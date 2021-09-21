Here Are All The Masked Singer Season 6 Costumes

Based on the South Korean reality show, ‘King of Masked Singer,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ brings an exhilarating twist to the age-old genre of singing reality shows. Its premise has each of its celebrity contestants wear a magnificent costume and a matching facemask that completely hides their identity. The disguised singers then perform in front of a panel tasked with discovering each identity through their performances as well as periodic clues. Additionally, after every performance, a vote decides the least popular singer, who is subsequently eliminated.

With the disguises being the real head-turner, the show has managed to keep things interesting by introducing novel and exciting designs each season. Here is a detailed look at the costumes you will get to witness in 2021 edition of ‘The Masked Singer.’

Cupcake

A costume that is sure to make one’s mouth water, the Cupcake is shown to have blue and pink frosting complete with a load of sprinkles on top. The green thigh-high boots with matching eye shadow, blue gloved hands, and a colorful body affirm that we are in for a treat.

Banana Split

The Banana Split is a double costume where one half is a banana with heart eyes and the other part a chocolate and strawberry ice cream. Looking closely at the outfit does make the Banana appear to be a male and the Ice Cream a female. Moreover, with the Banana Split being two separate costumes merged into one, it does seem like we might get to witness a duet performance.

Hamster

The Hamster is a lively-looking disguise with a fluffy teddy-bear like body and tiny pink toes. It even sports a string of colorful beads around its neck with a headphone to match. The costume seems to be emanating a playful vibe, and we cannot blame anyone for falling in love with its adorable face.

Queen of Hearts

Unmistakeably based on the works of Lewis Caroll, the Queen of Hearts sports a massive red heart for a body along with matching pants and boots. The gigantic blue lips, single blue eye, regal crown, and the golden rays coming off its body add to the aura of mystery surrounding this costume.

Mallard

A majestic looking duck, the Mallard costume drips of aristocracy with its shiny blue shirt, stately brown pants, regal boots, and a belt of feathers. The spectacular look is perfectly complemented by its feathered top hat, monocle, cane, and gold chain.

Dalmatian

A single look at the Dalmatian makes it evident that its inspiration lies in football. An extremely sporty costume, it gives out a competitive vibe through its white and gold shirt, matching helmet, and gold speckled black pants. The brilliantly designed face and dog paws add to the appeal of the whole outfit.

Bull

Drawing inspiration from Spanish culture, the Bull is adorned with incredibly decorated horns and a luxurious cape. Moreover, the intricately designed red shirt with gold accents, matching pants, and a lifelike face makes the outfit strike fear into the hearts of its competitors.

Baby

Far from being cute, the Baby has a frightening-looking face complete with big blue eyes, a single tooth as well as blonde hair and eyelashes. The blue and green striped onesie, blue head cap, and blue bow complete the terrifying and chilling look.

Caterpillar

This colorful pink and yellow costume gives off a youthful look with its sporty sneakers, freckled face, and braces. Its wooly and crooked antennae, innocent smile, and numerous limbs contribute to its loveable and endearing charm.

Beach Ball

Designed as a colorful striped beach ball, the costume has blue heavily lashed eyes along with a big mouth. However, the little details, including the sand it rests on, the tiny bucket and shovel, along with the beach creatures, make this outfit stand out.

Octopus

Surprisingly covered in purple fur, the Octopus is an imposing creature dressed in a luxurious purple suit and a fur cape. Moreover, the goofy smile, trendy sunglasses, and tentacle-like hair strands contribute to the level of dynamicity.

Pepper

Colored red hot just like spicy pepper, the costume consists of a frilled skirt and brightly colored pants. Sporting a massive smile, round blue eyes, and green headwear, the competition will surely pep up once the Pepper gets going.

Skunk

The skunk is set to allure the viewers through its fur dress, tastefully designed gloves, and fabulous headwear. Additionally, the green eye shadow merges beautifully with the black and white theme giving the outfit an evergreen look.

Mother Nature

Easily the most detailed costume of the lot, Mother Nature is an actual work of art. Be it the exquisitely designed hair, the tree growing out of its back, or the detailed apparel that closely resembles a tree bark and leaves, the outfit appears to be something right out of a fantasy world. This outstanding costume is sure to turn numerous heads once up on the stage.

Pufferfish

The Pufferfish is an ornamental costume with a delicately designed colorful stone studded gown as its centerpiece. Additionally, its thorny face with large eyes, puffed-up lips, and fan-like ears give it an eerie and mystifying look.

Jester

At first glance, the Jester appears to be the very definition of a terrifying killer clown. This outfit, which is sure to haunt your nightmares, sports a red and white clown costume. However, the horrifying evil grin on its face, along with its red and white eyes, puts it in the actual macabre realm.

Read More: Is The Masked Singer Scripted?