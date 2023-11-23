Crime movies explore the darkest facets of human nature and society. They allow us to explore the demons lurking under the garbs of civilization that humans tend to put on in society, and when this garb starts peeling off, the actual carnal self begins to pour out. Among such films, kidnapping flicks, in particular, are quite exciting. These movies may have simple storylines but are presented in a thrilling way, which makes for an entertaining experience. Amazon Prime, being one of the biggest streaming services right now, offers quite a collection of movies that are focused on or around the theme of abduction.

7. Thirst (1979)

‘Thirst’ is a rather gory and violent movie centered around a character called Kate Davis. She is kidnapped by a deadly cult that believes her to be a descendant of a Hungarian serial killer called Elizabeth Báthory. Kate is forced by them to join their cult, but she sternly refuses. Despite the insistence of the cult’s doctor not to drug Kate, the cult ends up doing just that and releases her. However, when she returns home, Kate finds that her husband has been kidnapped. ‘Thirst’ might not be that well-made, but it is a spectacle of horror and violence that lovers of the genre will thoroughly enjoy. Feel free to check out the movie here.

6. Like Me (2017)

A heady, psychedelic look at teenage alienation, ‘Like Me’ is a riveting experimental film by debutant filmmaker Robert Mockler. There is no apparent plot in this film, as it is more of a journey into the mind of a troubled teenager called Kiya, who indulges herself in various types of crimes, records them, and then uploads them on social media. In one of her criminal escapades, Kiya seduces the manager of a motel, only to tie him up and practice an extremely sickening sadomasochistic encounter, something which her followers on YouTube lap up as well. The film offers a rather nasty look at alienation in the modern world and how it can drive one towards insanity. It can be perceived as a digital-age take on Martin Scorsese‘s ‘Taxi Driver.’ You can check out the film here.

5. The Last House On The Left (1972)

Wes Craven, widely considered one of the greatest horror filmmakers of all time, has given us some rather iconic horror films like ‘Scream,’ ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street,’ ‘The Hills Have Eyes,’ and others. However, his most gruesome film is the 1972 exploitation horror ‘The Last House On The Left.’ The story centers around teenagers Mari (Sandra Cassel) and Phyllis (Lucy Grantham) who, after having a great time at a concert, go around looking for some drugs. This is when they come across a group of criminals who kidnap these two girls and then end up brutally raping and murdering them. When the girls’ parents come to know of what has happened to their daughters, they decide to exact revenge in whatever way possible. The violence in this film is quite extreme, and thus, viewer discretion must be kept in mind while watching it. You can stream it here.