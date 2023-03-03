Nigel Xavier: Where is Next in Fashion Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion‘ is a reality series meant for fashion enthusiasts around the world. The show’s emphasis on the futuristic approach to clothing has helped it earn a huge fan following. Of course, the show would not be the same without its talented contestants, who are always eager to express themselves through their designs. However, few competitors understood the assignment as thoroughly as Nigel Xavier, the “wizard of denim”, whose stellar performance from start to finish helped him to take home the winning title of season 2 of the show. Needless to say, his admirers are quite excited to learn just what the fashion expert is up to these days. So, let’s explore this together, shall we?

Nigel Xavier’s Next in Fashion Journey

Just after entering ‘Next in Fashion,’ Nigel impressed the hosts and the judges with his work. The very first challenge for the show was themed around the concept of royalty, and the designer kept his epic streetwear royalty in mind for his work. The result was a regal presentation of conventional streetwear that easily impressed everyone, including the legendary Donatella Versace. For the third challenge of the season, the participants had to make use of used clothes and upcycle them in order to create eye-catching looks.

Working with denim, Nigel created a look that had the viewers dropping their jaws. This meant that he tied for the top position alongside Deontré Hancock. Nigel again won the collaboration challenge in episode 5 alongside Amari Carter. They created two great looks combining denim and fringes, which won the judges over. In the end, the competition was down to Nigel, Deontré, and Bao Tranchi.

Knowing just how crucial it was to have his final collection represent him, Nigel made use of his signature denim style and created looks that people could not help but wish to wear. Many of the judges agreed that the designer had created his own universe with a 90’s hip-hop style, and they were eager to be a part of it. Ultimately, he was crowned the winner, a title he well deserved for the creation of a contemporary line of nostalgic outfits that resonated with his own style.

Where is Nigel Xavier Now?

Nigel smoothly took home the winning title, $200,000 prize money, and a deal with Rent The Runway. Shortly after filming stopped, Nigel revealed that he and three contestants from the show — Desyree, Deontre, and Amari — would be hosting a Culture + Diversity panel where the looks of each designer would be on display. He spoke to Netflix about his switch from playing high school football to becoming a designer, saying that “adapting and observing all of the different cultures has made [him] versatile and open-minded.” Nigel not only designs but also fashions, models, and tailors outfits for his own collections.

Nigel draws influence from the 90s and early 2000s to create his nostalgic denim styles and has styled rappers like A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott and is most recognized for his denim creations. Besides, he is constantly thinking about his next design, which is a giant pair of patchwork denim pants that can fit five to six people. Recently, he styled the popular rapper 2 Chainz. The Atlanta, Georgia-based designer posts most of his styles and designs on his site Moonman where celebrities and fans can simply grab a pair of amazing nostalgic styles. We are sure Nigel’s journey as a designer has just begun, and there is a long way to go and histories to make.

