8 Shows Like Colin Farrell’s Sugar That Deserve Your Attention

‘Sugar‘ is a gripping drama series helmed by Mark Protosevich and directed by Fernando Meirelles, with Colin Farrell in the lead role as detective John Sugar. This genre-bending narrative offers a modern twist on the classic private detective tale, unfolding against the backdrop of Los Angeles. The plot follows John Sugar as he delves into the enigmatic vanishing of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a renowned Hollywood producer. As Sugar navigates the dark layers of the case, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey filled with suspense and intrigue, providing an exploration of secrets lurking beneath the glitzy façade of Tinseltown. For those hungering for additional detective-led narratives filled with mystery, intrigue, and the hidden complexities beneath seemingly glamorous façades, explore these 8 shows similar to ‘Sugar.’

8. Veronica Mars (2004–2019)

‘Veronica Mars’ is a neo-noir mystery drama television series created by Rob Thomas, starring Kristen Bell as the titular character, a high school student who moonlights as a private investigator in her affluent Californian town of Neptune. The show follows Veronica as she navigates her personal life while solving various mysteries, including the murder of her best friend. With its blend of detective work, layered characters, and exploration of social issues, ‘Veronica Mars’ shares similarities with ‘Sugar’, offering viewers a story set against the backdrop of a glamorous yet dark world.

7. The Undoing (2020)

‘The Undoing‘ is a psychological thriller miniseries created by David E. Kelley, based on the novel ‘You Should Have Known’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Starring Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and Hugh Grant as her husband, Jonathan, the series follows the unraveling of their seemingly perfect life following a violent death and revelations about Jonathan’s past. With its exploration of secrets, deception, and the dark underbelly of privilege, ‘The Undoing’ shares thematic resonance with ‘Sugar’, offering viewers a catchy narrative filled with twists and turns set against the backdrop of an affluent society.

6. Wallander (2008–2016)

‘Wallander’ is a British television series based on Henning Mankell’s Kurt Wallander novels, starring Kenneth Branagh as the titular character. The series follows Detective Inspector Kurt Wallander as he investigates various crimes in the fictional Swedish town of Ystad. Branagh’s portrayal brings depth and complexity to Wallander, capturing the character’s inner struggles and relentless pursuit of justice. Similar to ‘Sugar’, ‘Wallander’ dives into the complexities of crime-solving and the impact it has on both the investigator and the community, offering viewers a great blend of mystery, drama, and psychological depth.

5. Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018-)

‘Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators’ is a British comedy-drama series created by Paul Matthew Thompson and Jude Tindall. Set in the picturesque town of Stratford-upon-Avon, it follows private investigator Frank Hathaway and his unlikely partner, former hairdresser Luella Shakespeare, as they tackle quirky cases and solve mysteries. Akin to ‘Sugar’, which looks into the dark underbelly of Hollywood, ‘Shakespeare and Hathaway’ revolves around crime-solving and mystery-chasing in Stratford-upon-Avon. Like ‘Sugar’, it explores the dynamics between its lead characters, blending elements of mystery and drama.

4. Mare of Easttown (2021)

‘Mare of Easttown‘ shares similarities with ‘Sugar’ in its exploration of a troubled detective investigating a complicated and deeply rooted mystery. In the series, Detective Mare Sheehan navigates the challenges of solving a murder case while dealing with personal turmoil and community pressures. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the show features a stellar cast led by Kate Winslet, who portrays Mare. Set in a tight-knit Pennsylvania community, ‘Mare of Easttown’ taps into themes of grief, redemption, and the impact of long-buried secrets on a town’s inhabitants, offering an immersive viewing experience.

3. Bosch (2014-2021)

‘Bosch‘ parallels ‘Sugar’ in its portrayal of a determined detective unraveling intricate mysteries against the backdrop of Los Angeles. The series, created by Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer, follows LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he navigates the conundrums of crime-solving in Los Angeles. With Titus Welliver in the titular role, ‘Bosch’ highlights the gritty underworld of the city, exploring themes of justice, corruption, and the toll of relentless pursuit. Through its compelling narrative and nuanced characters, the show captures the essence of urban crime dramas, offering viewers a thrilling ride.

2. Magnum, P.I. (1980-1988)

‘Magnum, P.I.’ embarks on a sun-soaked adventure reminiscent of the pulsating energy found in ‘Sugar.’ Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, the series centers on Thomas Magnum, a charming private investigator living in Hawaii. As Tom Selleck’s character Magnum tackles cases ranging from theft to murder, viewers are drawn into a world of tropical intrigue and thrilling escapades. With its blend of action, mystery, and humor, ‘Magnum, P.I.’ delivers an exhilarating ride through paradise, pulling in audiences with its dynamic characters and engrossing storylines.

1. Strike (2017-)

For aficionados of ‘Sugar,’ ‘Strike‘ is an equally alluring journey into the gritty world of crime-solving in big cities. Adapted from J.K. Rowling’s Cormoran Strike novels, the series follows private investigator Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke), and his resourceful assistant Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger), as they unravel convoluted mysteries in contemporary London. Created by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and written for television by Written by Ben Richards and Tom Edge, ‘Strike’ jumps into the darker realms of human nature while showcasing the chemistry between its leads. With its strong characters and intricate plots, ‘Strike’ offers a riveting exploration of the complexities of detective work and the pursuit of truth in a modern urban landscape.

