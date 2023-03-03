Desyrée Nicole: Where is Next in Fashion Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion‘ is an opulent reality show that showcases a high-level fashion designing competition. It features celebrated names in the fashion industry, like Donatella Versace, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid. Designers across the world compete in multiple challenges that test their creativity, technical skills, and knowledge when it comes to clothing for a prize of $200,000 and an opportunity to launch their fashion line.

Among the designers competing to become the next best thing in fashion in season 2, Desyrée Nicole showcased her talents and could prove to the judges that she had the potential to earn herself a spot amongst the great designers of the world. With Desyrée now quite popular in the fashion industry, fans are excited to know where she is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

Desyrée Nicole’s Next in Fashion Journey

Desyrée Nicole lives for the androgynous looks and specializes in men’s wear. It wasn’t surprising when the designer chose to design a men’s suit for the ‘Royalty’ challenge in episode 1. Though the judges loved the fit and the style, the exaggerated use of ribbons, studs, and buttons was borderline off-putting, and she was suggested to trust the minimalist look. After putting up a few good outfits in consecutive challenges, Desyrée slayed the ‘Met Gala’ look with her fresh take on the sagging culture, where she transformed whole boxers into a beautiful heavy skirt paired with a chic white top with bell sleeves.

The whole look screamed Met Gala, and she received a great advantage in the next team challenge after winning the challenge in episode 6. Desyrée once again won the seventh challenge, where she chose Amari as her teammate in the ‘Swimsuit’ challenge and created two great swimwear looks, which impressed the judges, earning her team a win in the challenge. Unfortunately, Desyrée was eliminated in the eighth challenge, ‘Everything Old is New,’ where her concept of the 80s with a pink bikers jacket and overcoat didn’t land as she would have expected, leading to her elimination.

Where is Desyrée Nicole Now?

Desyrée was on track to become the next WNBA star, but when her contract expired, she realized she had to change directions. Fashion naturally came into her hands and quickly became her new love. In an interview with Essence, she revealed, “I wanted to be like Swin Cash, Diana Taurasi, or Oprah…Fashion was a second thought after I moved to NY, and was inspired for sure. I’ve always been into sneakers, but fashion was a different game. I think this shows that it’s never too late to start something new.”

The main goal of Desyrée’s design concepts is to remain faithful to her style while still attempting to be new. In 2016, she launched the popular menswear brand Todd Patrick in honor of her brother because she believed it would “be cool” for people to see his name everywhere. The former basketball player is also the Founder of The Bar Tap since 2019. The Bar Tap is an IOS App that connects users to their bars. She is also an NFL Wardrobe Stylist, where she is responsible for image consulting Professional athletes and other Clientele.

Desyrée has been blissfully engaged to her longtime lover Gaby Paulino since 2022 in her private life. The pair has captured countless snippets of their life’s significant events on tape and cherish each other every day. Gaby Paulino posted while announcing their engagement, “SHE SAID YESSSSSSSS! my buttah, my soulmate, my other half. nobody else in this world that I want to do life with. I love you forever and can’t wait to do life with you.” We wish Desyrée and her partner a lifetime of happiness, and we hope to see new collections from the designer.

