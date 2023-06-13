Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser From HGTV: Everything We Know

As the name suggests, HGTV’s ‘Small Town Potential,’ takes us into several small US towns in New York’s Hudson Valley as we follow Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser, who take up several renovation projects in the area. Davina and Kristin believe the Hudson Valley to be one of the best residential areas since one can enjoy living in nature while being just a few hours away from NYC.

Hence, the two look into homeowners looking to upgrade their properties and even meet people interested in buying new homes. However, with Davina and Kristin being new to the world of reality TV, viewers are eager to know more about them. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser’s Background

Although Davina was born in Buffalo, New York, she grew up in a close-knit family in Coral Springs, Florida, and still maintains a pretty close bond with her loved ones. During an interview with HGTV, Davina even spoke of the relationship she shares with her parents and said, “I will always look up to my family. They’re just so hard-working. They’re in my heart when I wake up every morning.” On top of it, she even dedicates most of her success to her loved ones and stated how they keep inspiring her to chase her dreams.

Surprisingly, being in real estate and design was not on Davina’s original plan as she pursued a major in broadcast journalism in college and was on her way to becoming an on-air meteorologist. Yet, that plan, unfortunately, fell through, and Davina instead ended up working in the hospitality sector for around two decades before getting her own real estate license.

On the other hand, Kristin Leitheuser feels right at home in the Hudson Valley since she was born and brought up in Pleasant Valley, New York, a small town just hours away from New York City. Like Davina, she also maintains an incredible relationship with her parents and holds them responsible for her success. In fact, apart from getting inspired by them on a daily basis, Kristin has got nothing but gratitude and love for her mom and dad.

Talking about the same in an HGTV interview, Kristin said, “As I get older, I realize I’ve inherited some great qualities from both of them, and they still influence how I do things. I’m so fortunate to have them in my life.” Interestingly, Kristin was in renovation and property management from quite a young age, as her father, Donald, is a master carpenter who has been in this business for over four decades. While it was her father, who helped Kristin discover her passion for real estate and design, he even appears regularly on ‘Small Town Potential’ as an expert advisor.

Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser’s Profession

Since Davina’s initial plan to become an on-air meteorologist did not pan out, she entered the hospitality industry as a bartender in 2007. However, by 2013, her experience helped her become the VP of Culinary/ Food and Drink Talent at Forknplate.com, a position she held till March 2020. In the meantime, Davina earned her very own real estate agent license in New York and signed on as an agent with Keller Williams NYC in August 2017.

Incidentally, once Davina left the hospitality sector in March 2020, she joined Keller Williams Realty Hudson Valley North as a Licensed Real Estate Agent and began building a reputation in the field. Readers will also be interested to know that apart from being a real estate agent and designer at present, Davina also co-owns and operates Good Night Kenny, a bar in Poughkeepsie, New York. On the flip side, Kristin got into renovation and real estate through her father, Don, a master carpenter, who has been renovating houses in New York for 40 years.

Hence, it did not take long for Kristin to branch off on her own and make a name for herself in the industry. Unfortunately, the New York-based realtor prefers to keep his professional life under wraps and hasn’t revealed much in public. However, we do know that Kristin is a much sought-after contractor in the New York area and is widely known for his renovation and remodeling projects. Besides, Kristin co-owns Good Night Kenny with Davina and helps with the bar’s day-to-day business.

Are Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser Dating?

Yes! We are happy to report that Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser are together and going strong. Kristin talked about the time they first met and claimed it was right after college when she was playing on a recreational basketball team in New York City. Once, after playing, the team decided to visit a local bar since one of the players knew the bartender. As luck would have it, the bartender turned out to be Davina, and Kristin did not take long to ask her out.

While on the show, Davina and Kristin confirmed that they had been engaged to each other for about four years, although a wedding date is still to be confirmed. The couple also insisted that the responsibility of running the bar, along with their real estate commitments, made it challenging to zero in on a specific date. However, Davina and Kristin currently reside together in Kingston, New York, along with their dogs, Stephen and Winston. Besides, while a wedding and children are definitely in their plans, it is remarkable to witness the love they share, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

Read More: Grant and Lynsey Cumings From HGTV: Everything We Know