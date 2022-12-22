Is Ashley Park Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Multi-talented actor, dancer, and singer Ashley Jini Park has gained a massive fan following post her appearance in the hit Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ as Mindy Chen, the protagonist’s best friend, for which she was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award. The talented actress also received a prestigious Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nominations for originating the role of the famous ‘Mean Girls’ character Gretchen Weiners in the musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’. Ashley is a stunning young actor who made her Broadway debut in 2014 in ‘Mamma Mia!’

Ashley is also a Grammy-nominated singer for her performance in ‘The King and I.’ She took home the Lucille Lortel Awards as the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance in ‘KPOP.’ Her compelling performances in ‘Nightcap,’ ‘Tales of the City,’ and ‘Girls5eva,’ and her stunning good looks, garnered a lot of attention, and fans must be curious to know more about her. Naturally, we got intrigued to dig deeper into his personal life, and here’s everything we found!

Ashley Park’s Background

The 31-year-old actor was born in Glendale, California and spent her childhood in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is of Korean descent and was born to Andrew Park and Sara Park; and has a younger sister named Audrey. At the very young age of three, Ashley attended dance classes at Oceanside Dance Academy. She attended the University of Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts in Musical Theatre in 2013.

Since relocating to NYC, Park has participated in activities to benefit Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA). Additionally, she has mentored students and led master courses for a variety of initiatives and groups, including The Broadway Collective and Broadway Workshop. Park created a second Instagram account during the COVID-19 pandemic, from which she started providing daily question-and-answer sessions via Zoom for 10 minutes in exchange for donations to the Actors Fund.

Ashley Park’s Dating History

Despite being a private person and keeping her dating life away from the public’s eye, Ashley Park has been rumored to be dating some handsome musical men. Ashley and Benjamin Tyler Cook from ‘West Side Story’ were said to be dating in 2019. The two didn’t officially confirm or deny anything, but they attended multiple red-carpet events over the year and weren’t afraid to get close in photos. Before developing an alleged relationship with Cook, the celebrity was briefly linked to Zach Adkins.

Following a string of events they attended together in late 2018, the couple ignited dating rumors. Conrad Ricamora and Park were also thought to be dating. The two played star-crossed lovers in ‘The King & I’ on Broadway in 2015. Their pictures of them attending events, vacationing in Montauk and visiting Disneyland together fueled rumors, which were addressed by Ashley to be false.

Is Ashley Park Dating Anyone?

Truth be told, even if Ashley Park were dating someone, she would’ve kept it under wraps. Until Ashley publicly discusses her relationships or confirms the rumors about her past relationships, we shall forever be in darkness about the ‘Girls5eva’ star’s dating life. So, as of writing, the star is single and living her best life, gaining awards and spreading smiles across the film and theatre industry.

