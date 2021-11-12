Hidrent Shark Tank Update: Where Is Hidrent Now?

Season 13 episode 6 of ‘Shark Tank’ saw Dave Heimbuch jump into the tank with his app, Hidrent, hoping for a deal with the Sharks. Hidrent is an interesting service that enables firefighters to find part-time employment during their time off, thus helping elevate their income. The impressive and thoughtful service garnered many eyeballs. Thus, we decided to track the growth of Hidrent after being presented on the show. Well, here’s what we found out!

Hidrent: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The brain behind Hidrent, David “Dave” Heimbuch, has immense experience in marketing with a specialization in tech sales. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995 before moving on to a plethora of prestigious sales jobs. Dave worked for top-rung companies, including Shazam Entertainment and AT&T Mobility, before becoming the Senior Director of Sales at Tapad in October 2014. Interestingly, Hidrent was launched in May 2017 while Dave was still with Tapad.

However, he left in November of the same year to focus on his company full time. Dave Heimbuch knew how difficult life is for firefighters. With pay being relatively low, most of them depend on part-time jobs to support their families. Moreover, the rigorous training firefighters receive also enables them to be quite efficient for most jobs that require physical labor. After careful consideration of their schedule, Dave found out that most firefighters work in 24 hours shifts and stay off duty for the next 48 hours.

Taking all factors into account, Hidrent was launched with an aim to find appropriate jobs for firefighters and, in turn, supplement their income. Hidrent is a simple online application that helps patrons get in touch with any local firefighter looking for a job. For the firemen, the process just requires registering themselves and entering their schedule. On the other hand, once patrons sign up, they have to enter a description of the services they need. The app itself has several pre-listed services, along with the approximate cost for each. Once the job is dialed in, the app searches for an appropriate nearby off-duty firefighter and connects them with the patron.

Hidrent: Where Are They Now?

Hidrent received glorious reviews and was deemed to be an extremely efficient service by its users. With numerous downloads on app stores, Hidrent grew in popularity and soon attracted the attention of renowned publications like Fox, Yahoo Finance, and CNBC. Additionally, the app is also considered highly authentic as it conducts extensive background and professional checks on every firefighter that signs up, ensuring the best service for patrons.

At present, Hindrent is a part of the Capital Factory Accelerator Program, which gives it access to numerous mentors and paves the way for smoother customer acquisition. Besides, the Hidrant app being supported on both Android and IOS platforms helped increase its customer base as Hidrant is now available in numerous major cities, including Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, and Toledo.

Surprisingly, the prices quoted on the app are pretty easy on the pocket, with a few examples being $156-$456 for furniture moving, $189-$269 for wall mounting a TV, $178-$392 for a general handyman, and $139-$294 for hauling. Additionally, a closer look at the app’s website teases more “exciting” updates scheduled to arrive in the near future, while Dave has promised that he will keep increasing the range of his service to include as many cities as possible.

Read More: Update on Hello Prenup From Shark Tank