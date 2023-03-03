Amari Carter: Where is Next in Fashion Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ Season 2 is a fashion design competition series that combines numerous skillful and up-and-coming designers worldwide as they go head to head in an intense competition. Twelve designers attempt to create new and contemporary designs and put their creativity to the ultimate test over the course of the show. Each one contributes a unique viewpoint, aesthetic, and style. Even while each one shows flashes of brilliance, there can only be one winner. Season 2 introduced London College of Fashion alum Amari Carter who is a budding designer in the fashion industry. If you’re interested to know more about the designer specializing in women’s fashion, we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Amari Carter’s Next in Fashion Journey

From the beginning, Amari showed the judges that she was much more than she projected and had the potential to win it. For the first challenge, ‘Royalty,’ she created a beautiful rhinestone bralette paired with an expensive royal jacket and a rhinestone-lined skirt with subdued pink color. Though she impressed the judges with the bralette, the skirt seemed “too much.”

It wasn’t until the fifth episode that Amari showed the audience that she was capable of reaching the semi-finals. Though she was on the winning team of the Episode 2 challenge, where she was teamed with Megan, Godoy, James, and Bao, she felt her ideas were not being heard and was a bit intimidated by the other designers. However, after winning Challenge 5, the ‘Collaboration’ alongside the winner of Season 2, Nigel Xavier, her confidence started growing, and she believed she was on the show for a reason.

Although, it wasn’t until Episode 7, after being chosen by Desyrée Nicole for the ‘Swimsuit Challenge,’ that Amari started having faith in her unique designs. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the ‘Transformation Challenge’ in episode 9 due to the wrong choice of fabric which couldn’t be concealed better for the “wow effect” in transformation.

Where is Amari Carter Now?

Amari Carter hails from a close-knit neighborhood outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and has always viewed fashion as a method to explore one’s identity. The London College of Fashion alumna wants to commemorate the women in her own life through her fashion and give a sense of identity and voice through her designs which tell a story. She is currently working as the Associate Designer WTW Collections & Gabrielle Union Collections at New York & Company.

The reality TV star is a budding designer and has been featured in Kolor Magazine as a part of the 3 Black Designers who showed their AW19 Collections at LFW’s designer showrooms. Moreover, Amari is the owner of Yor Atelier, which supplies experimental design resources that specialize in future taste. The talented designer is very private when it comes to her personal and dating life and hence has not revealed any information about the same. Nevertheless, we wish Amari the best and hope to see her take over the fashion industry in years to come.

