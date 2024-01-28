5 Home Invasion Horror Movies on Amazon Prime (Jan 2024)

With time, horror movies have gotten more and more humane. Today, it’s as much about the human psyche and its processes as it is about supernatural elements. And one of the primary angles of horror that explores the human psyche is home invasion horror movies. Keeping that in mind, we bring you some such movies available on Amazon Prime that explore the genre in different and scary ways.

5. Hideout (2021)

Directed by Kris Roselli, the film follows four thieves, namely Reed (Chris Wolf), Kyle (Brian Enright), Sarah (Katie Lyons), and Marshall (Mark A Baum), who are fleeing from a botched robbery and take shelter in a small farmhouse. In the house, they come across an old lady named Bee (Janice LeFlam) who seems to have a strange dark aura about her. She then introduces them to her granddaughter Rose (Audrey Kovar) who has an even darker presence and claims to have psychic abilities. While it seems fake at first albeit Rose’s poker face is working like a charm, soon mysterious events start to occur which make it clear that not everything that Rose is claiming is a lie. Eventually, the gang realizes that in search of a place to hide, they ended up somewhere dark and sinister. You can watch the movie here.

4. Motherly (2021)

Directed by Craig Wallace, ‘Motherly’ is anything but that. It follows Kate (Lora Burke) and her 9-year-old daughter Beth (Tessa Kozma) who live in seclusion. Kate’s husband/Beth’s father Brad has killed himself in prison where he was sent for the murder of Beth’s friend Courtenay. But when Courtenay’s mother Mary (Kristen MacCulloch) and father Lewis (Nick Smyth) invade their house questioning them, it seems that the truth is something else. It is then that Kate and Beth do something terrible that proves who the real culprit is. A home invasion with a twist, ‘Motherly’ can be watched right here.

3. Knock Knock (2015)

Seduction can be fatal and the events of ‘Knock Knock,’ directed by Eli Roth, are its proof. Starring Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo, and Ana de Armas, the movie follows Evan Webber who is alone at home because his wife and children are away on a weekend trip. Two young girls, Genesis and Bel, gain access to the house by asking for an address while a rainstorm is going on outside. Webber lets them in to try up. Big mistake as in almost no time, the girls force themselves upon up and end up having a threesome as well as raping him while filming it all. Now, he cannot do anything but go with the flow because if he doesn’t, they will leak the video. From forks to electrical cords to guns to graves, the role play in this movie is varied. To find out how, if at all, Webber manages to get rid of these two girls, you can watch ‘Knock Knock’ here.

2. Mother’s Day (2012)

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, this film is about a psychotic mother and her three psychotic sons who return to their former house looking for money. The issue is that the house has new owners and their guests. The sons have just robbed a bank and are on the run when they arrive at the house only to find out that their other has lost it. They inform her about it while holding the guests hostage. Then, the mother arrives and takes the charge. Since mother knows best, anyone trying to act smart will face terrible consequences. Is money even a factor here is it all just a game? ‘Mother’s Day’ stars Rebecca De Mornay, Briana Evigan, Jaime King, Frank Grillo, Deborah Ann Woll, Shawn Ashmore and Warren Kole. You can watch the movie here.

1. Us (2019)

Intuitions can come true in the worst of ways. This is what happens for Adelaide Wilson who has just returned to her childhood home with her husband Gabe, daughter Zora, and son Jason, and thinks something bad is going to happen very soon. This comes true in the darkest of ways when their home is invaded by four masked individuals dressed in red. They don’t speak much but do reveal that they are ‘the Tethered’ who share their souls with their counterparts. So in this case, the four masked strangers are the counterparts of the Wilsons. This does become clear when the masks come off as each of the four looks just like each member of the Wilson family only scary. The question thus is: can the Wilsons escape from themselves? You can watch ‘Us’ here and find out.

