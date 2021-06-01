Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a romantic comedy TV anime. It revolves around 26-year-old salaryman Yoshida, who takes in a runaway girl named Sayu. As time progresses and Yoshida comes to know about the horrors that Sayu has endured, he decides to protect the young girl to the best of his ability. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 10 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 10, titled ‘Proof,’ is set to release on June 7, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Kazuto asks Sayu to come home with him. When he mentions their mother, she becomes downright hostile, claiming that the woman has never cared for her. Later, Kazuto speaks to Sayu alone and gives her a week to think things over. Sayu asks Asami to come to her and Yoshida’s apartment. When she arrives, Sayu begins telling her friend and Yoshida about her life before she became a runaway. At school, she was a loner and didn’t converse much with other students. That changed when a girl named Yuuko approached her. the two of them quickly realized how similar they were and became fast friends.

One day, a male student confessed to Sayu. Although Sayu rejected him, another girl who liked him and her friends began tormenting Yuuko. They knew that they couldn’t do anything to Sayu, so they went after her best friend. The bullying soon overwhelmed Yuuko, and she committed suicide right before Sayu’s eyes. Predictably, the incident drew media attention, especially because of Sayu’s affluent family.

Sayu left home after her mother asked her if she killed Yuuko. Initially, her brother paid for her expenses, but one day, Sayu dropped her phone in the trash and left. She had been traveling since then, getting temporary lodging with men for sexual favors. This continued until she met Yoshida. Back in the present day, Asami asks Yoshida what he will do about Sayu and her family. In episode 10, Yoshida might have to take drastic measures to ensure that Sayu’s wishes are respected. He might ask Airi to help him in this regard.

