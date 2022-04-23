Hold Tight Ending, Explained: Is Adam Dead or Alive?

Created by Agata Malesinska and Wojciech Miloszewski and based on the bestselling novel by Harlan Coban, the Polish-original ‘Hold Tight’ ( ‘Zachowaj spokój’) is a dark, brooding, and unpredictable mystery thriller series on Netflix. As the story probes into interlinked cases of murders and disappearances in a wealthy suburban Warsaw community, it unearths a harsh truth of a more significant generational rift. The story begins with the death of Igor, and subsequently, a woman named Marianna goes missing.

With more disappearances and deaths, the story goes sideways. The series’ concern about teenage mental health is relevant, and the community structure around which the mysteries are woven is highly refreshing. The criminals stay one step ahead of the police, but in the end, the law enforcement catches up to the people preying on teenage angst and insecurities. If you seek to investigate the ending of the series from close quarters, let us guide you on the journey. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Hold Tight Recap

After the death of school student Igor from an overdose, his friends and family cope with the loss. The police rule out foul play, but Igor’s mother, Beata, is not convinced. Igor’s lifelong friend and classmate Adam, blames himself for the death. Anna, Adam’s father, installs spyware on Adam’s phone, despite the best wishes of his father, Michal. After Beata confronts Adam at school practice, Adam looks tense and nervous at Gajos’ party. From there, he heads to a shady corner of the town, the site of Guru, from where he goes missing. With the grace of the spyware, Anna follows Adam, but a group of thugs confronts her. The mystery deepens when the police identify a corpse at the dumpster.

While the male officers identify the body to belong to a prostitute, facts suggest the contrary. Meanwhile, Adam has gone missing, alongside his mother, Anna. Following Michal’s request, Janusz heads to their home to look for clues to find Anna. She always alarms the security system when she runs out of her home, but in this instance, the security alarm is disabled conspicuously. Thankfully, Michal finds the whereabouts of Anna, while the body found at the dumpster is detected to be Marianna’s. Adam’s girlfriend, Kaja, is also increasingly worried, while her father Pawel also struggles to understand his daughter. While the police give Janusz the news of Marianna’s death, Marianna’s friend, Renata, also falls prey to the sinister thugs.

Looking into the previous chats with students, Kaja’s mother discovers the mention of Guru. Anna wonders who this Guru may be, and the search leads her to a support group for troubled youth run by Joanna Makowska. The support group seems benign, and the police have to let Joanna go. Kaja and her friends also put up a missing person poster of Adam, while her friend and Gajos’ girlfriend Nika falls under the lap of Natan and Wiera as the mysterious thugs attempt to crack open Nika’s tablet. Natan seems to be quite a sadist, as he does not release Nika even after she spills the password of her tablet. With some theatrics, complete with running on the rail tracks, Nika flees from her captivity.

The following morning, Nika helps the police identify the place where she was kept captive. However, the thugs have scorched the entire site and taken their leave since little to no evidence of their stay remains. However, the police find the body of Renata, Marianna’s friend, in a landfill behind the property. Meanwhile, Anna is forced to remember her past trauma as her present reality spirals out of control. The Central Bureau of Investigation finds increased drug-related emergencies in the area, and all the evidence holds Anna culpable. The police also find that Adam is not Michal’s biological son. While Kaja establishes a connection with Adam, a selfie from half a year ago makes her think that someone else is using Adam’s phone.

Hold Tight Ending: Is Adam Dead or Alive? Was He Involved in Igor’s Death?

The series makes us think that Adam is dead until the sixth and final episode. However, the sixth episode reveals that Adam is alive, although with his hands tied. Gajos, the son of an influential attorney, and his sidekick come to the secret location to speak to Adam. Adam gets hold of Gajos’ phone and contacts Michal. Gajos returns, looking for his phone. Adam attacks Gajos, which ends in the latter beating up the former. Although Gajos takes Adam to be dead after the encounter, it seems that Adam is still alive, and he makes a run for it. Meanwhile, the police cannot track down the burner phone since the connection is Czech. But Michal also pulls some of his influences, finding the last activated location of the SIM card.

It seems that the thuggish support group is behind the abduction of Adam. Preying on the insecurities of the teenagers, and using the pads of Anna, Joanna and her associates run a designer drug racket in the city. The incident began almost a year ago when IT geek Igor fell off his scooter and had a leg injury. The doctor prescribed oxycodone, fentanyl, and other drugs, and Igor started taking heavy doses of the medicines. He realized that he could get drugs at Guru, and Joanna knew that Igor was an IT expert.

Igor broke into the wifi network of the Barczyk family. From the act, Igor got the password of the safe, as well as Anna’s prescription pad. However, the final scenes reveal that Adam may be lying, but Anna vows to protect her son, no matter the cost. In retrospect, we see Adam stealing the pads himself. Following Igor’s death, he also helps Gajos to place the body in a way that would make it look like some pagan ritual. Therefore, while Adam does not head to jail, Beata’s early suspicion may hold some truth. Adam may indeed have a stake in the death of Igor, which also explains his guilt.

Is Natan Dead or Alive? Who Is Sending Tadeusz The Videos?

Natan is another villainous character in the story. We concur early in the story that he may be in league with Guru, but later revelations suggest the contrary. It seems that two mysteries are unfolding simultaneously in the series. In a separate incident, Tadeusz, the pedophile teacher, molested underage Jasmina, the daughter of Janusz and Marianna. Afterward, Tadeusz hooked up with Marianna on two (or more) instances. Shortly after, he started receiving incriminating emails containing his sex tapes. He did not want the scandal to go out of hand, and he thought of contacting his volatile-minded friend, Natan, who had served in Afghanistan with him.

Natan teams up with his submissive girlfriend, Wiera, to scrap the pieces after Tadeusz. However, the problem is that he is not much of a sly sleuth. After the Taliban comes into power in Afghanistan, a dread consumes his mind. With dead bodies piling up one upon another, Natan’s sporadic violence goes out of control. After getting to know Natan’s involvement in the deaths of Renata and Marianna, Tadeusz dismisses Natan from the job. However, not disheartened, Natan arrives at Janusz’s house to threaten him. In the house, a commotion ensues, which ends in Jasmina shooting Natan in the chest. After the incident, Natan seems dead, while the final moments further illustrate the sender’s identity. It appears that Jasmina, the victim of Tadeusz, is sending him the tapes. With this revelation, the story comes full circle.

Read More: Best Polish Movies of All Time