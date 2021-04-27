‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a slice-of-life romantic comedy anime show based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota. It tells the story of a 20-something-year-old salaryman, who, while returning home completely inebriated after being rejected by the woman he has loved for several years, finds a runaway teenage girl sitting under a telephone pole. He lets her stay with him in exchange for helping him around the apartment. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 5 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 5, titled ‘Reality,’ is set to release on May 3, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Sayu tells Yoshida that she wants to do a part-time job at a nearby convenience store. Yoshida happily accepts, noting that this way, she will not be cramped inside their small apartment all day long and will make some friends of her own age. At the store, she becomes fast friends with her co-worker Asami Yuuki. When Asami learns that Sayu stays with someone who is “like her brother,” she invites herself into their home and is surprised by how incredibly decent Yoshida is.

While he walks her out, Asami asks him for the truth as she didn’t believe what Sayu and Yoshida told her about their situation. Yoshida gently refuses to say anything, stating that if Sayu is comfortable now saying that he is like her brother, then he will respect her wishes. As she leaves, Asami observes that Yoshida should be careful, as Sayu is good at using different smiles.

At work, Airi notices how close Mishima and Yoshida continue to be and asks him to have dinner with her again. Yoshida relays the message to Sayu, telling her that he will be late. Sayu feels a sense of dread about the sudden frequency of meetings between Yoshida and Airi, fearing that she will be discarded again. During their dinner, Airi admits that she likes Yoshida but didn’t accept his confession because she felt it wasn’t the right time, making Yoshida point out that this is incredibly unfair. He tells her that he will never approach her again but wait until she asks him out on a date.

Airi agrees and asks about his own situation. The episode ends as Sayu learns from a message from Yoshida that Airi wants to meet her. In episode 5, Sayu and Airi might finally meet. The latter might help Sayu confront her reality and truly serve as an older sister in her life. Yoshida is kind and compassionate, and it’s something that Sayu definitely needs. But she also needs someone who can help her understand personal responsibilities as she approaches the threshold of adulthood, and Airi can be that for her.

