Magic and fantasy take us beyond the realm of gritty realism to a world where everything is possible. It works as an escape from the drudgery of existence. Though stories of magic are generally associated with children, adults, too, sometimes practice a “willing suspension of disbelief” to get immersed in a world full of endless possibilities. Magic has always fascinated human beings, and thus, there have always been stories written on fantastical elements to garner more interest from the public.

Early epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata, The Iliad, and The Odyssey also used fantastical elements to make the stories stand out and get etched into public memory. Following the same trend, fantasy, and magical movies have always found takers throughout film history. From ‘Mary Poppins’ (1964) to the ‘Lord of The Rings‘ trilogy and the iconic ‘Harry Potter‘ series, films on magic have left a huge impact on popular culture. For all those who are looking to indulge more in such films, you have come to the right place. Here’s the list of really good magic movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

8. The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Directed by Wendy Rogers, ‘The Magician’s Elephant’ unfolds as an animated fantasy adventure film. The narrative centers around Peter’s quest to find his long-lost sister. In the bustling market square, his path intersects with a fortune teller, compelling him to unravel the mystery of his sister’s fate. To unearth the truth, Peter embarks on a journey to locate a mystical elephant and the magician capable of summoning it. The quest propels him into a series of three seemingly insurmountable tasks, each holding the potential to transform the destiny of his town. You can watch it here.

7. Slumberland (2022)

Directed by Francis Lawrence and penned by David Guion and Michael Handelman, ‘Slumberland‘ is a fantasy adventure featuring a stellar cast including Jason Momoa, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, and newcomer Marlow Barkley as Nemo. Inspired by Winsor McCay’s comic strip ‘Little Nemo in Slumberland,’ the film follows a young girl relocating to her uncle’s abode after her father’s disappearance at sea. Embarking on a journey to Slumberland, she befriends a rogue character entangled in a plot to reach the Sea of Nightmares, aiming to secure a special pearl with the potential to reunite her with her lost father. You can watch the film here.

6. Bright (2017)

‘Bright’ is an urban fantasy film that takes place in an alternate reality where human beings co-exist with supernatural beings like orcs, elves, monsters, and lizardmen. Magic is something normal in the world, but not much in use because there is a dearth of magic wands. The lead character in the film is Daryl Ward (Will Smith), who is a police officer with the LAPD. Ward is partnered up with an orc called Nick Jakoby, who is the first-ever orc police officer. While on a mission together, the two come across a secret group that vows to bring back the ‘Dark Lord’ to the earth. Later, Ward and Jakoby learn that the Dark Lord is a powerful mythical figure who was defeated centuries ago by eight species, and since then has remained away from the Earth. The two also rescue an elf girl who possesses a wand. Problems arise when the secret group notices the wand and wants it for themselves. The movie was panned by critics but was a huge hit among audiences. You can watch it here.

5. The Great Magician (2011)

Starring Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Lau Ching-wan, and Zhou Xun, ‘The Great Magician’ is a Hong Kong-Chinese action fantasy-comedy film. The Derek Yee directorial is set in the period after the Chinese Revolution when the world was held hostage by warlords who were willing to go to any lengths for more control. One of them abducts a girl with the desire to make her his seventh wife. While the rest of the warlords plan to murder him, a stranger returns from abroad to rescue the love of his life from a twisted man. You can watch the film here.

4. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

‘A Boy Called Christmas‘ is a heartwarming fantasy film based on Matt Haig’s bestselling book. It follows young Nikolas, who embarks on an extraordinary journey to find his father, who went missing while searching for the fabled village of Elfhelm. With a magical reindeer named Blitzen and an eccentric friend named Mika, Nikolas discovers his true destiny as the first child to ever meet Santa Claus. The film beautifully captures the spirit of Christmas, blending humor, adventure, and a sprinkle of magic. It’s a delightful, family-friendly tale that reminds us of the power of belief and the joy of the holiday season. You can watch the movie here.

3. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Directed by Paul Feig, ‘The School for Good and Evil‘ is an enchanting American fantasy film featuring a talented ensemble cast, with Sophia Anne Caruso portraying Sophie and Sofia Wylie as Agatha, the central characters. The storyline revolves around the inseparable duo, Sophie and Agatha, who unexpectedly find themselves entangled in a mythical conflict. Transported to an enchanted school, they discover it’s a training ground for aspiring heroes and villains, shaping destinies in the eternal struggle between Good and Evil. The film weaves a captivating tale of friendship, choice, and the intricate balance that defines the realms of fantasy and morality. You can watch it here.

2. Nightbooks (2021)

Inspired by J. A. White’s fantasy children’s book of the same name, ‘Nightbooks‘ is a dark fantasy film that features Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, and Krysten Ritter. The movie centers upon a young, innocent boy named Alex, who is abducted and kept in a magical New York City apartment by a witch. The only thing keeping him alive is his hair-raising horror storytelling, which appears to have impressed his abductor. Luckily, he finds a friend in his desperate circumstances, and the duo plans their escape from the evil grips of the witch. You can stream the movie here.

1. Secret Magic Control Agency (2021)

Based on the German fairytale written by Brothers Grimm, ‘Secret Magic Control Agency’ is an English-language Russian computer-animated comedy film directed and written by Aleksey Tsitsilin. The movie is set in a magical fantasy kingdom where the kingdom gets abducted using black magic. Worried about the political implications of such news, the Prime Minister decides to keep it a secret and hands over the investigation to the Secret Magic Control Agency. Soon, Agent Gretel and her disowned brother and con artist Hansel are entrusted with the responsibility to track down the king and bring him back to the kingdom. Feel free to watch it here.

