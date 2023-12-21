Loved Bank of Dave? You Will Also Like These 8 Films

‘Bank of Dave’ unfolds a compelling narrative in this British biographical comedy-drama, skillfully directed by Chris Foggin. Featuring an ensemble cast including Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor, Rory Kinnear, Hugh Bonneville, Paul Kaye, Jo Hartley, and Cathy Tyson, the film brings to life the remarkable journey of Dave Fishwick. Set against the backdrop of Burnley, this working-class hero and self-made millionaire embark on a challenging quest to establish a community bank, aimed at revitalizing the local businesses. The plot delves into the uphill battle Fishwick faces against the entrenched financial giants of London, as he strives to obtain the town’s first banking license in over a century. ‘Bank of Dave’ is a captivating portrayal of one man’s determination to empower his community, showcasing humor and drama in this inspiring real-life tale. Here are 8 equally inspiring movies like ‘Bank of Dave‘ that you should consider checking out.

8. Jobs (2013)

‘Jobs’ is a biographical drama directed by Joshua Michael Stern that taps into the life of Steve Jobs, portrayed by Ashton Kutcher. The film unfolds Jobs’ journey from college dropout to co-founder of Apple Inc., showcasing his vision, innovation, and struggles. The cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad, and Matthew Modine. Similar to ‘Bank of Dave,’ ‘Jobs’ explores the challenges of a self-made entrepreneur striving to revolutionize an industry, emphasizing the determination and resilience required to challenge established norms and institutions in pursuit of a visionary goal. Both films capture the spirit of individuals driving change against formidable odds.

7. Swades (2004)

‘Swades,’ directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, shares thematic parallels with ‘Bank of Dave’ as both films center on protagonists driven by a desire to uplift the underprivileged. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Swades’ follows Mohan, an NRI who returns to India to find his former nanny. Along the journey, he becomes deeply involved in rural development, aiming to bring positive change to the lives of villagers. Much like the working-class hero in ‘Bank of Dave,’ Mohan’s mission transcends personal gain, reflecting a shared commitment to community empowerment and socio-economic betterment. Both films highlight the transformative impact of individuals dedicated to addressing societal issues for the greater good.

6. Tesla (2020)

‘Tesla‘ and ‘Bank of Dave’ share common ground in portraying visionary individuals challenging established systems. Directed by Michael Almereyda, ‘Tesla’ explores the life of inventor Nikola Tesla, played by Ethan Hawke. Similar to the self-made millionaire in ‘Bank of Dave,’ Tesla strives to revolutionize the world but faces resistance from powerful figures. The films align in their exploration of unconventional thinkers pushing against societal norms. ‘Tesla’ shows the struggle for recognition and the clash with financial interests, resonating with the theme of battling elite institutions in ‘Bank of Dave.’ Both films illuminate the transformative impact of determined individuals navigating obstacles to leave a lasting mark on history.

5. Erin Brockovich (2000)

While ‘Bank of Dave’ focuses on financial empowerment, ‘Erin Brockovich‘ parallels it through a tenacious protagonist fighting for justice. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film stars Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich, a legal assistant who exposes water contamination affecting a California town. Erin’s dedication to helping the underprivileged mirrors the working-class hero of ‘Bank of Dave.’ Both films emphasize the resilience needed to challenge powerful entities; however, ‘Erin Brockovich’ takes a legal route to address social issues, showcasing the transformative impact of individuals fighting for the well-being of their communities against corporate negligence.

4. Norma Rae (1979)

In a thematic alignment with ‘Bank of Dave,’ ‘Norma Rae’ champions the cause of the underprivileged, albeit through the lens of labor rights activism. Directed by Martin Ritt, the film stars Sally Field as Norma Rae Webster, a factory worker who becomes an impassioned labor union organizer. Norma Rae’s journey echoes the working-class struggle portrayed in ‘Bank of Dave,’ illustrating the protagonist’s determination to empower her community. While ‘Bank of Dave’ focuses on financial institutions, ‘Norma Rae’ highlights the power dynamics within the workplace, emphasizing the importance of collective action and the fight for workers’ rights. Both films underscore the transformative impact of individuals taking a stand against systemic inequalities for the greater good.

3. The Founder (2016)

Contrasting with ‘Bank of Dave’s’ financial endeavors, ‘The Founder‘ explores the ambitious pursuit of success within the corporate world. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the film stars Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, the man behind the expansion of the McDonald’s fast-food chain. Kroc’s entrepreneurial journey mirrors the resilience seen in ‘Bank of Dave,’ as both protagonists navigate challenges to realize their visions. While ‘Bank of Dave’ focuses on community impact, ‘The Founder’ jumps into the cutthroat nature of business expansion and the complexities of turning an innovative idea into a global empire. Both films capture the transformative power of determined individuals who redefine industries and leave a lasting legacy.

2. Joy (2015)

Directed by David O. Russell, ‘Joy’ is a strong pick for fans of ‘Bank of Dave’ as it similarly depicts the triumph of determination and entrepreneurial spirit. Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano, the film chronicles the real-life journey of a resilient woman who rises from a challenging background to become a self-made millionaire through the invention of the Miracle Mop. Much like the working-class hero in ‘Bank of Dave,’ Joy faces formidable obstacles and industry skepticism, showcasing the tenacity required to carve a niche in the business world. With its engaging narrative and strong performance by Lawrence, ‘Joy’ resonates with the theme of empowering individuals striving to make a significant impact on their communities and industries.

1. Breaking The Bank (2014)

‘Breaking the Bank,’ helmed by director Vadim Jean and featuring Kelsey Grammer, is a must-watch for enthusiasts of ‘Bank of Dave.’ The British comedy unfolds with humor and wit as it navigates the precarious situation of Tuftons, a centuries-old family-run British bank under threat from ruthless US and Japanese investment banks. The bumbling yet endearing Sir Charles Bunbury, portrayed by Grammer, takes center stage in a comedic battle to save the struggling institution. For those who enjoyed the underdog spirit and financial intrigue in ‘Bank of Dave,’ ‘Breaking the Bank’ offers a delightful blend of satire and charm, making it a compelling watch.

