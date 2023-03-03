Deontré Hancock: Where is Next in Fashion Season 2 Finalist Now?

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion‘ is a reality series meant for fashion enthusiasts around the world. The show’s emphasis on the futuristic approach to clothing has helped it earn a huge fan following. Of course, the show would not be the same without its talented contestants, who are always eager to express themselves through their designs. However, few competitors understood the assignment as thoroughly as Deontré Hancock, whose stellar performance from start to finish helped him earn a position in the finale of season 2 of the show. Needless to say, his admirers are quite excited to learn just what the fashion expert is up to these days. So, let’s explore this together, shall we?

Deontré Hancock’s Next in Fashion Journey

Just after entering ‘Next in Fashion,’ Deontré impressed the hosts and the judges with his work. The very first challenge for the show was themed around the concept of royalty, and the designer kept hip-hop in mind for his work. The result was a regal presentation of conventional hip-hop streetwear that easily impressed everyone, including the legendary Donatella Versace. This started Deontré’s reign as one of the top competitors as he continued to dominate the competition.

For the third challenge of the season, the participants had to make use of used clothes and upcycle them in order to create eye-catching looks. Working with denim, Deontré created a look that had the viewers dropping their jaws. This meant that he tied for the top position alongside Nigel Xavier. For the upcoming challenges, the designer may not have won the top spot, but he remained a strong contender thanks to his work that never failed to impress the judges.

In the end, the competition was down to Deontré, Nigel, and Bao Tranchi. Knowing just how crucial it was to have his final collection represent him, Deontré made use of his signature puffer style and created looks that people could not help but wish to wear. Many of the judges agreed that the designer had created his own universe, and they were eager to be a part of it. However, there were a few details that the judges could not help but wish could have been improved.

Ultimately, the judges crowned Nigel the winner, though they agreed that the competition was too close and the other two finalists were among the best in the industry. Judge Jennifer Hyman even stated that Deontré was perhaps the most likely person to revolutionize the fashion industry in the next 10-15 years.

Where is Deontré Hancock Now?

As of writing, Deontré is based in Washington DC, though he is known for traveling across the country to promote his work and enjoy life to the fullest. His brand, Hoodlvm, is primarily focused on streetwear though nobody can deny that they are extremely stylish. The designer has also been quite ecstatic about his television appearance and thanked everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

In particular, Deontré expressed his appreciation for his parents. “This one is for my mom and dad! They believed and pushed me from the very beginning and still do to this day,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Being from the urban areas of Washington DC, you don’t believe dreams like these are possible. You run into a lot of roadblocks to get to where you’re going. But if I can make it here, I know you can too.” He also seems close to his sister Nia, who came to attend the finale of ‘Next in fashion’ season 2.

