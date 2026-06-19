Is Henry Dead? How did He Die? Did Jason Butler Harner Leave Sugar?

The second season of Apple TV’s ‘Sugar’ follows John Sugar tackling several mysteries at once. He takes on a new case to investigate the disappearance of a boxer named Ji Moon. He also begins investigating the mystery of who exposed him and his friends as aliens, forcing them to flee Earth for good. On top of this, the mystery of his missing sister, Djen, still haunts him. In the previous season, he discovered that his close friend, Henry, was involved in, or knew about, what happened to his sister. The second season begins with him chasing after Henry to get answers from him. But all he gets are more questions. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Henry Meets an Unexpected End in Sugar Season 2

The final twist of ‘Sugar’ Season 1 sets up Henry as a twisted villain, especially with his connection to Djen’s disappearance. One would have imagined that this means Henry will remain an overarching antagonist in Season 2. However, the show flips those expectations by bringing Sugar face-to-face with Henry in the first few minutes of the episode. It is revealed that the PI has been looking for his former friend for six months and has finally tracked him down to some remote location. He expects a showdown with Henry, hoping to get some answers and find out what happened to Djen.

However, things happen entirely differently. Henry is happy to see his old friend, whom he has missed, especially since the rest of their friends have left Earth, never to be seen again. It seems that despite all the observations he made of the human race and all the twisted things he did, Henry couldn’t really escape himself. In the previous season, it was mentioned that the more time they spend among humans, the more they lose their original nature and adopt human traits. This includes all the mental and emotional changes that occur within them. So, spending time with criminals and twisted people can bend someone’s psyche that way.

But it also opens them to things like guilt, grief, and loss. With their own people around, it was manageable to find their way back. If they started to lose their alien nature, they were tethered enough to be pulled back to it. But once everyone else leaves, Henry and Sugar are left without that support system, making them extremely vulnerable. When Henry decided to stay back, he didn’t think about the possibility that could drive him towards his death. In his world, something like suicide was unheard of. But once he is exposed to human emotions, he becomes vulnerable to the possibility of them.

Henry Might Still Return to Sugar Season 2

Henry is on the run from Sugar, and there is no one else left to talk to. Living like that for several months makes it easy to lose oneself. And that’s, presumably, what happens with Henry. His mental health deteriorates rapidly, and by the time Sugar finds him, he has already given up on life. The private investigator finds him with a fatal and presumably self-inflicted wound. He is already on the verge of dying, and even if Sugar wanted to help him, he couldn’t. He couldn’t have taken Henry to a hospital, and they don’t have an in-house doctor anymore since everyone has already left.

With this, when Henry chose to harm himself, he knew this was it, and there was no way back. Seeing Sugar moments before his death is an unexpected surprise from Henry. He is glad that his friend found him, so at least he is not alone in death. When he dies, his body turns to its original blue form. To erase all evidence, Sugar burns down the house with Henry’s body in it, leaving no room for Henry’s return.

This means that the character will most likely not appear in any future events, unless there is a massive surprise waiting for Sugar. Still, so much remains unrevealed about Henry and the aliens, which means the show might use flashbacks to fill in the gaps in the audience’s knowledge. We do see Henry and Ruby in Sugar’s memory, as he remembers the events that transpired in Season 1. The same could carry on for the rest of the season as new details come to light, especially as Sugar digs into the mystery of the powerful people who know about him and his friends.

Read More: What Inspired Sugar? Is John Sugar Based on an Actual Private Investigator?