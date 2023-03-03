Where is Netflix’s Next in Fashion Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ is a fashion design competition series that pits together numerous skillful and up-and-coming designers worldwide as they go head to head in an intense competition. The contestants must put all their fashion knowledge to good use to impress expert judges and hosts — Tan France (seasons 1 and 2), Alexa Chung (season 1), and Gigi Hadid (season 2) — and get their hands on a grand cash prize and also debut a clothing line of their own on a popular fashion retail website.

As the fashion designers compete in a series of challenges, one is named the winner of that particular task while one is asked to leave the competition. In season 2, some popular guest judges, including Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Park, and Donatella Versace, lent their expertise to the competition. Apart from keeping the viewers entertained, the reality series makes one curious to know about the filming sites of the show as it is held indoors. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the information about the same!

Next in Fashion Filming Locations

‘Next in Fashion’ is filmed in California, New York, and England, specifically in Los Angeles, New York City, and London. The shooting for the inaugural iteration reportedly commenced in April 2019 and wrapped up in a month or so, in May. As for the principal photography of the sophomore round, it seemingly began in late April 2022 and wrapped up in late May of the same year. Now, let’s look at the specific sites where the participants create bold and unique designs!

Los Angeles, California

For season 1, the cast and crew of ‘Next in Fashion’ set up camp in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the country. They seemingly utilized the soundstage of one of the many film studios in and around Los Angeles. Situated in Southern California, the City of Angels is known for its gorgeous beaches, extravagant properties in posh neighborhoods, ties with the entertainment industry, and bustling downtown area.

New York City, New York

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Next in Fashion,’ especially that of season 2, were taped in New York City, the most populous city in the nation. From what we can tell, the production team set up camp at one of the film studios in Brooklyn to shoot various important scenes for the fashion design competition series. Brooklyn is the city’s most populous borough, coextensive with New York State’s Kings County.

London, England

Some portions of ‘Next in Fashion’ are reportedly recorded in London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. Situated on the River Thames in southeastern England, it is home to several famous museums and galleries. Some are the British Museum, the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum, the National Gallery, and the British Library.

