Henrik Carlsen: Where is Magnus Carlsen’s Father and Manager Now?

Directed by Thomas Tancred, Netflix’s ‘Untold: Chess Mates’ is a documentary delving deep into the world of chess, the rise of its online presence, and a complex 2022 alleged cheating scandal. It was then-reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen who accused rising Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating, leading to a global frenzy, rumors, and a defamation lawsuit no one saw coming. However, at every step of the way, there was one person beside the former to help guide him or offer support, just like always, his loving father and his professional manager, Henrik Carlsen.

Henrik Carlsen Introduced His Son to Chess But Never Pushed Him Towards It

It was reportedly sometime in the early 1980s when professional engineer Herik Albert Carlsen married chemical engineer Sigrun Øen Carlsen in an intimate ceremony, shortly after which they welcomed 4 kids into the world. They are Ellen Øen Carlsen, Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen, Signe Øen Carlsen, and Ingrid Carlsen, all of whom seemed to exhibit signs of having inherited their parents’ aptitude for intellectual challenges. Therefore, as a chess enthusiast, Henrik decided to introduce them to the game of chess when Ellen was 6 years old and Magnus was 4½, thinking they would have talent for it based on their general everyday behavior.

However, as per records, it wasn’t until Magnus was 8 that he began playing chess seriously, and that too because he was primarily interested in beating his elder sister. Little did anyone know this would gradually evolve into a passion, with him determined to keep taking things to the next level, competing, and proving that he was among the best in the world. He did have his family’s support, but it took Henrik “a year or probably a year and a half” to fully realize what his son hoped to do and become ambitious on his son’s behalf before securing his participation in competitions across the globe.

“Magnus has told me later, and even one of his friends felt the same, that I was very interested about his chess,” Henrik once candidly said in an interview with Chess Base. “But that was because I was passionate about the game of chess,” indicating he never directly pushed him to play or engage in the sport in any capacity – he simply wanted to be involved in the sport and back his son. Therefore, as the years passed, he got his son registered in the International Chess Federation (FIDE), secured him sponsors, assured him he could follow his passion even without sponsors, as the family could afford it, and then became his official manager.

Henrik Carlsen Continues to Stand by His Son as His MAnager

Ever since Magnus has been professionally competing in the game of chess, his father, Henrik, has been right by him at every step of the way, being his support system, guiding light, and voice of reason. According to his own accounts, he served as an Engineer in the oil industry for many years before working as an Engineer Consultant at SAP, and then he started working for his son. However, he never let go of his professional endeavors as he figured balancing both his passions would be the best way for him to move forward, both in an individualistic and familial sense.

Henrik said, “I was a part-time consultant, and I would go to tournaments with Magnus. And this was quite a nice situation because frankly, I like going to tournaments with Magnus more than I like my job! This is because I am passionate about chess, and when I have a son who is strong, in addition to that passion, it is just an ideal situation to be in. In the end, it was not such an important decision to prioritize his chess career.” He then added that he found his son’s ambition, determination, and perseverance inspiring, especially as he himself always lived life “kind of middle of the road,” so his son’s success pushed him to step up his game too.

Therefore, today, still residing in Norway, Henrik continues to work as a part-time consultant, his son’s manager, and a key figure in maintaining his brand. He previously also held a significant role at The Play Magnus Group, but the company was acquired by Chess.com in 2022. In other words, at the age of 64, the amateur chess player with a ranking of 2031 himself is the 2026 Freestyle Chess World Champion’s father, aide, advisor, support, and protector. Unfortunately, not everything has been sunshine and roses for him, as he sadly lost his wife of over four decades on July 9, 2024. The 61-year-old chemical engineer, wife, and mother of four reportedly passed away surrounded by family after losing her battle with a long illness. From what we can tell, though, Henrik keeps Sigrun Øen alive in his heart.

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