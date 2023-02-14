Hollie Gazzard Murder: Where Is Asher Maslin Now?

The city of Gloucester in Gloucestershire, England, was left terrified in February 2014 when a man entered a salon before murdering hairdresser Hollie Gazzard in cold blood. While several onlookers witnessed the murder, the police investigation soon revealed how the sinister plot was fueled by hate and anger. Netflix’s ‘My Lover My Killer’ season 2 episode 3 chronicles the tragic incident and portrays how detectives were finally able to bring the perpetrator to justice. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the crime and want to find out where Hollie’s murderer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Hollie Gazzard Die?

A resident of Gloucester, Hollie Gazzard was just 20 years old at the time of her murder. People who knew her talked about her cheerful and amicable personality, which helped her make new friends at a moment’s notice. Moreover, Hollie was pretty caring when it came to her loved ones and shared an excellent relationship with her family. Interestingly, the 20-year-old discovered her passion for fashion and hairdressing from quite a young age, and she even studied the subject, hoping to turn it into her living.

On top of it, Hollie was an avid traveler, and she aspired to become a hairdresser on a cruise ship, which would allow her to enjoy both her passions at the same time. Yet, such a dream needed money, and at the time of her murder, Hollie was working part-time at a nightclub, as well as a salon, in order to save up for her future. Hollie was busy at work in the salon on February 18, 2014, when patrons noticed a man walk in.

Although nothing seemed out of the ordinary initially, the man soon approached Hollie, took out a kitchen knife from his pocket, and stabbed her to death in front of all the onlookers. He then used the ensuing panic to escape the establishment, leaving the 20-year-old bleeding on the floor. Unfortunately, the injuries proved too severe, and Hollie was declared dead once first responders transported her to the hospital. Subsequently, an initial medical examination took note of the knife wounds, while an autopsy determined that the victim was stabbed 14 times to death.

Who Killed Hollie Gazzard?

The police got their initial breakthrough early into the murder investigation as onlookers were able to provide them with a detailed description of the murderer. Moreover, once the owner of the salon was interviewed, he identified the attacker as Hollie’s ex-boyfriend, Asher Maslin, and claimed that he had been threatening and stalking her ever since their break up.

In fact, Hollie had expected her ex to arrive at the salon on that fateful day, but he ended up murdering the 20-year-old before the owner could call the police. Things became more apparent once detectives interviewed Hollie’s family, who mentioned that the victim met Asher while working at the nightclub in January 2013. Although Hollie was initially apprehensive about dating Asher, he convinced her to go on a date, and it did not take long for the two to fall in love. However, unbeknownst to Hollie, Asher had a long history of violent and predatory behavior, which soon started showing in their relationship.

As time passed, Hollie found her boyfriend becoming more and more controlling. He even resorted to physical abuse and was arrested for being violent toward Hollie on three occasions. In fact, reports mention that before getting together with Hollie, Asher had been arrested for being violent toward two of his previous partners and his own mother. Once Hollie’s family realized that she was getting abused and harassed by her boyfriend, they asked her to try and get out of the relationship.

With time, even Hollie realized she would be unable to meet her future aspirations or work toward her goals if she kept her relationship with Asher alive. Hence, on February 14, 2014, she broke up with Asher before asking him not to contact her again. Naturally, the breakup enraged Asher, and he began stalking Hollie incessantly. He even sent threatening text messages to the 20-year-old, and the police learned that two days before the murder, Hollie had filed a report against her ex-boyfriend for stealing her atm card.

Moreover, Hollie’s sister claimed that hours before the murder, Asher sent a text message to her partner’s phone, indicating that he was about to do something drastic. Such incriminating evidence made Asher the primary suspect in the investigation, and when law enforcement officers used CCTV cameras to trace his whereabouts right before the murder, they spotted him selling a DVD player to buy the kitchen knife used to kill Hollie. The footage proved to be the final nail in the coffin, and Asher was arrested before being charged with murder.

Where Is Asher Maslin Now?

When presented in court, Asher realized that authorities had a mountain of evidence against him, making him accept a plea deal. According to the deal, he pled guilty to murder, and the judge sentenced him to 24 years to life in 2014. Later, Asher even tried to challenge his sentencing, but the petition was denied, and he remains behind bars at a United States prison at the time of writing.

