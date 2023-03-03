James Ford: Where is Next in Fashion Contestant Today? Update

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ is a fashion-centric reality show that puts the spotlight on 12 top-drawer fashion designers from across who globe, who compete with each other to be the game-changer in the world of fashion and also take home a handsome cash prize. The participants are experienced designers who have worked with a number of influential people in the fashion business and not simple amateurs who just started out their fashion journey.

Even though every one of them has the ability to win, only one emerges as the ultimate winner. Among the designers competing to become the next best thing in fashion in season 2, James Ford showcased her talents and was able to beat the other contestants to be the winner. With James now quite popular in the fashion industry, fans are excited to know where she is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

James Ford’s Next in Fashion Journey

James started off very strong in the game with his game face on for most of his time on the show. He went headstrong into the show and produced some of the best dresses. In episode one, he showcased his designing skills by creating a great runway outfit inspired by the pop culture artist Harry Styles. The pink sash acting like a tie and the pants really stood out for the judges. He created a very modern yet earthy look for his team challenge where he was in charge of making a great take on a utility belt with flowers representing the “gardener” in their theme, ‘Seed to Bloom.’

After taking the viewers out on a whimsical garden, it was time for James to show his talents with recycled clothing. In the ‘Thrift’ episode, James didn’t quite stand out as he was neither at the bottom nor the top. James truly took the judges back to his childhood with an amazing outfit that reminded him of his time with his brothers and his outfit made him connect with the judges. Unfortunately, the ‘Collaboration’ challenge’s outfits put forth by James and Godoy didn’t resonate with the judges and the ‘Phantom of the Opera’ kind-style cost the team. Finally, in Episode 5, James and Godoy were jointly eliminated, thereby bringing James’ journey to an end.

Where is James Ford Now?

James is a talented designer and entrepreneur. He is the Designer & Creative Director Designer & Creative Director at Rowena Social Club. He started his company in 2021, and it has since been a major part of his life. Prior to having his own brand, the designer worked with The Elder Statesman as the Design Assistant. The reality Tv personality has been focusing on his brand completely and wishes to make it big in the industry someday. Though the designer is often seen posting designs and different adventures of his life, there is no evidence to support the fact that he is in a relationship. We hope to see ore from the designer in the coming years and wish him the very best.

