her skills in various positions before embracing her entrepreneurial spirit and starting her own Private Chef and Catering Business, Lai Marie, LLC, in August 2017. In the following January, Elaina started Eternal Juices LLC, a creative line of herbal tea-infused juices, followed by the launch of Electric Foods CHS, specializing in alkaline vegan meal preparation. She has also been working as a Culinary Instructor at Dorchester School District 2 since August 2023. Elaina frequently collaborates with her fellow culinary experts and dining experiences like the Sunday Supper at The Tippling House.

Away from the classroom, Elaina shares her vibrant life with over 4.4K Instagram followers, who also get glimpses into her professional and personal life. It also features her personal website, which serves as her portfolio. As a proud “plant mom,” she loves gardening and even grows her own zucchini and cherry tomatoes. She also loves fishing and enjoyed the serene beauty of the ocean at Kingston, Jamaica, in August 2025. In her personal life, Elaina is deeply connected to her mother and grandfather. She even created her beloved Sunday Supper tradition as a tribute to her grandfather, who sadly passed away in 2023.

Henry Johnson is an Executive Chef Who Values His Fans Deeply

Henry Allen Johnson built his culinary foundation with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Culinary Arts/Chef Training from the Culinary Institute of America in April 2017. The following month, he took his first step into his career as a Lead Line Cook and Sous Chef at Cafe Pacific. After working there for four months, he sharpened his skills across different roles and gradually earned the title of Executive Chef at Evelyn Steakhouse in September 2024. His leadership has elevated the restaurant, allowing him to bring his signature style and creativity to the forefront.

In September 2025, Henry and his team made a special announcement that the ricotta gnocchi that earned praise from Gordon during the first episode of the competition would be available in limited quantities at the restaurant. His fans are also a significant part of his life, as he believes, “The fans make the show!” On social media, Henry keeps his followers engaged with momentary glimpses of his creations. Some of them include ajoblanco and salmon toast, among many others. Beyond that, he has decided to keep his personal life under wraps.

Alexandra Jones Crafts Comfort Through Food and Family Moments

Alexandra Jones has proudly become both the Chef and Owner of Souvlaki Queen restaurant. It is known for serving comforting souvlaki and traditional homemade dishes. Moreover, the establishment is also popular for providing the clients with top-notch catering services. Additionally, her Instagram showcases her passion and helps promote her business. Moreover, Alexandra always shares her recipes and carefully plated dishes with her followers. In May 2025, she was interviewed for the Estiator Magazine, and by the following August, she excitedly announced that she was being featured on its cover.

At home, Alexandra’s life is rooted in her son, Aristotle, and daughter, Ava. She never misses an opportunity to celebrate their achievements online, always highlighting the joy they bring her. However, her life isn’t without grief as she often misses her late father and mother, Diana Velis. Her father passed away in October 2019, and the loss has still left a gaping hole in her life. Similarly, whenever Mother’s Day approaches, Alexandra misses her mother a little more. Still, the chef never forgets to embrace life’s brighter moments, which was highlighted by her trip to the City of Love- Paris, France. Moreover, Alexandra cherishes the company of her furry kitten, Norman, who is a beloved part of her daily life.

Catina Smith Efficiently Balances Her Role as an Entrepreneur and a Single Mom

Catina Smith, AKA Cat, has dedicated her career to transforming the culinary industry. In May 2018, she founded Just Call Me Chef, a platform for Black women cooks. By June 2020, she had also become the co-owner of Our Time Kitchen, a community-driven space designed to change the kitchen culture and provide tools for small food businesses to thrive. Cat’s vision has also earned her several features in renowned magazines, including Baltimore magazine and New York magazine. She has also built a prominent presence on Instagram, where she currently has over 12K followers. Cat also has her website, where clients can book her services and sign up for her cooking classes for boys aged 8 to 13.

Apart from collaborating with restaurants like Alma Cocina Latina, Cat participated in the Garden Party in October 2025. No matter how busy life gets, she also works on celebrating the black cuisine community. Amid everything, she is a proud single mother of her two sons, Josh and Isaiah, and her daughter, Micah. In July 2025, the chef celebrated a significant milestone by purchasing a home for her family, crediting the support of her sister and her family. That same month, she and Micah enjoyed an unforgettable night together at a Beyoncé concert, reflecting both her love for music and her joy in creating lasting memories with her kids.

Carlos Walker Serves Impressive Flavors as an Executive Chef

Carlos Walker has been making his mark as the Executive Chef at South Restaurant and Coffeehouse since March 2021. Whenever he gets a chance, he provides his followers with a visual treat of his carefully curated menus and the highlights of his culinary collaborations. In January 2025, he teamed up with Girdwood Brewing Company for a fun and flavorful dinner. Just two months later, Carlos collaborated with the retail brand La Bodega to prepare a delicious dinner. However, Carlos never forgets about his family, especially his six sisters, Akeela, Akayjah, Deshae, Dejore, Danielle, and Madison. He often expresses how important they are to him and wants to show his sisters how to overcome life’s challenges. In his free time, Carlos loves immersing himself in outdoor activities, specifically skateboarding.

Jonathan Boyd Transitioned From the Role of Executive Chef to Homesteader

Jonathan Boyd, AKA Jon, began his professional journey as a Lead Line Cook and gradually improved his skills over the years to become an Executive Chef Brand Specialist for Performance Food Service since February 2022. The former chef is now a Homesteader who focuses on providing the customers with the highest quality ingredients. He also raises lambs, chickens, and many other animals on his own farm, which further assists him in providing the best produce. In May 2025, Jon excitedly shared about competing for South MS’s best tacos with his team and how they finished in third place overall according to the judges’ decision.

Jon also added that the team finished first in the People’s Choice. When Jon is not busy at the farm, he can be seen spending time with his family, which includes his wife and his six beautiful children. No matter what the situation, he and his partner often set out for simple dinner dates or even enjoy their time at the farm. Speaking about her, the chef wrote, “Isn’t she the best?” Aside from that, he also maintains a very close bond with his mother, who cheers him on every step of the way. Another big source of joy in Jon’s life comes from his two furry pups and his adorable farm animals.

Chris Faison is Reaching Heights as a Director of Culinary Arts

Chris Faison stepped into the kitchen as a Pastry Chef and later became an Executive Chef. However, his passion for sharing his knowledge helped him take on the role of Lead Culinary Instructor at the New England Culinary Arts Training in May 2020. By January 2025, he had risen through the ranks at the organization and become the Director of Culinary Arts. Moreover, he offers a variety of services, including private cooking classes, menu consultations, in-home dinners, and date night experiences.

In September 2025, Chris had the opportunity to appear on ‘The Hub Today,’ where he not only spoke about his debut on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ but also urged his fans and followers to attend his watch party at Savin Hill Bar and Kitchen on October 2. Outside of the kitchen, he is equally passionate about fashion. He efficiently juggles his time between cooking and dressing up to showcase his fashion choices. Beyond the public eye, Chris has embraced fatherhood with pride. He is also quite close with his friends and often celebrates holidays like St. Patrick’s Day together.

Bradley Wildridge Honors His Southern Roots Through Food and Family

Bradley Sanford Wildridge has been creating his legacy as both the chef and co-owner of the restaurants, Bayou On The Bay and Bayou’s Burgers and Birria. The former was launched in August 2021 and reflects the dedication to bringing soulful flavors to the table. In September 2025, he began a new culinary series on Instagram called Southern Something. In the project, he delves into the cherished recipes from his great-grandmother’s hand-me-down cookbook. All of them are based in Louisiana, which helps him honor the traditions. Bradley’s personal life is anchored by love and resilience.

Bradley runs the restaurants alongside his wife and the love of his life, Mandy Reilly. For him, she isn’t just his partner but also his “best friend.” Together, the couple is eager to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in October 2025, a milestone marked by both joy and gratitude. However, family ties also bring pain in Bradley’s life. He had a complicated relationship with his father, but he revealed that his father’s passing left him grief-stricken as their bond had eventually grown close. In his heartfelt reflections, Bradley wrote, “I love you, Popeye. I miss you terribly.” No matter what, he often finds peace in the company of his furry pup.

Chase Cardoza is a Chef de Partie and a Mental Health Advocate

Chase Cardoza carved out his space in the culinary world as a Chef de Partie at Montana Ale Works since November 2014. Additionally, he has taken on the position of Executive Chef at One Legged Magpie restaurant. Besides sharing his culinary creations with his fans and followers, he never misses an opportunity to show his appreciation for his crew members. In June 2025, Chase shared how he harvested his own garlic scapes at Fox Heaven Farms and even called forth his fellow chefs for a deal. He is also a proud mental health advocate who speaks openly about the importance of wellness whenever he can. Chase is a big music fan and can be seen enjoying live shows of several local bands. Aside from that, he prefers to keep further details about his personal life private.

Jada Vidal is Making Her Mark With Her Entrepreneurial Spirit

Jada Vidal’s journey is shaped by ambition, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. In June 2021, she took her first big step by launching Jada Vidal LLC, offering Private chef services and hosting pop-up dinners for her clients. By April of the following year, her path also led her to become a Sous Chef at Noble Rice. In July 2025, Jada shared the exciting news that she was helping to open a brand-new fine dining restaurant, Kinjo, and is currently the Chef de Cuisine at the establishment.

In early 2025, Jada was interviewed by Marlon Gordon, where she opened up about her culinary journey. She spoke about how her love for cooking began at a very young age, long before her professional ventures. Outside of the kitchen, she embraces her life through music and, from time to time, finds herself attending live shows and concerts. Aside from that, Jada enjoys exploring different restaurants with her friends. In her free time, she seeks respite from her busy life, basking in the sun by the beach.

Jayden Canady is an Executive Chef With Intense Passion and Precision

For Jayden Canady, the kitchen has always been a place where his passion thrives. Today, he serves as the Executive Chef of Idyllwild Tavern in California. By August 2025, his growing reputation had even earned him a feature in the Martha’s Vineyard Times. His Instagram further offers a window into the behind-the-scenes energy of his culinary world. Along the way, he has also taken advantage of various opportunities to teach and pass on his skills to aspiring chefs. Jayden’s talent had even once taken him to the stage of ‘Chopped.’ Yet, beyond all this, he is also an avid traveler who has journeyed to several exotic parts of the globe. From the serene beaches of Phuket, Thailand, and the Bahamas to strolling the beautiful streets of France and Sweden, his travels have also helped him expand his perspective and flavors on his menus.

Paul Seikel’s Life Revolves Around His Wife and Furry Companions

Paul Seikel, a Sous Chef, originally hails from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and now resides in Bloomfield, Colorado. However, his story is not just about the culinary arts but is also deeply rooted in love, family, and the company of his furry friends. In May 2023, Paul married the love of his life, Holly Clarke, marking the beginning of a new chapter. By 2024, the lovely couple had celebrated one year of moving into their new house. He also never misses a chance to express his affectionate feelings for his soulmate.

Paul and Holly’s home comes alive in the presence of their two adorable pups, one of whom is Buckshot. However, his life soon brought heartbreak in May 2024, when Buckshot suddenly passed away. It has remained a grief that still lingers in his heart. Yet in July of the same year, Paul welcomed another playful pup, Turnip, into his life, who helped fill the void and take him towards the path of healing. Beyond this, the chef often enjoys skiing through the snowy mountains or even attending local festivals.

Antonio Wormley is a Proud Advocate For Black History Month

Antonio Wormley has made a prominent place for himself in the culinary industry as an Executive Chef at Little Clam Newport Restaurant. Furthermore, he has also been working closely with the Pavilion restaurant to create beautiful dishes. In January 2025, he participated in a friendly competition, Chefs After Dark at Tinos Kitchen and Bar, against Paul Callahan. On February 23, he cooked at a dining experience at Greenleaf Fine Dining Restaurant alongside Christopher Viaud to celebrate Black History Month. In October 2025, the chef had the opportunity to showcase his skills on ‘The Rhode Show’ on WPRI 12 channel. This year, Antonio found his way to London, England, and spent his time exploring the city. In his personal life, he married his soulmate in September 2024. Speaking on the special day, he wrote, “One week down, forever to go,” which highlights the love he has for his partner.

Anaiya Lator Finds Harmony Between Her Work as a Sous Chef and Leisure

Anaiya Marie Lator has proven herself as a rising star in the industry. After gathering experience in different positions, she eventually succeeded in stepping into the role of Sous Chef at Biga on the Banks, a riverwalk restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. Beyond her professional accolades, Anaiya loves spending her time enjoying every moment, whether it be going roller skating or simply having a day out to try different types of dishes at restaurants. In her quiet time, she loves being in the presence of her three kittens and cuddling with them. Aside from that, she is also a big lover of music, who frequently immerses herself in melodies. However, she prefers leading a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Cydni Stickney Blends Her Culinary Passion With Her Free-spirited Nature

Cydni J. Stickney is an Executive Sous Chef from Raleigh, North Carolina, who also values the connections she makes outside of the kitchen. Her professional Instagram account is carefully curated to offer followers a glimpse of dishes she has carefully crafted. On her personal account, she proudly raises awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community and also never misses a chance to celebrate pride and inclusivity. It is also the space where Cydni shares about the ones closest to her heart. At the center of everything, she always cherishes the bond with her mother, LuSung Lei Ward.

From going on lunch dates together to simply sharing each other’s secrets, Cydni’s relationship with her mother always keeps her grounded. Another significant part of her heart is her beloved pups. One of them is Willow, who has long been a steady presence in life. Moreover, in February 2024, she welcomed a new addition to the family, a spirited pup named Killua. As a “plant mom,” the chef loves leaning into her free-spirited nature and thrives in the wilderness, whether it be camping beneath the stars, strolling with her pups through the woody trails, or soaking in the atmosphere of festivals.

Maddy Bender is a Family Woman When She is Not Busy in the Kitchen

Maddy Bender hails from Port Jefferson, New York, and is a Caterer by profession. Aside from that, she is also a Sous Chef at the Maui Chop House. When she is not busy with her professional endeavors, she loves spending every moment with her family. She is pretty close to her parents and also her brother, David Bender. She is also a loving aunt to her nieces, one of whom is Charlotte, and her nephew. No matter what the situation is, Maddy always loves going to different restaurants with her family and spending her holidays with them. She is also a sports enthusiast, particularly ice hockey, and never misses the opportunity to cheer for her favorite team at the stadium. Moreover, she is a music lover, which often takes her to several concerts. Friendship also holds a special place in her heart, as evidenced by how she chooses to spend her time with them during certain holidays.

Cara Marie Has Been Making Her Mark as a Vegan Specialist Chef

Cara Marie has been paving a unique path for herself, whose expertise lies in vegetarian and vegan cuisines. She stepped into her career as a Sous Chef and sharpened her skills over the years, finally joining as an Executive Chef at Aloft Providence Downtown and Blu Violet Rooftop Bar in July 2024. In October 2025, she also shared that she would be participating as a contestant in the Vegan Diced competition on November 2. The culinary expert has also been reaching milestones in her personal life. She got married to the love of her life, James Fitzgerald, on September 21, 2025, and is now basking in the joy of her newly married life.

Cara and James always make sure to make lifelong memories whenever they receive the opportunity. From going hiking to enjoying the electric atmosphere of music concerts, the couple is truly living life to the fullest. The chef also holds her son, Nicolai, close to her heart and proudly showcases his progress through different steps. She also fosters a close relationship with her mother, Cherie, and brother, Maddox. Cara never shies from expressing her emotions towards them. Besides this, she is a self-proclaimed “CrossFit Junkie” who maintains a strict fitness regimen to ensure she always stays at her prime.

Read More: Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Cast: Where Are They Now?