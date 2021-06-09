What is Erin Brockovich’s Net Worth?

Erin Brockovich is a legal clerk, writer, environmentalist, and consumer advocate, who became famous for her role in the legal battle against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) in the 90s that ended with a settlement of $333 million. The case later became the inspiration for the biographical legal drama movie ‘Erin Brockovich’ which made Erin even more popular. She was born to Frank Pattee, an engineer, and Betty Jo, a journalist, on June 22, 1960. Brockovich is raised in Lawrence, Kansas, where she attended Lawrence High School.

Se later enrolled in Wade College, where she earned a degree of Associate in Applied Arts. Erin has been married thrice in her life, and all of them ended in divorce. She has three children, and despite the hardships that she once faced as a single unemployed mother, Erin has shown remarkable courage and resilience to build an impressive career. People who are familiar with her story may be curious to learn about her overall wealth; if you are also looking for similar information, we have got you covered.

How Did Erin Brockovich Make Her Money?

When Erin started working with Edward L. Masry as a legal clerk, her lack of education in law was a huge hindrance. But despite that, her investigation played an important role in the Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) case of 1993, which attracted a lot of media attention at the time. When the case was settled for $333 million, Erina received $2 million. However, it was only a beginning, and since then, Erin has been actively involved with numerous other anti-pollution lawsuits.

Another prominent one was the Kettleman suit against PG&E, which was settled for $335 million, and it’s likely that Erin earned a generous sum of money from that case as well. Her fight against the environment degrading entities continues, and even to this day, she speaks courageously against any organization that pollutes the environment. Her work as an environmentalist is inspirational, to say the least, and she has spread awareness about the dangers of human pollution through numerous keynote addresses that she has delivered ever since becoming famous.

However, apart from being a legal clerk, she is also a writer who has written several books like ‘Rock Bottom’ (with CJ Lyons), ‘Hot Water’ (with CJ Lyons), and ‘Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It’ and ‘Take It from Me: Life’s a Struggle But You Can Win’ (with Marc Eliot). Interestingly, she is also the executive producer of the legal-comedy series ‘Rebel.’ Erin’s career in and out of the courtroom has been exceptional, and she continues to courageously take a stand for a better future for our coming generation. Considering the kind of success she has had, it’s natural for one to wonder about her net worth. So without further ado, let’s have a look at it.

Erin Brockovich’s Net Worth

Erin Brockovich’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Since she has started producing television shows now and taking into account other streams of income like royalties from her books, we can presume that her net worth will increase in the coming years.

Read More: Is Rebel a True Story?