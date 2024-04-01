House of DVF: Where Are The Contestants Now?

‘House of DVF’ is a captivating reality television series that premiered in 2014 and took viewers on a stylish journey as she searched for her first-ever Global Brand Ambassador. With renowned fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg as the host, the show provides an exclusive peek into the behind-the-scenes workings of the fashion industry. The series isn’t merely a competition but a glamorous exploration of the world of fashion led by the iconic Furstenberg. Each episode offered a glimpse into the intense selection process, highlighting the dynamic personalities vying for the prestigious role.

It treats the viewers to a fascinating narrative that delves into the intricacies of the fashion world while also showcasing von Furstenberg’s unique charisma and vision. Her passion and commitment to excellence are palpable throughout the series, drawing audiences deeper into her alluring world. The show celebrates fashion, creativity, and the enduring legacy of Diane von Furstenberg. With its stylish flair and compelling storytelling, the show left a lasting impression, offering an unforgettable glimpse into the ‘House of DVF’ and the iconic designer who brought it to life.

Brittany Hampton is a Creative Consultant Today

Since Brittany Hampton’s triumphant win on season 1 of ‘House of DVF,’ she has transformed her success into a multifaceted career that has solidified her as a powerhouse in the fashion industry. Transitioning seamlessly from the small screen to the world stage, Brittany embarked on a journey that saw her become a prominent figure in fashion commentary. As a correspondent for livestream platforms like Fashion Police, she graced the red carpets of prestigious events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala, lending her keen eye and expert opinions to the global audience. Before her rise to prominence, Brittany honed her skills as a wardrobe stylist for notable networks like Nickelodeon and MTV, setting the stage for her future endeavors.

Stepping into the realm of creative direction, she took on pivotal roles, such as Managing Director of Brand at Swim Social and Associate Creative Director at Honor the Gift, solidifying her reputation as a visionary in the industry. Today, Brittany stands at the helm of Hampton Creative Consulting, where she channels her expertise into elevating the image and styling of high-profile clients and brands. Renowned for her work with icons like Stockx, Jordan Brand, and Hennessy, she has left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.

Her influence transcends boundaries, as evidenced by her virtual opening of 2020’s New York Fashion Week with Vogue and the CFDA, serving as inspiration for designer Rich Fresh’s collection for Harlem’s Fashion Row. Adding yet another feather to her cap, Brittany is now associated with Color By Virtue, a clothing collection that embodies her signature style and vision. From styling to creative direction, she continues to shape the narrative of fashion, leaving an enduring legacy in her wake.

Tiffani Warkenthien is Embracing Motherhood

Tiffani Warkenthien, another contestant from the ‘House of DVF,’ has taken a different path, embracing the quieter joys of life. Though she once dabbled in entrepreneurship with an online shop selling handmade goods, she has since shifted her focus. Now, her passion lies in capturing the beauty of everyday moments through photography, sharing glimpses of her life with her audience on social media. Motherhood has become Tiffani’s primary role as she revels in the joys of raising her son, Hunter Haven, born in 2017. While she may have stepped away from the entertainment spotlight, her journey is a testament to the different paths one can take in pursuit of fulfillment and happiness.

Lenore Genovese is The Seller of Luxury Fashion

Lenore Genovese, a name synonymous with luxury and style, has found her niche as a Seller of Luxury Fashion and Retail Therapist. Since 2018, she’s been lending her expertise as a personal shopper and Fifth Avenue Club Consultant at Saks Fifth Avenue, curating exquisite ensembles for discerning clients. Her journey took a new turn in 2022 as she exchanged vows with Anthony Conti, marking the beginning of a beautiful partnership. Their love blossomed further in 2023 with the arrival of Anthony Robert, adding a new dimension of joy to Lenore’s life.

Jinna Yang is a Full-Time Photographer

Jinna Yang’s creative spirit has flourished in the realm of photography and entrepreneurship. As the founder of Project Inspo, she has inspired countless individuals with her artistic vision and unwavering determination. Jinna’s lens has captured the essence of beauty and wanderlust, leading her to build a thriving career as a full-time photographer. Her expertise shines through in her e-book, ‘Get Paid to Shoot,’ a testament to her journey of building a successful photography business while traversing the globe. In 2018, she unveiled her first hardcover photography book, ‘Eleven Tides,’ a breathtaking collection of her work that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Not content with just photography, Jinna has also ventured into filmmaking and songwriting, showcasing her boundless creativity and passion.

Kier Mellour is a Blogger Today

Kier Mellour, a name synonymous with innovation and style, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion blogging and entrepreneurship. Through her platform, Kier Couture, she seamlessly blends high-end fashion with sustainable practices, offering a refreshing perspective on style and luxury travel. Embracing partnerships with fashion and eco-friendly brands, Kier is committed to promoting sustainability and beauty in all its forms. Her ambitions know no bounds as she sets her sights on expanding her brand empire, envisioning a lifestyle blog that transcends the boundaries of design and travel.

Codi Critchfield Has Ventured Into Photography

In the tapestry of post-‘House of DVF’ journeys, Codi Critchfield, also known as Codi Stephens, has woven her unique narrative in the world of photography. As the Owner and Photographer at Codi Creates, she brings her artistic vision to life from her home base in Salt Lake City, Utah. Alongside her creative pursuits, Codi embraces the joys of family life, sharing her journey with her husband, Jason Stephens. Their union blossomed further with the arrival of their daughter, Kit Stephens, in 2022, adding a new chapter of love and happiness to Codi’s story.

Amanda Schauer is a Real Estate Agent

Amanda Schauer, now known as Amanda Lerner, embarked on a dynamic career trajectory post-show. After her ‘House of DVF’ experience, she delved into the fashion industry, spending two years as an Account Executive at Vince before transitioning to a similar role at Cinq à Sept. However, Amanda’s journey took an unexpected turn as she ventured into the realm of real estate, joining the Story Residential team at Compass. Balancing her roles as a Senior Account Executive at Vince and a Real Estate Agent, Amanda continues to navigate the intersections of fashion and property. Her personal life took a significant turn as well, as she tied the knot with Jacob Lerner in 2021, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with love, career growth, and exciting possibilities.

Abigail Petit-Frere is Now a Brand Developer

Abigail Petit-Frere, a multifaceted talent with a flair for creativity, has established herself as a prominent figure in the worlds of fashion, art, and commerce. With a diverse skill set encompassing project management, graphic design, web design, artificial intelligence, and creative writing, her journey has been marked by innovation and ingenuity. As the Owner and Photographer at Codi Creates, based in Atlanta, Georgia, she channels her artistic vision into her work, specializing in design and strategy for cultural and innovative ideas. Simultaneously, she serves as a Costume Designer at Costoomz, where her expertise shines in crafting ensembles for clients in the film, print, and commercial industries.

Abigail’s dedication to her craft extends beyond her professional endeavors, as evidenced by her role as Marketing Chair at the Georgia Haitian American Chamber of Commerce, Inc., where she leverages her skills in online marketing and social media to promote community engagement and growth. From her tenure as a Costumes Assistant on the TV series ‘Green Leaf’ to her role as a Fashion Personality at Afrotainment, she has continually pushed boundaries and embraced new challenges. As she continues to make her mark in the creative landscape, her impact resonates across industries, inspiring others with her innovation and dedication to her craft.

Cree Nixon Works at a Pregnancy Care Center

Cree Nixon has carved her path in the bustling streets of New York City, where she serves as a Doula at Ancient Song, a pregnancy care center. With a heart for supporting mothers during one of life’s most transformative experiences, Cree brings compassion and expertise to her role, guiding women through the journey of childbirth with care and understanding. Before her work as a Doula, Cree’s professional journey led her through various roles in the art world, including Communications Assistant at the Whitney Museum of American Art and Executive Assistant to the Director and Chief Curator at The Studio Museum in Harlem.

Cree’s dedication to service and community extends beyond her professional endeavors, as evidenced by her role as The Little Wing & Group Facilitator at The Wing, where she assisted and facilitated the New Mom’s Group, providing support and guidance to new parents navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood.

Chantal Trujillo is a Digital Creator

Chantal Trujillo, a beacon of digital creativity, has embarked on a journey that intertwines beauty, style, and exploration. Nestled in the vibrant metropolis of Mexico City, she radiates her passion for fashion and aesthetics, while her adventures take her across the globe. As a digital creator, Chantal captivates audiences with her unique blend of flair and authenticity, delving into realms of beauty and style with a signature touch. Beyond her digital endeavors, Chantal’s association with the Tru Love Lingerie Collection adds another layer of sophistication to her portfolio, showcasing her eye for elegance and allure.

Her presence extends beyond the digital realm, as she graced the screens of ‘Made in Mexico’ in 2018, leaving an indelible mark on audiences with her charm and grace. In a testament to love and new beginnings, Chantal’s journey took a joyous turn as she tied the knot with Fede, marking the start of a new chapter filled with love, laughter, and anticipation. As they prepare to welcome their baby girl in 2024, Chantal’s life blossoms with the promise of motherhood, adding a new dimension of joy and fulfillment to her already vibrant world.

Hanna Beth Merjos is an Influencer

Hanna Beth Merjos was crowned the winner of season 2. She has since carved her path as an influential figure in the digital sphere. With a flair for curating content that resonates with her audience, Hanna captivates hearts and minds as an influencer, weaving narratives of style, beauty, and lifestyle through her online presence. Hanna’s journey is one of resilience and reinvention, marked by her ventures into acting and music. With appearances in the Machine Gun Kelly music video for “All Night Long” and the release of her album in 2017, she demonstrates her versatility and passion for creative expression.

Despite personal challenges, including the end of her engagement with Chris Zylka in 2015, Hanna perseveres, channeling her energy into her Amazon storefront and brand collaborations. With a devoted fan following across social media platforms, she continues to inspire and empower others with her authenticity and style, leaving an enduring mark on the digital landscape.

Leigh Fidler Has Her Own Company

Leigh Fidler’s career is a testament to her prowess in the realm of public relations and brand management. As the co-founder of Privy PR, a boutique agency based in the bustling heart of New York City, she and her partner, Danielle Vreeland, have crafted a niche for themselves, specializing in brand storytelling, celebrity relations, brand partnerships, and event curation. Their agency offers personalized and dedicated PR services, amplifying the voices of brands and creating impactful moments across various communication platforms. Before Privy PR, Leigh honed her skills at LCD Collective, where she embraced a curated and holistic approach to public relations, celebrity management, and integrated marketing.

Her tenure at Kiki de Montparnasse as the Global Communications & VIP Manager further enriched her experience, where she orchestrated PR strategies, managed communication teams, and fostered relationships with influencers and stylists to secure editorial and VIP placements. Leigh’s journey also led her to esteemed fashion houses like Christian Dior Couture and Zac Posen House of Z LLC, where she served in pivotal roles, overseeing entertainment relations, global PR, VIP coordination, and event management. Beyond her professional endeavors, Leigh finds fulfillment in her personal life, sharing a meaningful relationship with Gavin Mulato. Their partnership underscores Leigh’s ability to balance her career with personal happiness, demonstrating her resilience and capacity for nurturing meaningful connections.

Alli Davis Keeps Her Life Private

Alli Davis has chosen to lead a private life away from the public eye after her appearance on the show. There is limited information available about her activities post-show, indicating that she values privacy and prefers to keep her personal life out of the limelight.

Cat Wennekamp is a Fashion Stylist

Cat Wennekamp has built an impressive career in the creative industry, showcasing her talents in photography, styling, and creative consulting. As the founder and creative director of Style Guise, Cat has demonstrated strong leadership and strategic vision, overseeing multiple aspects of the business, including art direction, content creation, and brand partnerships. Her involvement with Arches Vista Film and Photo Studio highlights her entrepreneurial spirit and her dedication to fostering creative spaces. Through her freelance work with Cat Wennekamp LLC and Tequila Tepozan, she has further established herself as a versatile creative professional, delivering exceptional results in photography and creative consulting. Her marriage to Erik Rocca and her daughter Aera add personal fulfillment to her professional achievements.

Maytee Martinez is a Model Today

Maytee Martinez’s association with Next Models Miami, LA Models, and New York Models indicates her involvement in the modeling industry as either a model represented by these agencies or in a professional capacity, such as a scout, agent, or manager. These agencies are well-known in the fashion industry and represent models for various opportunities, including runway shows, editorial shoots, commercial work, and brand campaigns.

