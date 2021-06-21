Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a romantic comedy TV anime. The story revolves around a 20-something salaryman named Yoshida, who one day finds a runaway high-school girl, Sayu Ogiwara, sitting under a telephone booth. He takes her in and helps her understand that there is light beyond all the darkness in her life. In his care, Sayu learns to be happy again. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 13 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 13, titled ‘Future,’ is set to release on June 28, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. It will be the final episode of the season. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, Sayu reels from her mother’s slap as stunned Yoshida looks on. When Issa points out that they have company, Sayu’s mother seems to see Yoshida for the first time and immediately starts questioning Sayu’s relationship with him. They move inside the house for further discussion, during which Sayu’s mother declares that she wishes that she never gave birth to Sayu. This is when Yoshida speaks up and says that if he could have become Sayu’s parent, then he would have. But he can’t, so the responsibility falls on her mother to take care of Sayu. Yoshida then goes on his knees to beg the older woman to be the mother that Sayu needs her to be.

Brimming with anger, shame, and frustration, Sayu’s mother orders Yoshida to leave, so he waits outside with Sayu. After some time, Issa comes out and reveals that Sayu can stay at the family’s home until she graduates. In episode 13, Yoshida will likely go back to Tokyo. He and Sayu won’t probably see each other before the latter’s graduation.

