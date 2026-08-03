House of the Dragon: Who Does Baela End Up With: Addam or Alyn?

As the third season of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ inches towards its end, allegiances shift treacherously. Rhaenyra Targaryen, despite having taken King’s Landing and the Iron Throne, finds it difficult to vanquish her enemies properly. The biggest thorn on her side remains the missing Vhagar and its rider, Aemond. Baela and Addam are put on Vhagar watch, which means they spend many days together scouring the sky for the enemy. All this time spent together brings them closer, but when Addam tries to express his feelings for her, he discovers that things have already progressed with her other suitor. BOOK SPOILERS AHEAD.

Baela Finds Herself in a Love Triangle With Corlys’ Son

Baela Targaryen was betrothed to Jacaerys Velayron, and had things worked out perfectly, they would have wedded and eventually become the King and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. However, Jace ended up dying in the Battle of the Gullet, leaving Baela grieving, not just for his death but also for his responsibility in some sense. Her desire to make up for her mistakes leads her to become even more dedicated to the duties bestowed on her by the Queen. This is why, when she is told to find Vhagar, she decides to stick to her relentless pursuit, even if it means she won’t eat or sleep for days. And she would have stayed at it if it weren’t for Addam, who tries to get her to slow down a little bit.

Spending days together leads Baela to open up to Addam, and she confesses that if she doesn’t prove useful in the war, then she will be used as a pawn instead. She will likely be married off to some old lord who will then pledge allegiance to the Queen. She will be confined to the life she doesn’t want, which is why she must find Vhagar at any cost. Addam sympathizes with her and, over time, becomes attached to her as well. This leads him to ask her for a favor. Because the Queen hasn’t yet legitimized them, Addam wonders if Baela could get Daemon to talk to the Queen. The reason he wants legitimacy is that if he becomes a Velaryon, he will be eligible to marry her.

When he proposes this idea, Baela mistakenly believes Addam is talking about Alyn, not herself. What Addam doesn’t know is that, despite not having spent much time together, Baela and Alyn have connected rather strongly. Being the firstborns of the fathers who made them feel entirely invisible was something they could both relate to. Like Addam, Alyn, too, felt he could talk about Corlys and other things with Baela because she appeared to be the only person who could connect him to his father. One such conversation between them leads to a kiss, marking the beginning of a relationship that will last a lifetime.

Baela Ends Up With the Surviving Brother in the Book

In George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood,’ which serves as the source material for ‘House of the Dragon,’ Baela makes a bold choice for a husband. When the war is done, she is one of the few survivors. However, she is also one of the last living Targaryens and a possible heir to the throne, which means that marrying her into the right house would make her a political pawn. This concern is shared by the character in the TV series as well. While the names of several lords are mentioned, including a much older one with several children already, Baela refuses to do anyone else’s bidding. With no option left, she flees to Driftmark, where she marries Alyn, who has not only been legitimized but has also become the new lord of House Velaryon.

This union is not approved of by many people, but it is clear that Baela is now beyond their control. So, the people of the court decide to leave her be. Or so it seems. The TV show is moving along the same lines as the romance between Baela and Alyn has already taken flight. If the show stays true to its source material, Baela and Alyn will eventually end up together. What the book doesn’t talk about is the love triangle that includes Addam as well. This is the show’s creation to add more drama to the mix. However, even if Baela ends up developing any romance with Alyn, it will not end well.

In the book, Addam meets his end in a brutal battle at Tumbleton, one that almost single-handedly saves Rhaenyra from losing immediately and entirely to the Greens. His sacrifice not only shows his bravery but also serves as a strong symbol of his loyalty, which is called into question when Rhaenyra is betrayed by key figures who come into play in the last two episodes of the third season. Thus, even as Addam, Baela, and Alyn develop a web of complicated emotions, there is only one way this whole thing can play out, and it doesn’t bode well for Addam.

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