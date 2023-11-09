Herman Xennt: Where is the CyberBunker Founder Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that although cybercrimes are usually the hardest to detect, identify, and prosecute, they are oftentimes also the most heinously devastating. This much is even evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld,’ especially as it delves deep into the way a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet for years. Amongst them was actually Dutchman Herman-Johan Xennt — the alleged charismatic mastermind behind it all — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Herman-Johan Xennt?

It was ostensibly back when Herman was a mere child growing up in Arnh em that he first developed a keen interest in historic buildings, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. After all, this area of Eastern Netherlands was the site of intense fighting during World War II, meaning its effects were still visible to his naked eye and he couldn’t help but want to explore more. Then came his unwavering love for a Nazi bunker at the edge of town as well as the science fiction genre, driving him to begin referring to himself as Xennt (pronounced “Zent”) while he was still young.

In fact, by the time Herman was in his early 20s in the early 1980s, he’d officially changed his last name to Xennt and then made it clear he’d prefer to be called by this new, unique epithet alone. This was actually to such an extent he even made his parents abide by it, all the while starting several personal computer-based businesses in the area to establish a different kind of name for himself. He was thus a pioneer of sorts in the industry since he understood how such technological services could be the future of our world, reportedly helping him land unimaginable revenue/profits too.

Therefore, by the time 1995 rolled around, Xennt was not just a father of two but also had acquired enough funds to buy a 20,000 sq. ft. NATO bunker in the town of Goes, near the North Sea coast. This is where he established CyberBunker alongside a few collaborators sharing a similar enthusiasm for the internet with the sole aim of offering “bulletproof hosting” of websites at steep prices. This essentially means he provided customers with a secure space to run their online businesses even if it involved illicit materials, no questions asked — the only blocks were child porn and terrorism.

Yet alas, this bunker that Xennt had also turned into his home caught on fire towards late July 2002, revealing there was also a secret MDMA (ecstasy/molly) laboratory beside the internet serves. As a result, the entrepreneur’s business license was revoked, but he wasn’t charged with any criminal offense as he insisted he’d sublet that portion to someone else and had no idea of their actions. CyberBunker’s servers were consequently relocated to a few aboveground facilities, that is, until he managed to procure another bunker in Traben-Trarbach, Germany, through a foundation he controlled.

Read More: Best Hacker Movies