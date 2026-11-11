Hoop Trailer Shark Tank Update: Arcade Games Made Accessible On The Go

Each episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ introduces us to several budding entrepreneurs and their unique businesses, with the Sharks investing in ideas they believe could change the game. In the seventh episode of season 18, the co-founders of Hoop Trailer, Scott and Gabriella Mosteller, took the stage and presented their company, which offers a trailer that supports mobile basketball, football, and other arcade games. During the pitch, they explained their business model to the Sharks and shared their ideas for Hoop Trailer’s future, hoping to secure an investment from at least one of them.

Hoop Trailer: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

With a background in graphic design and computer science, Scott Mosteller teamed up with Gabriella Mosteller, who is a UC Santa Barbara graduate, to establish Hoop Trailer. To gain enough experience and skills to run a business together, they each pursued separate paths that led them to their partnership. After graduating from the University of Arizona in 2007, Scott majored in graphic design and advertising & marketing at The Art Center Design College. By then, he had worked multiple part-time jobs as an engineer at Financial Service Office, UATV Broadcast Studio, and KZSW Broadcast Studio. From July 2009 to June 2010, he was employed at The Art Center Design College as a Web Master, while working at Golden Hour Data Systems as an engineer and developer.

Scott also served as a Graphic/Web Designer at Nuvonyx, Inc., as well as a Senior Designer at The Control Group Media Company, Inc. Between 2014 and 2018, he worked at three companies — Bumbli, Charlie Ride/Free, and Reachify, Inc. — as a Creative Director. For a few months in 2018, Scott was also employed at Hookit as a Lead Product Designer before working at Enplug: Modern Digital Signage Software as a Senior UX/UI Product Designer. After working at Greenfly, Inc. as a Lead Product Designer, he bagged the role of Senior UX/UI Designer at Lyric – Clarity in Motion.

On the other hand, Gabriella has worked as a marketing assistant at Brandetize and a marketing manager at Chopra Global in the early stages of her career. In 2018, she served as a marketing manager at SleepScore Labs before joining Johnson & Johnson, where she began as the Community Engagement Leader and later joined the Influencer Strategy department. Between 2023 and early 2026, Gabriella was employed at Kenvue, where she started as the Influencer Manager of Equity & Content. She rose through the ranks and was promoted to Senior Manager of Influencer & Advocacy at the company.

After entering parenthood, Scott and Gabriella noticed their children’s love for basketball and decided to focus their new venture on merging children’s entertainment with event rental space. That’s how Hoop San Diego was created in June 2024. Hoop Trailer offers customers the opportunity to invest in a mobile basketball arcade trailer and operate it exclusively in their cities. Given its versatility, the trailer can cater to a wide range of events, such as birthdays, corporate gatherings, and more. Since it is a licensing opportunity, the brand doesn’t get any royalties, and the buyer is responsible for the marketing and success of the mobile arcade trailer in the dedicated territory.



Hoop Trailer: Where Are They Now?

Hoop Trailer has steadily carved out its own space in the mobile entertainment industry, thanks to the determination, hard work, and vision of the founders and the team who have turned the concept into a thriving business. 2026 has been particularly promising for the company, with significant milestones in its growth journey. What began as a flagship spot in San Diego has gradually evolved into a network of mobile arcade basketball experience units. By early 2026, about 65 Hoop Trailers were operating across the US and Canada. From what we can tell, the network has continued to grow, with the number now over 90 units.

As for the future of Hoop Trailer, they have officially submitted a patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to safeguard their invention and protect the business interests of those operating franchises or licensed units. The team hopes to expand its footprint across the US and beyond, and to bring its unique experience to more entertainment communities and event spaces. As of writing, you can secure a Hoop Trailer for $60,000, with assembly taking about 4 weeks or less and granting you exclusive operating rights within a 50-mile radius. Alongside that, you are required to pay a Monthly Support and Licensing Fee of $250 per month for the development of a dedicated local brand, branding, and digital support in consistency with the licensing guidelines.

Each 16ft x 8.5 ft USA-built trailer comes with 4 custom-built arcade-style hoop machines, 25 custom-made blue “HOOP” leather basketballs, a 5-year bumper-to-hitch warranty on the trailer, a 2,400-watt generator housed in a dedicated generator door, and many other interesting features and details. In three different ways, you can get the Hoop Trailer delivered to you — Pay Cash, Seller Financing up to $30k (with the remaining to be paid back gradually), or a Business or Personal Loan. With a strong focus on delivering first-rate quality and a high-quality customer experience, as evidenced by positive reviews, the company hopes to establish an even stronger presence in the market amid the many opportunities ahead.