Who does Hera Call in Kaos, Explained

In Netflix’s ‘Kaos,’ the Greek gods are brought to a modern setting, with several seemingly unconnected events becoming part of a bigger narrative that works toward the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy. At the center of the story is Zeus, the king of Gods, who feels that humans don’t fear them as much anymore. What worries him even further is the first sign of the prophecy about his fall coming true. Unbeknownst to him, three humans are also connected to the said prophecy, as their individual fates collide to bring about Zeus and his family’s downfall. Talking about family, one phone call at the end of the season shows that things are going to get trickier for Zeus. SPOILERS AHEAD

Hera’s Call for Reinforcements Will Bring Her Children Into the Picture

Greek mythology is full of so many characters that it could take several seasons to unfold a story about them. The first season cleverly picks the ones that help push the narrative further, and this prevents overcrowding the story with elements that are not in play yet. By the end, however, so much has happened that it’s time to take a step forward, which means introducing new characters to the fore. The ending scene suggests that we are going to see more of Zeus’ family. Hera’s call, in the end, is to her son, Ares.

When Minos fails to defy his prophecy, Zeus becomes even more restless and goes about making some very rash decisions. After setting the Fates on fire, he returns to Olympia with the plan to get his family affairs in order, only to discover even more unsettling things about what his family has been doing behind his back. If he hadn’t seemed unhinged so far, it becomes clear with each word he utters. He reveals that he would be rationing the Meander water, and only the loyal ones would get more. The others, without it, will become mortal and die.

He is particularly keen on getting his wife, Hera, under his control, especially after he finds out about her affair with Poseidon, and this is the last straw for her. Zeus had always been the impulsive kind, but Hera found a way to keep him in check. Despite all of his affairs and the children he had from them, she stood with him through thick and thin. But with him going completely bonkers now, Hera knows that it is time to put him in place. She cannot do this alone, so she calls for reinforcements.

One of the things that is clear early on in the show is that none of Zeus’ children like him. This is why, except Dionysus, none of them ever calls or visits him, and we don’t see any of them in Season 1. According to the Greek mythology, the most hated of Zeus’ children was Ares. The god of war, Ares, had a love-hate relationship with his father, with the scales balanced more toward hate. Being the eldest son of Zeus with Hera, Ares is also one of the most powerful gods, and it makes sense that his mother would turn to him in time of need.

The call also shows that Hera is planning to take the war to her husband and claim back her power. Even in the myths, Zeus had never been a perfect husband, and in one instance, Hera leads a rebellion against him where she, along with several other gods, subdues Zeus and holds him captive. With the family falling apart, as prophesied by the Fates, it makes sense for them to turn on each other and declare war. The second season is expected to expand on this with the arrival of more Olympians, all of whom will have to pick a side. With Hera’s call, Ares has already been pulled into action, preparing for war that will bring him face-to-face with his father.

