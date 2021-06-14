Developed from the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a romantic comedy TV anime. One evening, a 20-something salaryman Yoshida meets runaway schoolgirl Sayu Ogiwara and decides to let her stay with him. in time, a poignant bond forms between the two. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 12 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 12, titled ‘Mother,’ is set to release on June 21, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Sayu says goodbye to Asami and returns to Hokkaido with Yoshida and Issa. After they land in the city, Issa leaves the other two for a couple of hours to attend to some personal business. Sayu and Yoshida visit a high-end café together and speak about Sayu’s time at school and her estranged relationship with her mother. Before going to meet her mother, Sayu asks her brother to take her to her old school. There, she asks Yoshida to accompany her as she goes to the roof, to the spot from where Yuuko committed suicide.

The two discover that tall fences have been built around the roof since Yuuko’s death. Sayu blames herself for what happened, prompting Yoshida to help her learn how to cope with failure and heartbreak. He implores her to remember that all of it is now in the past. Gradually, Sayu calms down and returns to the car with Yoshida. They eventually reach Sayu’s home. After they enter the house, Sayu’s mother greets her daughter with a slap. Episode 12 might predominantly focus on the relationship between Sayu and her mother. It will likely depict how her mother’s toxic behavior pushed Sayu to the edge of her sanity.

