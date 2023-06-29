How Did Gottfried von Cramm, Magnus Hirschfeld, and Manasse Herbst Die?

As a documentary living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s Benjamin Cantu-directed ‘Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate’ simply breaks all bounds to bring us sheer heartbreak. That’s because it incorporates not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews with historians and key people alike to really underscore the impact of Nazis on the LGBTQ+ community. Yet for now, if you just wish to learn more about the ultimate fate of Gottfried von Cramm, Magnus Hirschfeld, and Manasse Herbst — three queer men of that time — we’ve got you covered.

How Did Gottfried von Cramm Die?

While there’s no denying Gottfried was a talented professional tennis player who had even won a few International Majors in the 1930s, everything turned upside down for him prior to the war. The truth is the Nazi regime wished to exploit his appearance as a tall, blonde-haired, blue-eyed male as a symbol of Aryan supremacy, but he outrightly refused to identify with their beliefs. He was thus briefly jailed in 1938 on the grounds of his homosexual relationship with Manasse Herbst while he was still happily married to Elisabeth Lisa von Dobeneck (1930-1937) — she seemingly knew of and was okay with the affair owing to the trust they held.



Though little did Gottfried realize at the time this sole mark against his name would result in him being prohibited from ever representing his country in tennis again, per Nazi regulations. Nevertheless, once everything was said and done, the 1952 retired athlete was decorated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany with the nation’s highest sports award, the Silver Laurel Leaf.

We should actually mention that Gottfried briefly became the topic of gossip as he tied the knot with Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton in 1955, only for them to amicably divorce in 1959. As for his demise, the 67-year-old (plus his driver) sadly passed away in a horrific car accident on November 8, 1976, while he was on a business trip near Cairo, Egypt — his vehicle had suddenly collided with a truck.