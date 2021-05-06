Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a slice-of-life romantic-comedy TV anime. It revolves around a 26-year-old salaryman named Yoshida, who finds Sayu Ogiwara, a runaway high-school girl, sitting under a telephone pole. He lets her stay with him in exchange for some housework. As the series progresses, he becomes her guardian and hopes that she will be ready to return home someday. The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 6 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 6, titled ‘Starry Sky,’ is set to release on May 10, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 serves as a pivotal point in the series, as Yoshida brings Airi home to meet Sayu. Airi doesn’t believe Yoshida’s explanation that he has known Sayu since she was a child and reminds him that his and Sayu’s situation can be constituted as a crime no matter how noble his intentions are. Shortly after they meet, the two women realize that they need to speak in private with each other.

After Yoshida leaves to buy some groceries for breakfast, Airi initiates a candid conversation with Sayu and learns about the younger girl’s journey that has brought her to Yoshida’s home. She helps Sayu understand that while she has found a safe place with Yoshida, it can’t last forever. At some point, Sayu will have to confront her past. Meanwhile, Yoshida runs into Mishima, who seems agitated. She offers to go home with him for a one-night stand. Yoshida declines, reminding her that Sayu is there. He soon discovers that Mishima was stalking him and Airi and saw them go to his apartment.

Later, as Yoshida walks Airi out, she tells him that while Sayu is a great girl, and he is doing a wonderful thing by taking care of her, Sayu is also quite unstable and doesn’t understand herself. She warns him to be careful before leaving. The post-credits scene introduces a new character, Kyouya Yaguchi. In episode 6, his past with Sayu might be revealed as he is one of the men who took her in before Yoshida. Asami and Yoshida might find this out and set out to ensure Sayu’s safety.

Read More: Anime Like Hige wo Soru