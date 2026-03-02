Hotel Mumbai: Is Arjun Based on a Real Taj Mahal Palace Waiter?

Directed by Anthony Maras, ‘Hotel Mumbai‘ follows the story of the staff and guests after a group of terrorists attacks the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, India. The film is inspired by the true events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, giving the audience a keen insight into the days-long attack where the people inside the hotel had to band together, forming unlikely alliances to survive against the merciless terrorists. One of the major characters in the story is Arjun, a waiter, whose quick thinking and bravery turn him into a hero who ends up saving many lives. While the story itself is a recreation of true events, the characters in the movie, including Arjun, have a touch of fiction to them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Arjun is an Amalgamation of Real Staff Members of the Taj Hotel

Arjun is a fictional character created to serve the plot of Hotel Mumbai by screenwriters John Collee and Anthony Maras. They based the character on two real people who not only experienced the traumatic events of the 2008 terror attacks but also played crucial roles in saving the lives of several people. Co-writer and director, Maras, revealed that they interviewed a lot of people during their research, and while they were inspired by their courage, there were two people whose stories stood out in the context of the film. One of them was a waiter, like Arjun, who made a smart decision as soon as he became aware of the dangerous circumstances.

When he heard the sounds from the lobby, which was under attack, he turned off all the lights inside and helped people hide under their tables, saving many lives in the process. In the movie, Arjun works closely with the hotel’s head chef, Hemant Oberoi, and the real-life waiter did the same, as they worked together to protect the guests from the terrorists and found ways to get them out of the line of danger. Another person who played an important role in saving lives was another staff member who led the cops to the CCTV room, which became a crucial point to differentiate between the attackers and the victims, and to monitor the situation to prevent it from escalating further.

Maras and Collee melded the heroic actions of these real-life people into the fictional character of Arjun because they wanted to respect their privacy. Maras stated that their intention was to present the story as authentically as possible, which meant keeping in crucial details and characters. At the same time, they were aware that a lot of survivors were still out there, and the filmmakers did not want to create undue trouble for them by mentioning their real names in the movie. So, writing a fictional character who could represent their experience without invading their privacy felt like the best course of action.

Dev Patel Turned Arjun Into a Deeply-Layered Character

One of the things that Arjun’s fictional nature presented was the flexibility for the filmmakers. Because he wasn’t specifically based on a real person, actor Dev Patel didn’t have to look towards a particular person and try to imitate them. His focus was on presenting an authentic portrayal that did justice to the story of the survivors, but at the same time, he wanted to send a strong message to the audience, especially in the context of religion and class differences. In the movie, Arjun is a proud Sikh who sticks by the teachings of his religion and acts honorably and courageously to do what is required of him. In the earlier drafts, the character was not specified as Sikh. It was Patel who broached the idea to the screenwriters.

Explaining the reason behind this choice, the ‘Slumdog Millionaire‘ actor referenced the mistreatment of the Sikh community in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. He noted how their turban was misinterpreted by others, when it meant a completely different thing to the people in the community. The actor wanted to break that prejudice and suggested that Arjun should represent the Sikh community. Patel also spent a lot of time with the community in an effort to better understand their values and infuse Arjun with more substance. In preparation for the role, the British actor travelled to India two months before the filming. He spent time in Mumbai to soak in the vibe of the city, while also working on his Hindi accent.

He also stayed at the Taj Hotel to get a better sense of the place, and spoke with the staff members, some of whom had a close connection to the 2008 tragedy. He brought all of this knowledge and empathy into the portrayal of Arjun, bringing nuances that touch upon the religious and class divides. At the end of the day, he said that surviving the terrorist attack was an act of unity. “We kind of shared the brutality. Between one person, we would have crumbled, and that’s the story of the film. It’s an ensemble. It’s about everyone in that hotel: guest, staff, alike,” he stated. All these details allowed him to present Arjun as a realistic character that the audience can root for, even though he remains a fictional rendering of the real survivors and heroes of the attack.

