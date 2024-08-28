Netflix’s Kaos: Exploring All Filming Locations

Created by Charlie Covell, ‘Kaos’ is a modern tale of inequality, familial dysfunction, and rebellion woven out of Greek mythology. The all-mighty Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), the ruler of the Greek pantheon, is insecure because of a wrinkle on his forehead. He takes it as a bad omen of things to come, believing that his downfall may be imminent. At the same time, Prometheus is actually plotting to overthrow him, with three mortals having a role to play in his grand plan.

Zeus’s wife, Hera, and brothers Hades and Poseidon have their own struggles to contend with without having to hear the heavenly king’s complaints. As chaos is created out of the gods’ indifference towards mortals, the Netflix show transports us to a picturesque coastal city with palm tree-lined streets and lazy beaches. The gods themselves enjoy a life of excess and revelry with posh mansions and upstate establishments, drawing parallels with the ultra-wealthy.

Where is Kaos Filmed?

‘Kaos’ is filmed extensively in various locations in Spain, with a portion of the taping taking place in the United Kingdom. Shooting for the first season of ‘Kaos’ was largely carried out in locations across Spain, with a few sequences shot in England. Filming for the show was initially set to begin in the summer of 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Principal photography began on August 22, 2022, and was wrapped up after 108 days of filming by December 15, 2022. However, reshoots were scheduled, and they were completed by May 16, 2023.

Despite the long filming duration, the cast and crew seemed to remain in high spirits and said that they learned a lot from the production. Georgi Banks-Davies, who was engaged with the project for over six months, breathed a sigh of relief after completing the final scene. “What an adventure,” she wrote on Instagram after wrapping filming. “I’m too dizzy right now to process it, but mad mad love to all the incredible cast and crew on this journey. You’re all brilliant. Now for a drink then a long lie down.”

Andalucía, Spain

Filming for the first season of ‘Kaos’ primarily took place in the Andalucía region, particularly along Costa del Sol, a famous stretch of coastline in southern Spain, and the city of Almería. Renowned for its beautiful beaches, sunny climate, and luxury resorts, the cities along Costa del Sol became perfect backdrops for depicting the Greek city. These included Málaga, Torremolinos, Marbella, and Axarquía.

Málaga is a historic port city that became the headquarters for a large portion of the shoot as well as reshoot. The Calle Parras street in Malaga city was transformed by the production to look like a messy backstreet. Here, Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) makes a call from a phone booth while some people loiter and play basketball in the background. Even the sports court seen in the background was repainted with graffiti while the phone box was installed. Other shooting sites in Málaga include Lagunillas Street and La Palmilla, where a chase sequence was captured, and establishing shots of Parque del Sur, Ciudad Jardín.

The palm-lined street of Alameda de Colón can also be seen in the show as a car drives down it. The stunning sights of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso promenade were captured for street segments of the characters conversing. Shopping Centre El Ingenio, located at Av del Rey Juan Carlos I, Vélez-Málaga, also features in a few street scenes. The team ventured to Torremolinos, a municipality south of Málaga, and lensed sequences around its town center. The ancient maritime city of Cádiz and the arid landscapes of Los Montes can also be seen in the show.

Shots of Almería also feature in the series, its long stretch of coast and historical buildings coming into view. Venturing to the east of the city, the filming team utilized the historical church of Ermita de Torregarcía, Cabo de Gata, as a backdrop, with its neighboring beach of Playa de Torre Garcia also being seen. The city is home to Alcazaba, a massive Moorish fortress, and a charming old town with narrow streets and whitewashed buildings. Seville and its grand architecture frame multiple sequences in the show, lending their ancient atmosphere to create a sense of wonder. The Plaza de España in Moncloa, built in the late 1920s, became the main filming site in the city, involving 700 local extras, artists, and technical experts.

Other Locations in Spain

The production team reportedly traveled to the capital city of Madrid for the second phase of filming. This was where the segments of Zeus’ mansion were captured in an opulent property, which is often utilized as a filming site for other productions as well. Heading to the eastern coast of Spain, the sprawling historical city of Valencia became another filming location. Films shot in Valencia include ‘Tomorrowland,’ ‘See You on Venus,’ ‘El embarcadero,’ and ‘The Silence of the Marsh.’

London, England

A minor portion of the initial shooting and reshooting for the show may have taken place in the capital city of England and the UK. London is known for its extensive filming infrastructure which houses some of the most advanced filming studios in the world. Some productions housed in the city include AMC’s ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Bank of Dave,’ ‘The Union,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’

