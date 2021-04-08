‘Rebel’ is a legal drama television series created by Krista Vernoff that is loosely inspired by activist and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich’s life. It follows Annie “Rebel” Bello, a law activist, who, despite not having a law degree, works as a law advocate to protect the interests of others. With her relentless attitude, she fights social injustice and takes on corporations that take advantage of helpless people. If the show’s bold premise piqued your interest, and it is the shooting details that you seek, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about the filming locations of ‘Rebel.’

Rebel Filming Locations

Principal photography on the show’s first season began on December 2, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Since the show is based on the life of Erin Brockovich, who resides in Los Angeles, it is filmed in the city itself. Showrunner Krista Vernoff’s other two shows, ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ and ‘Station 19’, are also filmed in the City of Angels, making it easier for the in-demand writer/executive producer to devote her time to all three shows on her plate equally. Let’s take a closer look at the filming locations of ‘Rebel.’

Los Angeles, California

The show is filmed primarily in Los Angeles, a metropolitan city and an entertainment hub. Filming takes place in various parts of the city on-location. Brockovich has worked as a legal advocate, mostly in Los Angeles, and most of her litigations are against LA-based corporations. Therefore it makes sense that the series is shot in the city. Filming takes place mainly in the Hollywood neighborhood and adjacent areas.

Much like Vernoff’s other shows, ‘Rebel’ is likely also partially filmed on soundstages at the Prospect Studios. The studio complex is located at 4151 Prospect Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027 in LA’s Los Feliz neighborhood. Filming of a few sequences for season one took place at the Emerson College Los Angeles Center located at 5960 Sunset Boulevard in the city. The college is known for offering exceptional education across a multitude of fields and the unique architectural design of its building.

Los Angeles is known for its metropolitan skyline, vibrant nightlife, and Mediterranian climate. It is also known as the epicenter of the Hollywood industry and offers various state-of-the-art production facilities, talented actors, and competent crew members. Los Angeles also offers up to 25% tax credit on expenses incurred on film and television production in the city, making it a favorable filming destination.

