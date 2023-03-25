How Did Camila Die in Daisy Jones and the Six? Does She Die in the Book?

Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ follows the story of a rock band plagued by internal conflicts and complications arising from relationships between the band members. The main story revolves around Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones, who follow an arc similar to enemies and lovers. They clash when they first meet due to creative differences. But all the problems arise due to their similar personalities. After some time, they fall in love, but they cannot be together for several reasons, one of which is Billy’s wife, Camila. At the end of the show, we find Billy knocking at Daisy’s door. This indicates their reunion after twenty years, giving a happy ending to their story. If you are wondering what happened to Billy’s wife, Camila, here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD

How Does Camila Die?

Daisy Jones and the Six split up in 1977 and never discussed the reasons behind it. It isn’t until twenty years later that an interviewer reaches out to all of them, including some other people in their inner circle, to find out what happened between them. Billy, Daisy, and Camila also participate in the interview, telling the story from their perspective. This allows for filling the gaps in the narrative that arise due to people keeping secrets from each other.

In the end, it is revealed that the interviewer is Billy and Camila’s daughter, Julia. Her identity is not revealed until the second half of the final episode. By now, the Chicago concert has happened, and the differences between the band members have caused an irreparable rift between them. Daisy has already announced that she won’t join the band for the rest of the tour. Billy and Camila are in their hotel room, discussing the future of their marriage.

Despite his feelings for Daisy, Billy chooses Camila, and for the next two decades or so, they remain happily married. Their happiness is cut short when Camila is diagnosed with a terminal illness. In one of the scenes, we find her adjusting her wig, which indicates that it might have been cancer. At the end of her interview, Camila leaves a message for Billy and Daisy, asking them to contact each other. This means she has accepted her fate and wants them to be happy together after she is gone. The specifics of the disease are not revealed, but Camila’s health worsens quickly, and she doesn’t survive to see her daughter finish the documentary.

Did Camila Die in the Book?

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is adapted from the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. While there are some differences between the book and the TV show, the characters’ main plot and fates remain the same, more or less. As shown in the Prime Video series, Camila dies in the book as well. Unlike the screen adaptation, the book specifies her illness. It is revealed that Camila was diagnosed with lupus. Her death was due to the health complications caused by the illness.

The story ends pretty much the same in the book and the movie. In the book, Camila and Billy also have twins. In the show, the twins are not mentioned. Camila leaves the message for Billy and Daisy in the video her daughter records. In the book, Camila emails her daughters, asking them to give their father some time after her death and then tell him to call Daisy Jones. She kept Daisy’s number in her phone book but never contacted her.

No matter how her message is relayed, the emotion behind it remains the same. Camila knew that Billy and Daisy were in love, even after Billy chose Camila, and they didn’t see each other for the next twenty years. Camila knew how similar Billy and Daisy were and how their creative forces aligned. She believed that Daisy’s arrival in the band changed their lives, but she also knew that Billy and Daisy in love could never work, especially if she had to save her marriage.

In the show, Camila threatens to walk out of their marriage when she discovers that Billy has feelings for Daisy. He is the one who has to choose between them, and he chooses Camila. In the book, however, Camila and Daisy have a conversation where she convinces the latter that Billy will never leave his family. Camila also clarifies that no matter what, she will not give up on her marriage and her family. She advises Daisy to step back, get clean, and get her life in order. This works better in the book because Billy and Daisy’s romance is not as prominently visible. In both cases, however, Camila takes a stand for herself and saves her marriage.

