Next in Fashion Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Fashion enthusiasts around the world have been quite excited by the recent release of the second season of Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion.’ Hosted by Tan France and Gigi Hadid, the reality show has everything that you can ask for. From futuristic apparel to iconic judges, there are a variety of reasons to fall in love with this show. However, the competition would not be the same without its talented cast, which is always ready to deliver upon the expectations of the judges and the viewers. Needless to say, people are highly curious just where the season 2 contestants are. Luckily, we have just the answers you need!

Where is Nigel Xavier Now?

We are starting off with Nigel Xavier, the winner of ‘Next in fashion’ season 2. The designer from Atlanta, Georgia, captivated everyone with his phenomenal work with a variety of fabrics. Thanks to his victory, Nigel won a cash prize of $200,000. Additionally, his clothing collection is scheduled to be launched on the website of Rent the Runway on March 10, 2023. The Georgia native has been quite excited to promote his television appearance. Additionally, he and some of the other cast members, including Deontré Hancock, Amari Carter, and Desyrée Nicole, planned a Culture + Diversity Panel for March 4, 2023, in Atlanta.

Through his label Moonman, Nigel is known for sharing a wide range of looks with his followers who simply cannot get enough of his work. His designs are heavily influenced by the 90s and early 2000s and are primarily made from denim. Some of his styled clients include A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. In fact, the designer recently had the opportunity to work alongside 2 Chainz. While most of his loved ones are immensely proud of Nigel, few were as happy as his parents, Stella and Marshall, when he won the fashion competition.

Where is Bao Tranchi Now?

Thanks to her sensual and classy designs, Bao Tranchi’s position as a finalist surprised few. Over the years, the fashion expert has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. In fact, she was even asked by Peter Farrelly to work for his movie ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,’ which features actors like Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, and Bill Murray. The Los Angeles, California, resident has also had the pleasure of dressing up celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Laverne Cox.

Bao’s eponymous label was launched in 2015 and seems to be thriving largely thanks to its unique options. Having been a part of the fashion industry for over 20 years, the reality TV star is a huge body-positivity advocate and often creates designs that allow clients to fall in love with their natural physique. More than anything, Bao is a dedicated mother who loves her daughter Sadie very much and hopes to make her proud through her work and accomplishments. She is also quite close to her sisters, Chau and Crystal.

Where is Deontré Hancock Now?

The next finalist on the list is none other than Deontré Hancock. Based in Washington DC, the designer has his own fashion brand, Hoodlvm, which predominantly offers streetwear options. Having dominated the competition from the start, Deontré has many fans who were delighted by his win, including his sister Stella and nephew Steve. Having learned the fine art of designing by himself, the reality TV star has also expressed his appreciation for everything that his parents did for him. Deontré also seems quite fond of traveling and can often be seen visiting locations across the country.

Where is Amari Carter Now?

Amari Carter may have missed out on being a finalist by a narrow margin, but her silhouettes were certainly the talk of the town while she was still a part of the competition. All the way from Atlanta, Georgia, she is a London College of Fashion alumna with her own eponymous brand. Presently she works as a Women’s Wear Designer for New York & Company and is the owner of Yor Atelier. Amari’s work has also been featured in Kolor Magazine.

The reality TV star is close to her brother and parents, including her mother, Latonya Carter. In October 2022, Amari shared the news of the passing of her grandmother, who inspired her granddaughter to pursue a career in fashion. “I will miss you so much, heaven is so lucky to have you. Thank you for blessing me with the gift to sew and create,” she shared in an Instagram post. “I just wanted you to be proud of me! I’m so upset that you’re not able to see me succeed in something that you taught me. 🤍🕊”

Where is Desyrée Nicole Now?

All the way from Waterford, Michigan, we have Desyrée Nicole. The self-taught designer started her brand, Todd Patrick, in 2016, naming it after her younger brother. Since its founding, the luxurious menswear company has become quite popular for its trendy looks. Along with being the Creative Director of Todd Patrick, she is also an NFL Wardrobe Stylist. Additionally, Desyrée is the Founder of Bar Tap, a mobile application dedicated to guiding people to the best bars in the area.

Perhaps the happiest of all the updates in Desyrée’s life is her recent engagement with her partner, Gaby Paulino. Serving as the COO of Todd Patrick, Gavy was quite delighted that the reality TV star agreed to her proposal. “My buttah, my soulmate, my other half. Nobody else in this world that I want to do life with. I love you forever and can’t wait to do life with you 💜,” she wrote in the Instagram post celebrating the pair’s engagement.

Where is Megan O’Cain Now?

With her usage of vibrant colors and her bubbly personality, Megan O’Cain had our hearts from the moment she first appeared in the Netflix show. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, the designer now lives in Brooklyn, New York, and has her own fashion brand name after herself. The Parsons School of Design alumna prides herself in her playful designs that often invoke a heavy sense of nostalgia. Inspired by the 60s, Megan’s designs often contain handcrafted elements that add to the charm of that particular look. Due to her work, she was among the 25 finalists for the 2019 Eyes on Talent Award while she was still pursuing her graduation.

Where is Danny Godoy Now?

Born and raised in Inglewood, California, Danny Godoy grew up alongside three older siblings and can trace his roots to Mexico. The former student of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising used to work as Beverly Luxe but has since started using the name Godoy. Having discovered the world of drag as a student, the reality TV star is a full-time drag queen and often dresses up other queens to make them look even more fabulous. As the owner of GisforGodoy, he has also had to opportunity to work with James Charles and has even created some of the looks seen in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

Where is James Ford Now?

Presently based in Los Angeles, California, James Ford serves as the Designer and Creative Director of Rowena Social Club. The brand was established in 2021 and primarily focuses on creating custom suits for its clients, though the company also offers other apparel options. As a trans man, James is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and hopes to serve as an inspiration for others within the group. On March 2, 2023, The Rowena Social Club launched a whole line of clothing, including the Ultimate Grandma Vest. The clothing was made from scratch by the LGBTQ+ residents of Los Angeles. Those interested in buying this know that only 8 pieces of this particularly unique look have been created.

Where is Eliana Batsakis Now?

The joyful Eliana Batsakis from Cincinnati, Ohio, graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2021. She went on to earn sponsorship for the 2022 Atlantic City Fashion Week and be featured as a designer on CFDA Runway360. Presently, the reality TV star designs under her own name and has designs you cannot help but want. Onto more good news, Eliana got engaged to her boyfriend, Ethan Murray, in September 2022. The couple has been together for over 12 years, and their middle school love story has certainly taken a turn for the best.

Where is Qaysean Williams Now?

Embracing the spirit of self-expression and glamour, Qaysean Williams became well-known for his fierce styling choices. Apart from being the Founder and Designer of Manikin LLC, the reality TV star is also an Assistant Manager of Styling and Wardrobe for Plitzs Fashion Marketing Inc The designer goes by a variety of names, including QayseanRoe, Manikin, and The One Hand Sewing Man. The latter refers to the limited functionality that Qaysean has in his left arm as a result of Erb’s Palsy. However, the designer has never let the conventional definition of normal stop him and has rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the fashion industry.

In a recent interview with the Council of Fashion Designers of America(CFDA), Qaysean shared, “I want to create fashion that bridges the gap between accessibility and style by creating garments that do not point out the obvious of someone’s disability. When shopping or getting dressed, why would we (or anyone for that matter) want to think about what we can’t wear? We just want to look good and feel good. My mission is to create adaptive garments that follow the same aesthetics of other brands with modifications in stretch fabrics, textiles, drape, comfort, bling accents, loops, zippers, unique tailoring, mock looks, adjustable straps/lengths, etc. so that anyone can “slay” by expressing and showcasing their uniqueness without the label.”

Where is Courtney Smith Now?

As the Owner and Designer of Courtney Noelle Inc, Courtney Smith is among the best in the fashion industry. The designer is based in New York City, New York, and her brand is known for catering to plus-size bodies. The Williams College alumna may have had a short reality TV journey, but she left an impact on everyone who came in contact with her. Her designs have been featured in many TV shows like ‘Good Morning America’ and have been worn by celebrities like Mary Lambert and Danielle Young. However, her crowing achievement might be the fact that she got the opportunity to design the gown worn by Alex Newell for their portrayal of Ursula for Disney’s 2021 This is Me Pride Celebration!

Where is Usama Ishtay Now?

Syrian-Venezuelan designer Usama Ishtay’s foray into the world of fashion has certainly been unique. Despite being the first contestant to be eliminated from the second season of the Netflix show, there is little doubt about the sheer amount of talent that the designer has. Since 2015, he has been working as the CEO, Owner, and Fashion Designer for his eponymous brand. Over the years, the former student of Petroleum Engineering and Geology has designed for celebrities like Tyra Banks, Carrie Underwood, Chiquis Rivera, and Lauren London. He recently also worked alongside Saweetie and showcased his collection at the 2022 Los Angeles Fashion Week.

