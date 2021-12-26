Hightown Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Starz’s ‘Hightown’ is a hard-hitting crime series that follows Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent, whose alcohol and drug-filled life takes a turn when she discovers the body of a murdered woman. The events that unravel upon the horrific discovery pave the way for Jackie’s sobriety. A murder investigation by detectives Alan Saintille and Ray Abruzzo opens up the organized crime and opioid epidemic in the region.

Created by Rebecca Cutter, the show first premiered on May 17, 2020. The intense drama received favorable critical consensus, also garnering praises for the incredible performance by Monica Raymund (Jackie) and the highly engaging narrative. After two entertaining seasons, ardent fans of the gritty drama are weighing the prospects of the third installment of the show. On that note, here’s everything you need to know!

Hightown Season 3 Release Date

‘Hightown’ season 2 released on October 17, 2021, on Starz, with the season concluding its run on December 26, 2021. The second installment of the show comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 54–59 minutes each.

With regard to the show’s third edition, here’s what we can tell you. Starz has not yet released an official statement confirming the renewal of ‘Hightown’ for season 3. However, it is highly likely that another round will get greenlit sooner than later. In an interview in October 2021, James Badge Dale, who portrays Ray Abruzzo, said that the narrative of the show does go beyond the second season.

Dale also expressed his enthusiasm to work with the crew for the potential third season after having worked as a team in the first two rounds. Thus, we can hope that the network orders another installment soon. If the show is renewed by early 2022, we can expect ‘Hightown’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Hightown Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, the pillars of the show, Monica Raymund (Jackie Quiñones), Dohn Norwood (Alan Saintille), and James Badge Dale (Ray Abruzzo), are expected to return for the third season. Riley Voelkel (Renee Segna), Atkins Estimond (Osito), Amaury Nolasco (Frankie Cuevas Sr.), Tonya Glanz (Leslie Babcock), Imani Lewis (Charmaine), and Rumi C. Jean-Louis (Frankie Jr.) might also be back.

Shane Harper (Junior) may appear in flashback scenes since the onscreen character dies in season 1. Luis Guzmán and Jona Xiao might reprise their roles only if there are flashback sequences involving their respective characters, Jorge Cuevas and Daisy. If the third season gets greenlit, we are bound to see some fresh faces.

Hightown Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season focuses on Jackie’s attempts to avenge the death of Junior and establish herself as a cop with her new partner Leslie. Her efforts to bring back normalcy get threatened due to the deadly new drug in town called Great White. Meanwhile, Ray tries his best to get back to the force despite the misfortunes he has faced. The wild turn of events results in Daisy and Jorge’s deaths. Towards the end of the sophomore round, Charmaine gets arrested. Moreover, the investigation team finds the buried bodies, leading to Frankie’s arrest as well.

If renewed, we can expect the third season to explore the consequences of everything that happens to Frankie in season 2. Due to Jorge’s death and Jackie and Alan’s efforts to clean up the town, Frankie may have to devise a new strategy to sustain his drug empire. But it is unlikely to discourage Jackie and Alan from giving it their all. The potential third season may shine a light on Ray’s life. Things might get interesting as Frankie continues to pose a threat to him and Renee.

