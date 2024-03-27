7 Horror Movies Based on Real Life on Hulu (Mar 2024)

In the realm of horror cinema, there exists a chilling subgenre that draws inspiration from real-life events, sending shivers down the spines of audiences with tales that hit close to home. Hulu, a prominent streaming platform, hosts a selection of bone-chilling films that delve into the macabre depths of true stories. From paranormal encounters to gruesome crimes, these movies blur the line between fiction and reality, amplifying the terror with their eerie origins. In this article, we explore horror movies on Hulu that are grounded in the unsettling narratives of actual events, inviting viewers on a haunting journey into the unknown.

7. The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

‘The Eyes of My Mother’ is a haunting psychological horror film directed by Nicolas Pesce. It follows the life of Francisca, a young Portuguese-American girl who becomes twisted by a traumatic event in her childhood. Raised in isolation on a remote farm by her unstable mother, Francisca develops a disturbing fascination with death and mutilation. As she grows older, her desires lead her down a dark and macabre path of violence and depravity. Shot in stark black and white, the film creates a deeply unsettling atmosphere, exploring themes of loneliness, grief, and the darkness that lurks within the human psyche.

‘The Eyes of My Mother’ draws inspiration from the real-life case of Theresa Knorr, a woman who subjected her children to horrific abuse and violence. Like the protagonist Francisca, Knorr’s isolated upbringing and traumatic experiences shaped her into a disturbed individual with a penchant for brutality. The film explores the depths of human darkness through its chilling portrayal of psychological trauma and its devastating consequences. You can watch the movie here.

6. Boston Strangler (2023)

Matt Ruskin directed and wrote the historical crime drama ‘Boston Strangler.’ The film portrays the pivotal role of Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), alongside Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), in confronting the prevailing sexism of the early 1960s to report on the gruesome murders attributed to the Boston Strangler. The narrative sheds light on McLaughlin’s groundbreaking investigative journalism, which first connected the dots and broke the story of the serial killer terrorizing Boston. Based on true events, the film delves into the chilling reign of terror inflicted by the Boston Strangler, who claimed the lives of thirteen women in 1960s Boston. You can watch the movie here.

5. The Inhabitant (2022)

In ‘The Inhabitant’, a horror/thriller helmed by director Jerren Lauder and penned by Kevin Bachar, Odessa A’zion takes the lead role of Tara Haldon. The film unravels the story of a teenage girl grappling with the unsettling notion that she might be responsible for a string of grisly murders haunting her town. Complicating matters is her lineage tracing back to infamous figure Lizzie Borden, adding layers of suspense and dread to her journey of self-discovery.

‘The Inhabitant’ intricately weaves a fictional narrative inspired by the infamous Lizzie Borden case, known for its unresolved mysteries and macabre history. Drawing from the real-life events surrounding Borden’s alleged axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892, the film crafts a chilling tale of suspense and intrigue. Feel free to stream it here.

4. Haunting of the Queen Mary (2023)

Directed by Gary Shore and featuring Alice Eve and Joel Fry in leading roles, ‘Haunting of the Queen Mary‘ is a British horror film that navigates the eerie corridors of the infamous ocean liner. The story unfolds with a blend of past and present, as the chilling events of a family’s fateful voyage on Halloween night in 1938 intertwine with the unsettling experiences of another family aboard the ship in the present day. Amidst a backdrop of mystery and violence, the film explores the intertwined destinies of these two families amidst the haunting legacy of the Queen Mary.

‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’ draws inspiration from the real-life paranormal experiences reported aboard the RMS Queen Mary, a retired ocean liner docked in Long Beach, California. The ship, known for its rich history and rumored hauntings, serves as the backdrop for the film’s eerie narrative, blending historical events with supernatural encounters to create a spine-tingling tale of horror and suspense. You can watch the film here.

3. Nocebo (2022)

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, ‘Nocebo‘ is a riveting psychological thriller featuring a stellar cast including Eva Green, Mark Strong, and Chai Fonacier. The plot revolves around a fashion designer afflicted with a baffling illness, leaving her doctors perplexed and her husband desperate for answers. When a Filipino carer enters the scene, employing traditional folk healing methods, the truth behind the illness is unveiled in a chilling revelation, transforming the narrative into a gripping exploration of terror and suspense. Inspired by real-life events, ‘Nocebo’ draws parallels to the tragic Kentex Slipper Factory Fire that devastated Valenzuela in 2015. Feel free to stream the movie here.

2. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

‘My Friend Dahmer’ is a biographical drama directed by Marc Meyers, based on the graphic novel by Derf Backderf. The film chronicles the teenage years of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Ross Lynch) as he grapples with his troubled home life, social isolation, and burgeoning psychopathic tendencies. The cast includes Anne Heche, Alex Wolff, and Vincent Kartheiser, among others, as Dahmer’s acquaintances and family members.

‘My Friend Dahmer’ offers a chilling glimpse into the formative years of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America’s most infamous serial killers. Through Backderf’s firsthand account as a high school friend of Dahmer’s, the film taps into the psychological complexities and disturbing behaviors that foreshadowed Dahmer’s descent into depravity. You can watch the movie here.

1. The Evil Next Door (2020)

Directed by Tord Danielsson and Oskar Mellander, ‘The Evil Next Door’ or ‘Andra sidan’ is a horror film that follows a young mother named Jenny (Dilan Gwyn) who moves to a new neighborhood with her daughter, only to discover that their seemingly perfect home harbors dark secrets and malevolent forces. As the terror escalates, Jenny must confront the evil lurking next door to protect her family. Also titled ‘The Other Side,’ the film also features Eddie Eriksson Dominguez and Linus Wahlgren, who give compelling performances in supporting roles.

Interestingly, although he doesn’t believe in ghosts, Danielsson revealed that he drew inspiration from his own encounters while creating ‘The Evil Next Door.’ He shared, “I live in a duplex and our neighbors moved out, so the other side of the house stood empty. I started hearing sounds coming from the empty side of the house and footsteps on the stairs. At first, I thought it was my kids coming down, but the kids were asleep. And I realized someone is walking on the other side, on the empty side of the stairway. I never got an explanation…but these things came together and became The Evil Next Door.” You can watch the movie here.

Read More: Best Horror Documentaries on HBO Max