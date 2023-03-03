Why Did Alexa Chung Leave Next in Fashion? Where is She Now?

When it comes to the world of fashion, there are few shows as good as ‘Next in Fashion.’ Focused on the future of apparel, the reality series is known for wowing viewers with its unique and futuristic designs that the participants come up with. Whether or not you would wear these looks, you have to admit that they will never fail to catch the eye of others. However, one of the most crucial elements of the fashion show that make it what it is is the energy the hosts bring to it.

The premiere season of the show saw Alexa Chung partnering with Tan France(of ‘Queer Eye‘ fame) to help the participants. Needless to say, fans were quite surprised that the second installment of the show had Tan standing alongside the gorgeous Gigi Hadid. While we love Gigi with all our hearts, we are sure that fans of the show are curious about why Alexa is not a part of the show anymore. So, let’s explore it together, shall we?

Why Did Alexa Chung Leave Next in Fashion?

On January 31, 2022, Netflix announced that it would be bringing back ‘Next in Fashion.’ The show was canceled in 2020 after the release of its first season, much to the disappointment of the fans. However, the second iteration of the show had Gigi Hadid replacing Alexa Chung as one of the hosts, which sparked questions about the reasons behind the possible change. Presently, none of the involved parties have given any official reasons regarding this particular development.

It should be noted that when the Netflix show was canceled after the first season, all the contracts involving the series, including those pertaining to the original hosts, Alexa Chung and Tan France, would have probably been nullified. In order to start off the second season, the showrunners would have had to start from scratch with the recruitment. Whether or not the network decided to approach Alexa for the second season is unknown.

Possibly, the showrunners may have decided to try a new approach alongside a new host for the second season of the show. Given just how intrinsically involved Tan France is with Netflix, his presence comes as a familiar relief while he stands next to the new host for the new season. The second installment of the show has some significant changes when compared to its predecessor. The changes include the fact that season 2 has a predominantly USA-based cast, whereas the premier iteration had participants from all over the world, including South Korea, England, China, India, Italy, etc.

It also could be possible that Alexa may have decided to simply not continue as a host for her own reasons. The news of her discontinuing her eponymous fashion label was released in March 2022, and it is possible that the British fashionista decided to focus more on her other ventures rather than being part of the Netflix show. Regardless, fans across the world are sure to miss Alexa’s presence in the fashion series, though Gigi Hadid’s work is also nothing to scoff at.

Where is Alexa Chung Now?

Despite her absence from the Netflix show, Alexa Chung remains a prominent figure in the interaction fashion world. She recently attended the 2023 LVMH Prize Cocktail Event while wearing a stunning black mini dress adorned by a white neckline which immediately captured the attention of the public. Her fashion choices for the recent New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week have also been showered in compliments.

Needless to say, Alexa seems to be thriving in her life as a fashion expert. she also has a YouTube channel with more than 486 thousand subscribers as of writing. Since July 2022, Alexa has been romantically linked with ‘Sandman‘ actor Tom Sturridge. The two have been seen together in public on numerous occasions and were even spotted enjoying a walk while in New York. We wish Alexa and her loved ones the very best in her life and are looking forward to her upcoming ventures.

