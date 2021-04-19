Based on a light novel series written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a slice-of-life romantic comedy anime show. It follows the complex relationship between 26-year-old Japanese salaryman Yoshida and a teenage girl named Sayu Ogiwara. Yoshida finds Sayu sitting under a telephone pole one night and lets her stay with him. In exchange, she promises that she will do the household chores. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 4 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 4, titled ‘Part-Time Job,’ is set to release on April 26, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Sayu has a nightmare about one of the men she previously stayed with and wakes up distraught. She still has some trouble with the notion that Yoshida helped her without expecting anything in return. That day, at work, Yoshida tells Mishima to finish her work by that evening. When she does, she asks him to take her out for a movie. Meanwhile, Sayu continues to be baffled by Yoshida’s rejections. She finishes her chores, goes out to look for him, and sees that Mishima is hugging him. Panicking, she runs away. However, Yoshida doesn’t realize this; he is too busy dealing with Mishima and her bold approach to love.

When he gets home, he discovers that Sayu is gone. At first, he thinks that she has been kidnapped and immediately starts looking for her. At a park, Sayu sits on a bench, reflecting on her current circumstances. Mishima arrives in the park and immediately figures out that Sayu is a runaway. The two of them start talking, both mentioning unrequited love. When Yoshida comes there looking for Sayu, the women realize that they were speaking about the same person.

Yoshida convinces Sayu that his life has drastically changed at their home since Sayu became part of it. He tells her that she can stay with him as long she wants to. In episode 4, Sayu might start working at a convenience store. There, she might befriend Asami Yuuki.

