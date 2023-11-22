High on the Hog Season 2: Where Are the Chefs Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’ can only be described as utterly significant. That’s because it carefully revolves around Stephen Satterfield as he traces the origin of Black/Afrocentric food, culture, as well as resilience through not just the States but also West Africa. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about those intriguing individuals to help him navigate the same in season 2 — premiered November 22, 2023 — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Stephen Satterfield Has a Thriving Career

It was reportedly back when Atlanta, Georgia, native Stephen was merely 21 that he kickstarted his career in this industry as a culinary school graduate sommelier, only to soon expand his wings. In fact, he established a non-profit called the International Society of Africans in Wine in 2007, relocated to San Francisco to become a restaurant manager in 2010, and then founded the quarterly magazine Whetstone plus Whetstone Media in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Therefore, today, at the age of 38, it appears as if this California resident is just thriving as an undeniable food writer, media entrepreneur, producer, and podcaster (‘Th Stephen Satterfield Show’).

Stella Chase Reese Still Proudly Runs Dooky Chase

Since it was in 1941 when Dooky Chase opened its doors to the public as a sandwich shop in New Orleans, Louisiana, no one could’ve expected it would soon evolve into one of this nation’s first African-American fine dining restaurants and still be operational. The truth is this business is now in the hands of third-generation Stella Chase, who has actually managed to perfectly maintain its signature Creole cuisine as well as ambiance in a way probably no one has before. And hoping to follow in her footsteps are the ensuing two generations, including Tracie Haydel Griffin, her daughter Eve Marie Haydel, plus Zoe Chase, all of whom are already well on their way to learning the ropes.

Eric Williams is a Chef-Owner Through and Through

Although Chicago native Eric was quite young the very first time he really stepped foot in a kitchen to help his grandmother prepare dinner, he fell so utterly in love with it that he never looked back. It thus comes as no surprise he himself decided to join the F&B industry as soon as possible, just to gradually prove his mettle and go from Salad Chef to Executive chef within a mere 15 years. As for his current standing, from what we can tell, this former mk Executive Chef now owns-operates at least 4 different establishments: Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Mustard Seed Kitchen, Daisy’s Po-Boy & Tavern, and Top This Mac N’ Cheese.

Charles Gabriel is a Local Star with his Chicken Brand

While it’s true Charles got his passion for cooking from his mother while being raised in Charlotte, North Carolina; it was his brother who gave him his first job in New York City at the age of 17. Though little did either of them know he’d soon land a spot at the legendary Copeland’s Restaurant in Hamilton Heights, where he’d spent nearly two decades before venturing out on his own. That’s when the first Charles Pan-Fried Chicken restaurant came into existence, only for it to now have four different outlets scattered across New York to serve customers old and new alike — this brand is the one considered legendary these days, making the 76-year-old a star too.

Alexander Smalls is a Renowned Author, Chef, and Restaurateur

Alexander was a mere young boy growing up in Spartanburg, South Carolina, when he first developed a passion for creative arts and cooking, just for it to continue expanding as the years passed. It’s hence no shock he gradually worked hard to establish himself as not only an opera singer but also a trained chef-owner of a few establishments over the years, including Café Beulah plus the Cecil. Yet today, this 71-year-old Tony and Grammy-winning, James Beard Award recipient, guest celebrity reality judge, as well as author is simply serving as a Culinary Ambassador, World Traveler, and founder of the international African food hall brand Alkebulan.

